Court & Sheriff’s Report 8-5-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
William Jay Allen Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram
Violation: 05/15/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/15/2020
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 05/15/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/15/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $96,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Thomas Lynn Baldock Jr
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑342
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Lynn Baldock Jr
Atty: Public Defender
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities, Violation: 04/16/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/16/2019
Patricia Lee Barry
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑240
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Patricia Lee Barry
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/16/2019
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage, Violation: 03/16/2019
Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Callie Faith Branche
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑226
St. Of Tn Vs Callie Faith Branche
Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 50 / 78
Dallas Easton Brown
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑220
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown
Failure To Yield Right Of Way
Violation: 05/21/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 05/21/2020
Jeffery Chance Byrd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑442
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd
Johnny Roberts Off:
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/29/2020
Stacy Clawson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑434
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 07/28/2020
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/28/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 07/28/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony
Violation: 07/28/2020
Stacy Clawson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑435
Brad Proffitt Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent, Violation: 07/28/2020
Dui: Fourth, Violation: 07/28/2020
Stacy Clawson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑436
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 07/28/2020
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 07/28/2020
Failure To Yield Right Of Way Result Accident/Serious Bodily Inj
Violation: 07/28/2020
Following Too Closely
Violation: 07/28/2020
Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left), Violation: 07/28/2020, Speeding
Violation: 07/28/2020 Speed: 55 / 115
Thomas Joseph Coles
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑210
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Joseph Coles
Speeding Violation: 05/16/2020 Speed: 45 / 89
Billy Lee Combs
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑168
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent, Violation: 03/13/2020
Bond(S), Signature, $40,000.00
Kenneth Lee Cornett
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑252
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Cornett
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/10/2020
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑738
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/09/2019
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑740
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/09/2019
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑144
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/28/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 02/28/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/28/2020
Gilda M Danner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑648
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gilda M Danner
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/10/2019
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/10/2019
Gilda M Danner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑443
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gilda M Danner
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 12/21/2019
Earl Morris Davis
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑274
St. Of Tn Vs Earl Morris Davis
Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 65
Kevin Douglas Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑250
St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Douglas Dickens
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/10/2020
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens
Matthew Cress Off:
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 01/06/2020
Weston Lane Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑233
St. Of Tn Vs Weston Lane Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/28/2020, Speeding
Violation: 05/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 64
Heather Michelle Eller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑272
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Michelle Eller
Atty: Public Defender
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 05/19/2020
Dui: First Offense, Violation: 05/19/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 05/19/2020
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑333
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent, Violation: 06/10/2020
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑251
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/10/2020
Sandra Darlene Furchess
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑279
St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Darlene Furchess
Speeding Violation: 06/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 69
Vincent Nicholas Giglio
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑291
St. Of Tn Vs Vincent Nicholas Giglio
Speeding Violation: 06/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 61
Tammy Jean Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑374
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tammy Jean Greene
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/05/2020
Harleah N Grogan
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑285
St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/13/2020, Speeding
Violation: 06/13/2020 Speed: 55 / 70
Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑339
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
Driving Without License
Violation: 04/28/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 04/28/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 04/28/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 04/28/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $11,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Kaitlyn Brooke Harry
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑225
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kaitlyn Brooke Harry
Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 55 / 74
Kathy Hatley
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑327
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kathy Hatley
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/02/2020
Muffler Law, Violation: 07/02/2020
Registration Law, Violation: 07/02/2020
Jason Dewayne Hodge
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑273
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Dewayne Hodge
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/11/2020
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑314
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 06/07/2020
Dui: First Offense, Violation: 06/07/2020
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑253
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper
Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63
Charles Mack Jones II
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑83
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones Ii
Charles Mack Jones Ii Atty: Public Defender
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 02/06/2020
Bond(S), Signature, $1,500.00
Cheyenna Marie Jones
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑277
St. Of Tn Vs Cheyenna Marie Jones
Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 40 / 66
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 06/11/2020
Taylor Dawn Jordan
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑278
St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/12/2020, Speeding
Violation: 06/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 77
George Chester King
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑272
St. Of Tn Vs George Chester King
Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 63
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑370
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/03/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $1,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑440
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Public Intoxication
Violation: 08/01/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑441
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 08/01/2020
Connor Stephen Long
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑229
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Connor Stephen Long
Speeding Violation: 05/26/2020 Speed: 45 / 63
Osvin Morales Martinez
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑230
St. Of Tn Vs Osvin Morales Martinez
Driving Without License
Violation: 05/27/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/27/2020, Speeding
Violation: 05/27/2020 Speed: 55 / 74
Terry Mark Mcewen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑381
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Terry Mark Mcewen
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/08/2020
Gloria Alaney Mciver
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑320
St. Of Tn Vs Gloria Alaney Mciver
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 05/23/2020
Mary Shea Mckinnis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑412
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000 ‑ Att
Violation: 07/09/2020
Johnny Ray Mclean
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑447
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/31/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 07/31/2020
Pamela Mejia
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia
Stalking ‑ Misd, Violation: 06/26/2020
Stormie Nicole Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑420
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stormie Nicole Morefield
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/25/2020
Cindy Bictolia Moretz
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑378
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Bictolia Moretz
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/09/2020
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 07/09/2020
Haley Danielle Myers
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Megan Nicole Osborne
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Timothy Ryan Osborne
46Gs1‑2014‑Tr‑1149
Ryan Curd Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne
Reckless Driving
Violation: 08/18/2014
Hearing Notes:
No Court On 10/15/14, Letter Sent
Reset 12/3/14
Earl W Pennell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑444
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Earl W Pennell
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 07/30/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 07/30/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Chad Evans Pennington
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑132
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chad Evans Pennington
Chad Evans Pennington
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/26/2020
Jacob Ray Rash
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑423
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Ray Rash
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
James Randy Lee Reece
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑362
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Randy Lee Reece
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/03/2020
Tracy D. Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑276
St. Of Tn Vs Tracy D. Roark
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/10/2020
Tammy S. Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑343
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/22/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/22/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $31,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Tyler Daniel Shell
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑222
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Daniel Shell
Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 45 / 65
Spencer Thomas Stanley
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑235
St. Of Tn Vs Spencer Thomas Stanley
Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 76
Joshua M Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑324
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua M Stout
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/10/2020 Tampering W/ Evidence, Violation: 06/10/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $50,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Terry Dakota Lee Wallace
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑446
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Terry Dakota Lee Wallace
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss
Violation: 07/09/2020
Jeffrey W. West
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑238
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey W. West
Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 45 / 67
Caleb Seth Whaley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley
Dui: First Offense,
Violation: 05/08/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/08/2020
Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Shane Wright Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑219
St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2020
7/17/2020
07/24/2020 James F Chambers, Cretsinger Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Of Probation
07/24/2020 Connor E Icenhour, Bill Icenhour, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
07/24/2020 Timmy B Potter, Hwy 91N, Driving Under The Influence
07/25/2020 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Burglary, Public Intoxication
07/25/2020 Stormie N Morefield, Hamby Ln, Fugitive From Justice
07/25/2020 Brandan R Salaices, Village Square Ln, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Financial Responsibility
07/26/2020 Andrew S Little, Rainbow Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/27/2020 Stephen T Hampton, Sugar Creek Rd, Public Intoxication
07/27/2020 Kandice H Mccall, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs X 2, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
07/27/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/28/2020 Joseph L Davis, Roan Creek Rd, Capias X 2, Aggravated Assault Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Theft Of Property O/$1,000, Theft Of Property U/$1,000, Theft Of Property, Burglary Of Motor Vehicle X 7, Vandalism, Vandalism O/$1,000, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Violation Of Probation X 2
07/28/2020 Clifford A Lunceford, Hwy 91 N, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/28/2020 James C Osborne, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
07/29/2020 Neil R Arnold, Hemlock, Driving Under The Influence
07/29/2020 Jeffery C Byrd, Kingsport, Violation Of Probation
07/29/2020 Stacy S Clawson, Reagan Rd, Simple Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault On An Officer With A Motor Vehicle, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Improper Passing, Driving Left Of Enter, Following Too Closely, Failure To Yield, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Speeding, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/29/2020 Gilda M Danner, Hampton, Felony Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Appear
07/29/2020 Charles A Slemp, Bulldog Rd, Attachment – Contempt
07/29/2020 Brian Swayne, Hwy 91, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence With A Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm While Under The Influence
07/30/2020 Chadwick R Brooks, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/30/2020 Derek S Eggers, Trivette Rd, Telephone Harassment
07/30/2020 Wendy L Martin, Zionville Nc, Driving Under The Influence
07/30/2020 Bobby S Morefield, Cobb Creek Rd, Auto Burglary, Public Intoxication
07/30/2020 Earl W Pennell, Dotson Ln, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
07/30/2020 Terry D Wallace, Crackers Neck Rd, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Card
07/30/2020 Daniel B Watson, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/30/2020 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation