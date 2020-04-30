Court & Sheriff’s Report 4-29-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Jason Augustine
Vop Tbd Per Po
Gs-18-Cr-996/Vop/Cci
Michelle N Cook
Jail-$45,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Robbie D Cox
Jail-$2,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Cora J Hayworth
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-230/Public Intoxication/Dep R Norris
Dustin Kyle Lewis
Vop Tbd Per Po
Gs-18-Tr-386/Vop/Cci
Terry Lee Lipford Jr
Capias Jail-No Bond Pd
Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/Cpl J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman
Tabbatha L Markland
Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-189/Dep M Gladden
Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000
Ct-2/Theft Of Motor Vehicle
Allison B Roark
Gs-18-Cr-879/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-432/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-908/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton
Capias Jail-$300 Cash Bond
Timothy Lewis Smith
Jail-$14,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-227/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Ct-3/Theft Over $1,000
Ct-4/Child Neglect
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable STACY L. STREET, Presiding
Friday, May 1, 2020
Morgan Church
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding Stout
Judgment 2-27-17 16-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000
Logan Sadler
Conditional Forfeiture Aaa Bonding
19-Cr-190/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband Motion To Come Off
Bond Filed 2-21-20
Dayton Ray Stout
Sentencing Hearing $25,000
Cash Bond Steven Finney 18-Cr-139/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Att Second Degree Murder
4/24/2020
04/17/2020 James W Lingerfelt, Hampton Tn, Violation Of Probation
04/17/2020 Haley D Myers, Main Ln, Burglary
04/17/2020 Megan N Osborne, Jack Wallace Rd, Conspiracy To Commit Burglary
04/17/2020 Mitchell L Stout, Jack Wallace Rd, Conspiracy To Commit Burglary
04/18/2020 Isaiah A Ross, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support X 2
04/20/2020 Joshua M Aguero, Village Square Ln, Criminal Trespassing
04/21/2020 William J Beach, Eastridge Rd, Failure To Appear
04/21/2020 Robert S Colson, Hwy 421N, Assault As Domestic Violence
04/21/2020 Hannah Greer, Spencer Ln, Official Misconduct
04/21/2020 Tabitha A Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence
04/22/2020 Melissa K Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
04/23/2020 Allison B Roark, Roan Creek Rd, Capias, Violation Of Probation
04/23/2020 Timothy L Smith, Handcock Rd, Theft Of Property O/$1,000, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication