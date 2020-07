Court Report 7-15-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Allen Ray Courtner

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 06/06/2019

Ct-1/Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 06/06/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Ct-2/Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 07/25/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Ct-3/Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/28/2020

Ct-4/Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/28/2020

Ct-5/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/28/2020

Joseph M. Courtner

Ct-1/Failure To Appear

Violation: 06/02/2020

Kayla Maria Crowder

Public Intoxication

Violation: 03/05/2018

Ct-1/Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 03/05/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/01/2018

Ct-2/Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 03/06/2018

Laura Renee Dehart

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-1/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/23/2019

Bobby Joe Dunn

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/30/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/31/2018

Ct-1/Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/19/2017

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/30/2019

Ct-2/Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 11/09/2018

Ct-3/Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 11/09/2018

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/09/2018

Ct-4/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/09/2018

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/09/2018

Ct-5/Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/09/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/30/2019

Ct-6/Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/29/2018

Ct-7/Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage ‑ Less Than $500

Violation: 10/29/2018

Written Report Of Accident

Violation: 10/29/2018

Charles Edward Forrester

Ct-1/Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 04/12/2020

Ct-2/Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/12/2020

Probation Violation: 06/17/2019

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-3/Rape

Violation: 06/30/2020

Ct-4/Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic

Violation: 06/30/2020

Ct-5/False Imprisonment

Violation: 06/30/2020

Ct-6/Interference With Emergency Calls

Violation: 06/30/2020

Raul Augustine Gonzalez

Ct-1/Speeding

Violation: 05/21/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Scott Alan Green

Ct-1/Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 04/07/2020

Jerry David Grubb

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 05/13/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/13/2020

Bond(S )Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 03/31/2020

Ct-3/Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/13/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Ct-1/Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Probation Violation: 01/15/2020

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-2/Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/05/2020

Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 02/05/2020

Adam Lee Hannan

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation: 01/08/2020

Ct-1/Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 03/09/2017

Probation Violation : 03/15/2017

Wendy Hansen

Ct-1/Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 05/06/2020

Ct-2/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/06/2020

Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

Ct-1/Driving Without License

Violation: 04/28/2020

Ct-2/Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 04/28/2020

Ct-3/Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/28/2020

Ct-4/Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 04/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Kerri Marie Heaton

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/09/2020

Rhonda S. Helton

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-1/Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 12/31/2019

Ct-2/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/31/2019

Ct-3/Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 12/31/2019

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Ct-4/Open Container

Violation: 12/31/2019

Ct-5/Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 12/31/2019

Taylor Dawn Jordan

Atty: T Craig Smith

Ct-1/Probation Violation

Violation: 05/08/2019

Probation Violation: 06/12/2019

Ct-2/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/16/2018

Ct-3/Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/16/2018

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 05/07/2020

Ct-2/Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/07/2020

Ct-3/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/07/2020

Ct-4/Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 05/07/2020

Ct-5/Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 05/07/2020

Todd W. Leffel

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-1/Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 02/27/2020

Camella Blanche Linnie Main

Atty: Public Defender

Ct-1/Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 03/14/2020

Kody Lynn May

Ct-1/Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 01/26/2020

Ct-2/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/26/2020

Thomas Mccauley

Ct-1/Aggravated Assault

Violation: 07/09/2020

Ct-2/Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/09/2020

Connie Alice Mcdowell

Ct-1/Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 02/01/2020

Ct-2/Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 02/01/2020

Ct-3/Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 02/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Joshua Ray Morefield

Ct-1/Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 07/06/2020

Amanda Roseann Oliver

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Kenneth Lee Oliver

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Jimmy Perkins

Ct-1/Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/07/2020

Norman Craig Pleasant

Ct-1/Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 05/29/2020

Ct-2/Open Container

Violation: 05/29/2020

Ct-3/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/29/2020

Ct-4/Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/29/2020

Ct-5/Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Louis Poppert

Fugitive From Justice ‑Misd

Violation: 07/10/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

Ct-1/Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/30/2020

Ct-2/Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/30/2020

Ct-3/Assault ‑ Physical Contact

Violation: 03/30/2020

Ct-4/Commission Of Act Of Terrorism

Violation: 03/30/2020

Ct-5/Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/25/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/25/2020

Ct-6/Reckless Driving

Violation: 05/25/2020

Ct-7/Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 05/25/2020

Ct-7/Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 05/25/2020

Bond(S) Property $13,000.00

Brenda Salmons

Roy L. Salmons

Jonathan M. Shelton

Ct-1/Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/09/2020

Jerry Don Sluder

Ct-1/Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/25/2020

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/25/2020

Ronnie D. Stines

Ct-1/Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/29/2020

Mitchell Lane Stout

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Dalton James Trivette

Ct-1/Speeding Violation: 05/31/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

Jacob Ray Vaught

Ct-1/Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/16/2020

Ct-2/Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/16/2020

Colton J. Walker

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/30/2019

Zachary Walton

Ct-1/Speeding Violation: 06/13/2020 Speed: 55 / 75

Caleb Seth Whaley

Ct-1/Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/08/2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Monday, July 20, 2020

Melodie Mariene Bunton

Arraignment Capias

No Bond-Jail 19-Cr-203/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Of Meth W/School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Of Meth .5 Or More

Joshua R Dowell

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

Capias Fta No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 8-12-19 19-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Iii

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

Jason Ray Dugger

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 2-15-18

17-Cr-120/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Dorl

Brian Michael Duperry

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Hyder

Judgment 2-29-16

14-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Firearm Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Dosl 3Rd 14-Cr-146/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dosl 3Rd

Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-

Jail Pd Judgment 6-3-19 19-Cr-53/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery

Hunter Ray Greene

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol $10,000- Aaa Bonding

Hyder Probation Viol 2Nd

$5,000- Aaa Bonding

Judgment 2-8-19 17-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dorl 1St

17-Cr-108/ Mcpd

Ct-2/ Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

17-Cr-109/ Twra

Ct-1/ Spotlighting Deer

Ct-2/ Illegal Poss Wildlife

18-Cr-123/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Clifford Allen Lunceford

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 7-29-19 Pd

19-Cr-114/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Domestic Viol

Joshua Ray Morefield

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St

$3000.00- Aaa Bonding Stout

Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Probation Viol 3Rd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Judgment 4-29-19

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Melissa Ann Morefield

Pdl/Motions Tn Bonding- $2,500 Stout

19-Cr-229/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More

Jacob Daniel Norris

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 6-11-20

19-Cr-38/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sexual Battery

Ct-2/ False Imprisonment

Ct-3/ Domestic Assault

Timothy Paul Poteat

Pdl/Motions

$1,500- Aaa Bonding Stout

19-Cr-200/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ronald Duane Thomas

Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond-Jail

18-Cr-48/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

18-Cr-49/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 3Rd

James Daniel Wallace

$27,500 0R Bond Fallin

19-Cr-196/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Statutory Rape

Ct-2/ Contributing Delinquency Of Minor

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Jesse Matthew Adams

Arraignment Probation Viol

$5,000- Jail

Judgment 10-1-18

18-Cr-13/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Non Support

18-Cr-72/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Morgan Church

Pdl/Motions Probation Violation

$5,000- Aaa Bonding Stout

Judgment 2-27-17 16-Cr-23 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $10,000

Shannon Kris Clark

Pdl/Motions

$5,000- Bail Fast BondingBowman

19-Cr-162/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

19-Cr-201/ Tdoc

$5,000- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate

19-Cr-202/ Tdoc

Summons Only

Ct-1/ Official Misconduct

Thomas S. Cornett

Arraignment

$7,000- Tn Bonding

19-Cr-232/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Firearm As Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Felony Poss Meth

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Craig Leeton Cox

Pdl/Motions

$10,000 Deed Of Trust Stout

20-Cr-40/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Att. Sexual Exploitation Of Minor

Jennifer Lynn Dixon

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 12-13-19

19-Cr-143/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Thurman Shawn Dowell

Arraignment

$25,000- Tn Bonding Spurrell

19-Cr-205/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Cary Leigh Johnson

Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond- Jail

Judgment 4-7-16 15-Cr-96/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Habitual Motor Offender 5Th

15-Cr-137/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Habitual Motor Offender 5Th

15-Cr-158/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Habitual Motor Offender 5Th

Randy Ray Lee

Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Scott

19-Cr-198/ Tdoc

Ct-1-3/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-4-7/ Official Misconduct

Ct-8/ Conspiracy To Commit Tampering With Evidence

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

Arraignment

2,500- Sanford &Son Bonding

To Have Atty 20-Cr-19/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Myra Melinda Osborne

Pdl/Motions$5,000- Tn Bonding P

20-Cr-47/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Leandra Lane Owens

Arraignment

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail

Judgment 4-13-18

17-Cr-164/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $1,000

James Scott Parsons

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 12-15-14

Pd 5499/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Dosl 1St

Ct-4/ Reckless Endangerment

5653/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Buffy Cornett

Motion To Reduce Fines

6007/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Initiation Process Manf Meth

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling

Ct-3/ Promotion Of Meth Manf



Jason Mitchell Snyder

Arraignment

$5,000- Tn Bonding

To Have Atty

20-Cr-22/ Jcsd

Motion To Revoke/Increase Bond

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd Filed 7-1-20

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Dorl 3Rd Ct-4/ Vicl

Bronson Randy Triplett

Arraignment Viol Probation 1St

$2,000 Tn Bonding

Viol Probation 2Nd No Bond-Jail

17-Cr-163/ Jcsd

Fallin Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale

Ct-2/ Dorl

Donald Derrick Vance Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

19-Cr-112/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000

Tandy Cylde Williams

Arraignment $15,000- Deed Of Trust

20-Cr-29/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Dorl 7th

07/03/2020 Chase Klein, Johnson City Tn, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

07/03/2020 Tabbatha L Markland, Johnson City Tn, Capias – Failure To Appear

07/04/2020 Bobby J Dunn, Pedro Shoun Ln, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs For Resale, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Drivng On Suspended Drivers License

07/04/2020 Lakota Price, Drystone Branch Rd, Dogs Not Allowed At Large, Driving On Suspended Drivers License – 4Th Offense

07/04/2020 Daniel B Watson, Fox Hollow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

07/05/2020 Jesse M Adams, Liberty Church Rd, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

07/05/2020 Kayla M Crowder, Harbin Dr, Posession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs With Intent To Resale, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs With Intent To Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

07/05/2020 Ronald A Mesaris, Maryland, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, No Drivers License

07/05/2020 Jeffery Stanley, West Main St, Capias

07/06/2020 Adam L Hannan, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation

07/06/2020 Alvaro L Ramos. Mtn City, No Drivers License

07/07/2020 Jimmy R Perkins, Cobb Creek Rd, Fugitive From Justice

07/08/2020 Brandy N Bright, Industrial Dr, Attempted Theft, Identity Theft

07/08/2020 Taylor D Jordan, Antioch Rd, Violation Of Probation

07/08/2020 Terry Mcewen, Timothy Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence

07/08/2020 Joshua R Morefield, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/08/2020 Josh C Oliver, Elizabethton Tn, Violation Of Probation X 3

07/09/2020 Joseph M Courtner, Mountain Site Dr, Felony Failure To Appear X 2

07/09/2020 Dennis R Fritts, Trout Run Rd, Failure To Appear

07/09/2020 Kerri C Heaton, Hwy 421 S, Criminal Trespassing

07/09/2020 Tammy M Lewis, Antioch Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections

07/09/2020 Thomas H Mccauley Iii, Johnson City, Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Public Intoxication

07/09/2020 Cindy B Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Shoplifting, Public Intoxication

07/09/2020 Ann R Rhymer, Lenoir Nc, Assault As Domestic Violence

07/09/2020 Jonathan M Shelton, Johnson Hollow Rd, Evading Arrest, Violation Of Probation