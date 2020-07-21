Court Report 7-22-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1-2020-Cr-23

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Ray Arnold

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/10/2020

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1-2020-Tr-21

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Ray Arnold

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 01/10/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 01/10/2020

Samuel Lee Arnold

46Gs1-2020-Cr-93

Adam Worley Off:

Atty: Public Defender Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/10/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 02/10/2020

William Blair Aschenback

46Gs1-2020-Cr-397

Tamara Bare Off:

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 07/16/2020

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/16/2020

Evading Arrest Risk Of Death Or Injury – Vehicle Involved

Violation: 07/16/2020

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 07/16/2020

Improper Turn

Violation: 07/16/2020

Reckless Endangerment – Vehicle / Felony Violation: 07/16/2020

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1-2019-Cr-736

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/20/2019

Benjamin Calhoun

46Gs1-2020-Cr-60

Matthew Cress Off:

Fugitive From Justice

Misd Violation: 01/29/2020

Summer Breeze Carroll

46Gs1-2019-Cr-836

Michael Brown Off:

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/26/2019

Chance Luther Church

46Gs1-2019-Cr-404

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 05/13/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/13/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 05/13/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Chance Luther Church

46Gs1-2020-Cr-164

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/12/2020

Chassidy Renee Deyton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-400

Joe Woodard Off:

Violation Of Rabies Laws

Violation: 07/03/2020

Chassidy Renee Deyton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-401

Joe Woodard Off:

Cruelty To Animals

Violation: 07/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$7,500.00

A-Hood Bonding

Bobby Joe Dunn

46Gs1-2017-Cr-768

Atty: Public Defender Probation Violation

Violation: 01/30/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/31/2018

Bobby Joe Dunn

46Gs1-2020-Cr-364

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/04/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/04/2020

Evading Arrest Violation: 07/04/2020 Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/04/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/04/2020

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 07/04/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/04/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 07/04/2020

Jason Allen Feltner

46Gs1-2020-Cr-74

Jason Allen Feltner

Assault – Bodily Injury Violation: 05/22/2019

Jason Allen Feltner

46Gs1-2020-Cr-134

Assault – Physical Contact Violation: 05/22/2019

Blu Namath Key

46Gs1-2020-Cr-398

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/19/2020

Christopher Lawler

46Gs1-2020-Cr-188

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 03/26/2020

Joseph Paul Mains

46Gs1-2020-Cr-395

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Aggravated Criminal Trespass Violation: 06/08/2020 Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/08/2020

Jeremiah M Mccraw

46Gs1-2019-Cr-155

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 02/13/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/26/2019

Michael E Nelson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-399

Worthless Checks – Up To $1,000 Violation: 05/06/2020

Brandon Kyler Osborne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-393

Johnny Roberts Off:

Domestic Assault

Brandon Kyler Osborne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-394

Dillon Hicks Off:

Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/16/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/16/2020

Jimmy Perkins

46Gs1-2020-Cr-371

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jimmy Perkins

Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 07/07/2020

Louis Poppert

46Gs1-2020-Cr-386

Josh Fergeson Off:

Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 07/10/2020

Devonte Keahn Porter

46Gs1-2020-Cr-175

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/16/2020

Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00 Devonte Keahn Porter

Katie Loraine Speed

46Gs1-2020-Cr-396

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 07/17/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/17/2020

Jacob Ray Vaught

46Gs1-2020-Cr-269

Adam Worley Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/16/2020

Implied Consent – Misd Violation: 05/16/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1-2020-Cr-392

Josh Fergeson Off:

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/18/2020

Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage Violation: 07/18/2020 Bond(S) Surety

$4,000.00 Southeastern Bonding

CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020

James Edward Greer

Bench Trial

$15,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Phillips

19-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Assault

19-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest