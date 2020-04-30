Court & Sheriff’s Report 4-29-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Jason Augustine

Vop Tbd Per Po

Gs-18-Cr-996/Vop/Cci

Michelle N Cook

Jail-$45,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman

Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Robbie D Cox

Jail-$2,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Cora J Hayworth

Jail-$1,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-230/Public Intoxication/Dep R Norris

Dustin Kyle Lewis

Vop Tbd Per Po

Gs-18-Tr-386/Vop/Cci

Terry Lee Lipford Jr

Capias Jail-No Bond Pd

Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman

Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/Cpl J Norman

Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman

Tabbatha L Markland

Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-189/Dep M Gladden

Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000

Ct-2/Theft Of Motor Vehicle

Allison B Roark

Gs-18-Cr-879/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-19-Cr-432/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-908/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Capias Jail-$300 Cash Bond

Timothy Lewis Smith

Jail-$14,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-227/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Ct-3/Theft Over $1,000

Ct-4/Child Neglect

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable STACY L. STREET, Presiding

Friday, May 1, 2020

Morgan Church

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding Stout

Judgment 2-27-17 16-Cr-23/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000

Logan Sadler

Conditional Forfeiture Aaa Bonding

19-Cr-190/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband Motion To Come Off

Bond Filed 2-21-20

Dayton Ray Stout

Sentencing Hearing $25,000

Cash Bond Steven Finney 18-Cr-139/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Att Second Degree Murder

4/24/2020

04/17/2020 James W Lingerfelt, Hampton Tn, Violation Of Probation

04/17/2020 Haley D Myers, Main Ln, Burglary

04/17/2020 Megan N Osborne, Jack Wallace Rd, Conspiracy To Commit Burglary

04/17/2020 Mitchell L Stout, Jack Wallace Rd, Conspiracy To Commit Burglary

04/18/2020 Isaiah A Ross, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support X 2

04/20/2020 Joshua M Aguero, Village Square Ln, Criminal Trespassing

04/21/2020 William J Beach, Eastridge Rd, Failure To Appear

04/21/2020 Robert S Colson, Hwy 421N, Assault As Domestic Violence

04/21/2020 Hannah Greer, Spencer Ln, Official Misconduct

04/21/2020 Tabitha A Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

04/22/2020 Melissa K Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

04/23/2020 Allison B Roark, Roan Creek Rd, Capias, Violation Of Probation

