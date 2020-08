Court & Sheriff’s Report 8-12-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Michael Arnett

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑302

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Arnett

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 06/22/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/22/2020

William Blair Aschenback

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑397

Tamara Bare Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Blair Aschenback

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 07/16/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/16/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 07/16/2020

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 07/16/2020

Improper Turn

Violation: 07/16/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 07/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $22,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Justan Douglas Bennett Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Marcelino Bonilla

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑308

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marcelino Bonilla

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/02/2020

Marcelino Bonilla

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑241

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marcelino Bonilla

Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 06/02/2020

Kaila Sabrina Brooks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑465

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kaila Sabrina Brooks

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/05/2020

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/05/2020

Eric Lee Bumgardner

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑31

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eric Lee Bumgardner

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/04/2020

Jeffery Chance Byrd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑442

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/29/2020

Donnie Lee Cardwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑328

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donnie Lee Cardwell

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 07/20/2020

Ralph None Cross

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑346

St. Of Tn Vs Ralph None Cross

Speeding Violation: 07/27/2020 Speed: 55 / 75

Kevin Douglas Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑316

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Douglas Dickens

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 03/13/2019

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑269

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/10/2020

Deidra R Dunn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑313

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Deidra R Dunn

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/06/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 06/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Tn Bonding

Tammy Denise Dyson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑311

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy Denise Dyson

Speeding Violation: 07/10/2020 Speed: 45 / 60

Nancy Matheson Eller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑411

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Matheson Eller

Atty: Misty Buck

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Kimberly Alma Epperly

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑464

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 07/13/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 07/13/2020

Michael Keith Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑299

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Keith Forrester

Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 06/18/2020

Frances Marie Fritts

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑561

St. Of Tn Vs Frances Marie Fritts

Atty: Ryan Curtis

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/20/2019

Frances Marie Fritts

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑670

St. Of Tn Vs Frances Marie Fritts

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/20/2019

Jessica Lynn Fritts

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑348

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Lynn Fritts

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/20/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑258

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 05/06/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑259

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/06/2020

Gregory Clinton Hayworth

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑335

St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Clinton Hayworth

Atty: Public Defender

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 05/02/2020

Gregory Ray Jenkins

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑421

St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Ray Jenkins

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/12/2019

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Atty: Public Defender

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 05/07/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/07/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 05/07/2020

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑949

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dylan Matthew Lunceford

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 12/13/2019

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2019

Wendy Martin

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑329

Tamara Bare Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Martin

Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Kandice Hope Mccall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑474

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall

Failure To Appear

Violation: 08/03/2020

Jeremiah M Mccraw

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑155

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremiah M Mccraw

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/26/2019

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑412

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000 ‑ Att

Violation: 07/09/2020

Sean Bennett Mcnatt

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑216

Eddie Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Sean Bennett Mcnatt

Driver License‑Address Req Within 10 Days

Violation: 05/13/2020

Cindy Bictolia Moretz

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑204

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Bictolia Moretz

Atty: Public Defender

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/10/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/10/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/10/2020

Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00

Cindy Bictolia Moretz

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑378

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Bictolia Moretz

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/09/2020

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 07/09/2020

Cindy Bictolia Moretz

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑473

Tamara Bare Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Bictolia Moretz

Public Intoxication

Violation: 08/08/2020

Haley Danielle Myers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Jacob Daniel Lee Norris

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑300

Jamie Carver Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Daniel Lee Norris

Atty: Perry Stout

Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Bond(S) Signature $100,000.00

Megan Nicole Osborne

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Amy Elizabeth Owens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑354

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amy Elizabeth Owens

Atty: T Craig Smith

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 06/30/2020

False Reports To Officer

Violation: 06/30/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/30/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 06/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Pamela Grace Peters

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑301

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Grace Peters

Speeding Violation: 06/22/2020 Speed: 55 / 72

Norman Craig Pleasant

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑295

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Norman Craig Pleasant

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 05/29/2020

Open Container

Violation: 05/29/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/29/2020

Norman Craig Pleasant

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑259

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Norman Craig Pleasant

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/29/2020

Speeding

Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Cheyenne Price

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑369

St. Of Tn Vs Cheyenne Price

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 09/21/2016

Lakota S Price

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑309

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lakota S Price

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 07/04/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 07/04/2020

Speeding

Violation: 07/04/2020 Speed: 40 / 71

Jacob Ray Rash

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑423

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Ray Rash

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Kelsey Roark

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑490

St. Of Tn Vs Kelsey Roark

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/16/2019

Abigail Reyes Rodriguez

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑332

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Abigail Reyes Rodriguez

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/10/2020

Norma South

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑313

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Norma South

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/11/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 07/11/2020

Tyler Vernon Stanley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑289

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Vernon Stanley

Muffler Law

Violation: 06/12/2020

Joshua M Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑324

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua M Stout

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 06/10/2020

Bond(S) Surety $50,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Billy Joe Syndergaard

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑349

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Joe Syndergaard

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/23/2020

William Thomas

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑294

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Thomas

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 05/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Terry Dakota Lee Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑32

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Dakota Lee Wallace

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/22/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑446

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Dakota Lee Wallace

Terry Dakota Lee Wallace Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss

Violation: 07/09/2020

Timothy Wayne Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑258

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Wayne Wallace

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/25/2020

Registration Law

Violation: 05/25/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑15

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Identity Theft

Violation: 12/10/2019

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/10/2019

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Brandy Nichole Bright

Arraignment

$5,000- Aaa Bonding

20-Cr-34/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000

Jeffrey Chance Byrd

Arraignment

Probation Viol 43,000- Jail

Judgment 12-11-17

17-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

17-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Samuel Dewayne Click

Arraignment $53,000 Or Bond

20-Cr-44/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Agg Burglary

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/ Assault

Crystal Nicole Coffey

Arraignment $1,500- Tn Bonding

20-Cr-54/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth

Michelle Nicole Cook

Arraignment $45,000 Or Bond

20-Cr-46/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Meth

Nathaniel Gage Eastridge

Arraignment Viol Probation

No Bond-Jail

Judgment 5-28-19

18-Cr-87/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Assault

18-Cr-178/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

New Charge

Arraignment $2,500- Jail

20-Cr-59/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Resisting Arrest

Billy Reed Fletcher

Arraignment $15,000 Or Bond

20-Cr-45/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault

Dennis Ray Fritts

Pdl/Motions

Capias No Bond- Jail Pd

20-Cr-18/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Dorl 3Rd

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Hollie Lynn Hurd

Arraignment Probation Viol

$2,000- B&F Bonding

Judgment 2/15/19

18-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Maintaining Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Sold

Teddrick Terrell Jones

Arraignment $10,000- A-Angel

20-Cr-56/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commisssion Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Alexis Jewell Marshall

Not Indicted $54,000 Or Bond

20-Cr-50/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm In Commission Of Felony

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/ False Report

Norman David Miller Jr

Arraignment $25,000- Deed Of Trust

20-Cr-84/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Rape

Daniel Joseph Morley

Arraignment $5,000- Property Bond

20-Cr-87/ Jcsd

Ct-1-5/ Reckless Aggravated Assault

Marterruris Lushion Murphy

Arraignment $5,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-53/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Bradley Scott Parker

Arraignment $2,500- Aaa Bonding

20-Cr-55/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Worthless Check More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

William Howard Phillips Jr.

Arraignment $5,000- Property Bond

To Have Atty

19-Cr-237/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Amanda Diane Rhymer

Pdl/Motions

10,000- Ann Marie Bonding Pd

20-Cr-38/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Resale Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling

Ct-3/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Vernon Austin Roark

Arraignment 70,000- Jail

20-Cr-57/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Aggravated Rape

Ct-4/ Aggravated Kidnapping

Justin Shane Seatz

Pdl/Motions$7,500 0R Bond

Stout

19-Cr-151/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon- Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

New Charge

Pdl/Motions

$10,000- Tn Bonding

20-Cr-6/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Poss Of Meth With Intent To Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Janie Danielle Sisk

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol $3,000- Ann Marie Bonding

Judgment 2-25-19

Fallin

18-Cr-88/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Timothy L Smith

Pdl/Motions

$2,500- Aaa Bonding Pd

19-Cr-194/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $60,000 Or More Less Than $250,000

New Charge

Arraignment $14,000- Jail

20-Cr-52/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Ct-2/ Child Neglect

Ct-3/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest

Scottie Clark Tester

Arraignment

Probation Viol

$1,000 Or Bond

Judgment 12-21-18

17-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Assault

Marlin Wayne Thomas

Arraignment $7,500- Jail

20-Cr-58/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Attempted Second Degree Murder hr>

8/07/2020

07/31/2020 Kimberly A Epperly, Locust Gap Rd, Theft O/$1,000 < $10,000

07/31/2020 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Assaulting On An Officer X 2, Public Intoxication

07/31/2020 Johnny R Mclean, Dotson Ln, Driving Under The Influence, Seat Belt Law

07/31/2020 Daniel J Morley, Sluder Rd, Aggravated Assault X 5

07/31/2020 Jacob Vaught, Blant Rd, Driving Under The Influence

08/01/2020 Toby Wilson, Campbell Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

08/02/2020 Bonnie L Gwinn, Mtn City, Assault As Domestic Violence

08/02/2020 Robert J Gwinn, Crossroads Dr, Assault As Domestic Violence

08/03/2020 Michael I Guinn, Crackers Neck Rd, Driving Under The Influence

08/03/2020 Norman Miller Jr, Hwy 67W, Rape

08/03/2020 Timothy R Osborne, Vaught Ln, Capias

08/03/2020 Daniel Volz, Arnold Town Rd, Harassment, Stalking

08/04/2020 Hunter D Atwood, Sugar Creek Rd, Theft U/$1,000

08/04/2020 Anthony L Howard, Talbott Tn, Violation Of Probation

08/04/2020 Stacy T Leonard, Waddell St, Violation Of Probation

08/04/2020 Charlie B Oaks, Crestwood Dr, Public Intoxication

08/05/2020 Kaila S Brooks, Seahorn Ln, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs

08/05/2020 Taylor D Jordan, Antioch Rd, Theft O/$2500, Aggravated Burglary

08/05/2020 Haley D Myers, Main Ln, Theft Of Property, Aggravated Burglary

08/05/2020 Megan N Osborne, Jack Wallace Rd, Attempted Theft, Aggravated Burglary

08/06/2020 James W Lingerfelt, Hampton, Failure To Appear

08/06/2020 David W Taylor, Mcqueen Rd, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving Under The Influence

08/06/2020 Roy G Walton, Griffin Hollow Rd, Public Intoxication

08/07/2020 Jason E Glover, Shouns Mission Ln, Criminal Trespassing, Vandalism

08/07/2020 Jeffery Lemke, Elk Park Nc, Theft Of Property, Vandalism

08/07/2020 James C Osborne, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation

08/07/2020 Mitchell L Stout, Jack Wallace Rd, Theft O/$2,500, Aggravated Burglary