Court Report 7-22-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Cr-23
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Ray Arnold
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/10/2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Tr-21
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Ray Arnold
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 01/10/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 01/10/2020
Samuel Lee Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Cr-93
Adam Worley Off:
Atty: Public Defender Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/10/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 02/10/2020
William Blair Aschenback
46Gs1-2020-Cr-397
Tamara Bare Off:
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 07/16/2020
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/16/2020
Evading Arrest Risk Of Death Or Injury – Vehicle Involved
Violation: 07/16/2020
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 07/16/2020
Improper Turn
Violation: 07/16/2020
Reckless Endangerment – Vehicle / Felony Violation: 07/16/2020
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1-2019-Cr-736
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/20/2019
Benjamin Calhoun
46Gs1-2020-Cr-60
Matthew Cress Off:
Fugitive From Justice
Misd Violation: 01/29/2020
Summer Breeze Carroll
46Gs1-2019-Cr-836
Michael Brown Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/26/2019
Chance Luther Church
46Gs1-2019-Cr-404
Thomas Brown Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device
Violation: 05/13/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/13/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 05/13/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/09/2019
Chance Luther Church
46Gs1-2020-Cr-164
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/12/2020
Chassidy Renee Deyton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-400
Joe Woodard Off:
Violation Of Rabies Laws
Violation: 07/03/2020
Chassidy Renee Deyton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-401
Joe Woodard Off:
Cruelty To Animals
Violation: 07/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$7,500.00
A-Hood Bonding
Bobby Joe Dunn
46Gs1-2017-Cr-768
Atty: Public Defender Probation Violation
Violation: 01/30/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/31/2018
Bobby Joe Dunn
46Gs1-2020-Cr-364
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Public Defender Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/04/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/04/2020
Evading Arrest Violation: 07/04/2020 Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/04/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/04/2020
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 07/04/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/04/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 07/04/2020
Jason Allen Feltner
46Gs1-2020-Cr-74
Jason Allen Feltner
Assault – Bodily Injury Violation: 05/22/2019
Jason Allen Feltner
46Gs1-2020-Cr-134
Assault – Physical Contact Violation: 05/22/2019
Blu Namath Key
46Gs1-2020-Cr-398
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/19/2020
Christopher Lawler
46Gs1-2020-Cr-188
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 03/26/2020
Joseph Paul Mains
46Gs1-2020-Cr-395
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Aggravated Criminal Trespass Violation: 06/08/2020 Domestic Assault
Violation: 06/08/2020
Jeremiah M Mccraw
46Gs1-2019-Cr-155
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 02/13/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/26/2019
Michael E Nelson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-399
Worthless Checks – Up To $1,000 Violation: 05/06/2020
Brandon Kyler Osborne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-393
Johnny Roberts Off:
Domestic Assault
Brandon Kyler Osborne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-394
Dillon Hicks Off:
Evading Arrest
Violation: 07/16/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/16/2020
Jimmy Perkins
46Gs1-2020-Cr-371
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jimmy Perkins
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 07/07/2020
Louis Poppert
46Gs1-2020-Cr-386
Josh Fergeson Off:
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 07/10/2020
Devonte Keahn Porter
46Gs1-2020-Cr-175
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/16/2020
Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00 Devonte Keahn Porter
Katie Loraine Speed
46Gs1-2020-Cr-396
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 07/17/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/17/2020
Jacob Ray Vaught
46Gs1-2020-Cr-269
Adam Worley Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/16/2020
Implied Consent – Misd Violation: 05/16/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1-2020-Cr-392
Josh Fergeson Off:
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/18/2020
Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage Violation: 07/18/2020 Bond(S) Surety
$4,000.00 Southeastern Bonding
CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING
FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020
James Edward Greer
Bench Trial
$15,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Phillips
19-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Assault
19-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest
7/17/2020
07/10/2020- Billy W Davis, Industrial Dr, Driving Under The Influence
07/10/2020- James B Fourhman, Red Brush Rd, Driving Under The Influence
07/10/2020-Louis M Poppert, Moreland Dr, Fugitive From Justice
07/10/2020-Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/10/2020-Britini, L Sexton, Banner Elk Nc, Public Intoxication
07/12/2020- Kevin D Dickens, Mill Creek Rd, Failure To Appear
07/12/2020- Jonathan M Hampton, Hillside Rd, Failure To Appear
07/13/2020- Aaron D Kestner. Abingdon Va, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
07/14/2020-Howard C Coote, Crackers Neck Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/14/2020- Ginger F Shoemaker, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule I Drugs
07/15/2020- Chassidy R Deyton, Stout Branch Rd, Vaccinations Of Animals X 3, Cruelty To Animals X 3
07/16/2020-Michael Nelson, Tester Rd, Worthless Checks
07/16/2020-William J Orren, Hwy 421 S, Assault As Domestic Violence
07/16/2020-Brandon K Osborne, Fire Tower Rd, Vandalism As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Violation Of Probation
07/16/2020- Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Theft Of Services
07/16/2020- William H Phillips, Bulldog Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamines With Intent To Sell Or Deliver, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia