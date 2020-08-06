Court & Sheriff’s Report 8-5-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

William Jay Allen Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram

Violation: 05/15/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/15/2020

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 05/15/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/15/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $96,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Thomas Lynn Baldock Jr

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑342

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Lynn Baldock Jr

Atty: Public Defender

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities, Violation: 04/16/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/16/2019

Patricia Lee Barry

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑240

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Patricia Lee Barry

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/16/2019

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage, Violation: 03/16/2019

Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Callie Faith Branche

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑226

St. Of Tn Vs Callie Faith Branche

Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 50 / 78

Dallas Easton Brown

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑220

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown

Failure To Yield Right Of Way

Violation: 05/21/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 05/21/2020

Jeffery Chance Byrd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑442

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd

Johnny Roberts Off:

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/29/2020

Stacy Clawson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑434

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 07/28/2020

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/28/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 07/28/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 07/28/2020

Stacy Clawson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑435

Brad Proffitt Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent, Violation: 07/28/2020

Dui: Fourth, Violation: 07/28/2020

Stacy Clawson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑436

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacy Clawson

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 07/28/2020

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 07/28/2020

Failure To Yield Right Of Way Result Accident/Serious Bodily Inj

Violation: 07/28/2020

Following Too Closely

Violation: 07/28/2020

Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left), Violation: 07/28/2020, Speeding

Violation: 07/28/2020 Speed: 55 / 115

Thomas Joseph Coles

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑210

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Joseph Coles

Speeding Violation: 05/16/2020 Speed: 45 / 89

Billy Lee Combs

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑168

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent, Violation: 03/13/2020

Bond(S), Signature, $40,000.00

Kenneth Lee Cornett

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑252

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Cornett

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/10/2020

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑738

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑740

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑144

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/28/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/28/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/28/2020

Gilda M Danner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑648

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gilda M Danner

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/10/2019

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/10/2019

Gilda M Danner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑443

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gilda M Danner

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 12/21/2019

Earl Morris Davis

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑274

St. Of Tn Vs Earl Morris Davis

Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 65

Kevin Douglas Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑250

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Douglas Dickens

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/10/2020

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens

Matthew Cress Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 01/06/2020

Weston Lane Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑233

St. Of Tn Vs Weston Lane Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/28/2020, Speeding

Violation: 05/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

Heather Michelle Eller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑272

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Michelle Eller

Atty: Public Defender

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 05/19/2020

Dui: First Offense, Violation: 05/19/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 05/19/2020

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑333

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent, Violation: 06/10/2020

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑251

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/10/2020

Sandra Darlene Furchess

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑279

St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Darlene Furchess

Speeding Violation: 06/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 69

Vincent Nicholas Giglio

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑291

St. Of Tn Vs Vincent Nicholas Giglio

Speeding Violation: 06/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 61

Tammy Jean Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑374

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy Jean Greene

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/05/2020

Harleah N Grogan

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑285

St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/13/2020, Speeding

Violation: 06/13/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑339

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

Driving Without License

Violation: 04/28/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 04/28/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/28/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 04/28/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $11,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Kaitlyn Brooke Harry

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑225

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kaitlyn Brooke Harry

Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 55 / 74

Kathy Hatley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑327

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kathy Hatley

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/02/2020

Muffler Law, Violation: 07/02/2020

Registration Law, Violation: 07/02/2020

Jason Dewayne Hodge

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑273

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Dewayne Hodge

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/11/2020

Danny Ray Hopper

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑314

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 06/07/2020

Dui: First Offense, Violation: 06/07/2020

Danny Ray Hopper

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑253

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper

Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63

Charles Mack Jones II

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑83

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones Ii

Charles Mack Jones Ii Atty: Public Defender

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 02/06/2020

Bond(S), Signature, $1,500.00

Cheyenna Marie Jones

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑277

St. Of Tn Vs Cheyenna Marie Jones

Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 40 / 66

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 06/11/2020

Taylor Dawn Jordan

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑278

St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/12/2020, Speeding

Violation: 06/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 77

George Chester King

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑272

St. Of Tn Vs George Chester King

Speeding Violation: 06/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 63

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑370

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/03/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $1,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑440

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Public Intoxication

Violation: 08/01/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑441

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 08/01/2020

Connor Stephen Long

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑229

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Connor Stephen Long

Speeding Violation: 05/26/2020 Speed: 45 / 63

Osvin Morales Martinez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑230

St. Of Tn Vs Osvin Morales Martinez

Driving Without License

Violation: 05/27/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/27/2020, Speeding

Violation: 05/27/2020 Speed: 55 / 74

Terry Mark Mcewen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑381

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Mark Mcewen

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/08/2020

Gloria Alaney Mciver

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑320

St. Of Tn Vs Gloria Alaney Mciver

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 05/23/2020

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑412

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000 ‑ Att

Violation: 07/09/2020

Johnny Ray Mclean

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑447

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/31/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 07/31/2020

Pamela Mejia

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia

Stalking ‑ Misd, Violation: 06/26/2020

Stormie Nicole Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑420

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stormie Nicole Morefield

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/25/2020

Cindy Bictolia Moretz

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑378

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Bictolia Moretz

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/09/2020

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 07/09/2020

Haley Danielle Myers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Megan Nicole Osborne

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Timothy Ryan Osborne

46Gs1‑2014‑Tr‑1149

Ryan Curd Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne

Reckless Driving

Violation: 08/18/2014

Hearing Notes:

No Court On 10/15/14, Letter Sent

Reset 12/3/14

Earl W Pennell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑444

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Earl W Pennell

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 07/30/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 07/30/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Chad Evans Pennington

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑132

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chad Evans Pennington

Chad Evans Pennington

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/26/2020

Jacob Ray Rash

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑423

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Ray Rash

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

James Randy Lee Reece

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑362

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Randy Lee Reece

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/03/2020

Tracy D. Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑276

St. Of Tn Vs Tracy D. Roark

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tammy S. Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑343

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/22/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/22/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $31,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Tyler Daniel Shell

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑222

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Daniel Shell

Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 45 / 65

Spencer Thomas Stanley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑235

St. Of Tn Vs Spencer Thomas Stanley

Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 76

Joshua M Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑324

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua M Stout

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/10/2020 Tampering W/ Evidence, Violation: 06/10/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $50,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Terry Dakota Lee Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑446

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Dakota Lee Wallace

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss

Violation: 07/09/2020

Jeffrey W. West

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑238

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey W. West

Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 45 / 67

Caleb Seth Whaley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley

Dui: First Offense,

Violation: 05/08/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/08/2020

Bond(S), Surety, $5,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Shane Wright Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑219

St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2020