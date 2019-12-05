Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Kimberly Alexander
Gs-19-Cr-710/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown

Samuel Lee Arnold
Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dl Violation
Ct-3/Financial Resp

Hayes Campbell Baker
Gs-19-Tr-670/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Thomas Edward Ball Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-573/Disorderly Conduct/Charlie Morefield
Gs-19-Cr-876/Ag Domestic Assault/Cpl A Worley56

Joseph P Ballard
Gs-19-Cr-898/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Contraband Into Penal Fac
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/Poss Drug Para

Caleb I Barker Tbi Cert & Div Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-630/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Gs-19-Cr-849/Simple Poss/Dep C Ingle
Forrest Shane Barker
Gs-19-Tr-620/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Lee Bisbee
Gs-19-Tr-679/Following Too Close/Thp M Brown

Ethan Kyle Blackburn
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Hands Free
Ct-2/Dl Violation

Belinda Arlene Bragg
Gs-19-Cr-765/Interference W/Hunter/Dep B Sexton

Cody Michael Browder
Gs-19-Cr-785/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Madison Kayla Brown
Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch I
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Summer Breeze Carroll
Gs-19-Cr-836/Poss Drug Para/Thp M Brown

Justin Allen Cotten
Gs-19-Tr-697/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Micah D Crotts
Gs-19-Tr-673/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding-Pif
Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Stacey E Daley Canter
Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1000/Lt M Mullins

Joan Shute Davidson
Gs-19-Tr-634/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Derek Lee Dickson
Gs-19-Tr-584/Improper Passing/Dep B Sexton

Victoria B Donnelly
Gs-19-Tr-638/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael C Dugger
Gs-19-Tr-570/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Michael D Dugger
Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown

Jeffery Ray Dunn
Gs-19-Cr-834/Sro M Murphy
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dorl
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Norman D Evans
Gs-18-Cr-840-848/Vop/Cci

Jacob Daniel Furchess
Gs-19-Tr-622/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Holly Marie Gentry
Gs-19-Tr-652/Financial Resp/Thp C Dunn

Christopher Gilliard
Gs-19-Tr-704/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Marty Brandon Greenwell
Gs-19-Tr-654/Speeding/Thp M Brown

David Ray Gwinn
Gs-19-Cr-822/Vandalism As Domestic/Dep B Sexton

Dakota Keith Harris
Gs-19-Tr-657/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Allen Harrison
Gs-19-Tr-703/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp

Glenda Hicks
Gs-19-Tr-694/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jerry Hicks
Gs-19-Tr-695/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Corrie Ray Holly
Gs-19-Cr-773/Public Intoxication/Cpl T Brown

Alicia N Ibarra
Gs-19-Tr-705/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Connor E Icenhour Status Canter
Gs-19-Cr-619/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton

Alexandra Bea Irick
Gs-19-Tr-662/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
C-T2/Financial Resp

Aaron Johnson To Have Atty
Gs-17-Cr-379/Vop/Cci

Charles Mack Jones
Gs-19-Cr-888/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Ct-2/Theft Under $10,000
Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv
Cts 4-5/Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon

Michael H Jones
Gs-19-Tr-700/Speeding/Dep B Sexton
Pauleen C Kidd
Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive
Ct-2/Child Restraint Device
Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct
Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn

Sharon Brown King
Gs-19-Tr-700/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Luci Marie Koester Jud Div Highbough
Gs-18-Cr-704/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Gregory Lavecchia
Gs-19-Tr-668/Financial Resp/Thp C Roark

Thomas D Lyons
Gs-19-Tr-706/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Devoncea Trevarius Marques Majors
Gs-19-Tr-625/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Ct-3/Financial Resp
Ct-4/Seatbelt 1St
Gs-19-Cr-789/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Brittany C Matheson
Gs-19-Tr-636/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Sara Beth May
Gs-19-Tr-667/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Jordyn D Morley Jud Div Bowman
Gs-18-Cr-705/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Jacqueline M Neatherly
Gs-19-Tr-550/Thp J Gregory
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-707/Dosl/Thp J Gregory
Gs-19-Cr-790/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Dosl

Christopher John Neylon
Gs-19-Tr-671/Seatbelt 2Nd/Thp M Brown

Ginger Gale Parker
Gs-19-Tr-623/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-3/Expired Dl
Ct-4/Financial Resp

Roseanne Pearson Status/To Have Dl Viol Date 7-4-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-549/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Schvi
Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Craig Eldon Peters
Gs-19-Tr-656/Thp M Brown
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp

Christopher Prosise
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris

Joseph Richard Rash
Gs-19-Tr-651/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Amanda Liseth Rivera
Gs-19-Tr-602/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Isiah Ross
Gs-19-Cr-893/Dorl/Dep J Ferguson

Denise Ruddy
Gs-19-Tr-690/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Samantha D Shelton Jud Div Pro Se
Gs-17-Cr-231/Vop/Cci

Kenneth Paul Sluder Mental Exam Report Viol Date 10-18-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-792/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Assault
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Wesley Eric Snyder
Gs-19-Tr-619/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-788/Dosl/Thp C Dunn

Whitney N Thompson
Gs-19-Tr-684/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael W Vickers
Gs-19-Tr-707/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Rebecca Taylor Wallace
Gs-19-Cr-894/Shoplifting/Samuel Adams

Kathryn M Waters
Gs-19-Tr-669/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Kayla Whitson Tbi Cert & Div
Gs-19-Cr-770/Harassment/Ericka Higgins

Heather Jane Henderson Wilcon Capias
Gs-19-Tr-591/Thp J Lunceford
Ct-1/Unreg Vehicle
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-750/Dosl 2Nd/Thp J Lunceford

Rebecca J Worth For Plea Viol Date 9-8-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-711/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley

Tina Leanne Wray Status
Gs-19-Cr-864/Fugitive From Justice/Dep J Roberts

Kristina Marie Wright
Tbi Cert & Div Loughrin
Gs-19-Cr-872/Ptl D Hicks
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Underage Consumption
Ct-3/Maintaining Dwelling

Lauren Taylor Wright
Gs-19-Tr-691/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Joe Barret Young Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-708/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

 

December 5, 2019