Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Kimberly Alexander

Gs-19-Cr-710/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown

Samuel Lee Arnold

Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Dl Violation

Ct-3/Financial Resp

Hayes Campbell Baker

Gs-19-Tr-670/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Thomas Edward Ball Compliance

Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci

Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci

Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci

Gs-17-Cr-573/Disorderly Conduct/Charlie Morefield

Gs-19-Cr-876/Ag Domestic Assault/Cpl A Worley56

Joseph P Ballard

Gs-19-Cr-898/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Contraband Into Penal Fac

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/Poss Drug Para

Caleb I Barker Tbi Cert & Div Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-630/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Gs-19-Cr-849/Simple Poss/Dep C Ingle

Forrest Shane Barker

Gs-19-Tr-620/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Lee Bisbee

Gs-19-Tr-679/Following Too Close/Thp M Brown

Ethan Kyle Blackburn

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Hands Free

Ct-2/Dl Violation

Belinda Arlene Bragg

Gs-19-Cr-765/Interference W/Hunter/Dep B Sexton

Cody Michael Browder

Gs-19-Cr-785/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Madison Kayla Brown

Jud Div Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch I

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Summer Breeze Carroll

Gs-19-Cr-836/Poss Drug Para/Thp M Brown

Justin Allen Cotten

Gs-19-Tr-697/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Micah D Crotts

Gs-19-Tr-673/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding-Pif

Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Stacey E Daley Canter

Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1000/Lt M Mullins

Joan Shute Davidson

Gs-19-Tr-634/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Derek Lee Dickson

Gs-19-Tr-584/Improper Passing/Dep B Sexton

Victoria B Donnelly

Gs-19-Tr-638/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael C Dugger

Gs-19-Tr-570/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Michael D Dugger

Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown

Jeffery Ray Dunn

Gs-19-Cr-834/Sro M Murphy

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Dorl

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Norman D Evans

Gs-18-Cr-840-848/Vop/Cci

Jacob Daniel Furchess

Gs-19-Tr-622/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Holly Marie Gentry

Gs-19-Tr-652/Financial Resp/Thp C Dunn

Christopher Gilliard

Gs-19-Tr-704/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Marty Brandon Greenwell

Gs-19-Tr-654/Speeding/Thp M Brown

David Ray Gwinn

Gs-19-Cr-822/Vandalism As Domestic/Dep B Sexton

Dakota Keith Harris

Gs-19-Tr-657/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Allen Harrison

Gs-19-Tr-703/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Financial Resp

Glenda Hicks

Gs-19-Tr-694/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jerry Hicks

Gs-19-Tr-695/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Corrie Ray Holly

Gs-19-Cr-773/Public Intoxication/Cpl T Brown

Alicia N Ibarra

Gs-19-Tr-705/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Connor E Icenhour Status Canter

Gs-19-Cr-619/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton

Alexandra Bea Irick

Gs-19-Tr-662/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

C-T2/Financial Resp

Aaron Johnson To Have Atty

Gs-17-Cr-379/Vop/Cci

Charles Mack Jones

Gs-19-Cr-888/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Agg Burglary

Ct-2/Theft Under $10,000

Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv

Cts 4-5/Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon

Michael H Jones

Gs-19-Tr-700/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Pauleen C Kidd

Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive

Ct-2/Child Restraint Device

Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn

Sharon Brown King

Gs-19-Tr-700/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Luci Marie Koester Jud Div Highbough

Gs-18-Cr-704/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Gregory Lavecchia

Gs-19-Tr-668/Financial Resp/Thp C Roark

Thomas D Lyons

Gs-19-Tr-706/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Devoncea Trevarius Marques Majors

Gs-19-Tr-625/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Ct-3/Financial Resp

Ct-4/Seatbelt 1St

Gs-19-Cr-789/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Brittany C Matheson

Gs-19-Tr-636/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Sara Beth May

Gs-19-Tr-667/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Jordyn D Morley Jud Div Bowman

Gs-18-Cr-705/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Jacqueline M Neatherly

Gs-19-Tr-550/Thp J Gregory

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St

Ct-2/Financial Resp

Gs-19-Cr-707/Dosl/Thp J Gregory

Gs-19-Cr-790/Ptl J Norman

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Dosl

Christopher John Neylon

Gs-19-Tr-671/Seatbelt 2Nd/Thp M Brown

Ginger Gale Parker

Gs-19-Tr-623/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Seatbelt 1St

Ct-3/Expired Dl

Ct-4/Financial Resp

Roseanne Pearson Status/To Have Dl Viol Date 7-4-19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-549/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Simple Poss Schvi

Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Craig Eldon Peters

Gs-19-Tr-656/Thp M Brown

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Financial Resp

Christopher Prosise

Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris

Joseph Richard Rash

Gs-19-Tr-651/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Amanda Liseth Rivera

Gs-19-Tr-602/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Isiah Ross

Gs-19-Cr-893/Dorl/Dep J Ferguson

Denise Ruddy

Gs-19-Tr-690/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Samantha D Shelton Jud Div Pro Se

Gs-17-Cr-231/Vop/Cci

Kenneth Paul Sluder Mental Exam Report Viol Date 10-18-19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-792/Ptl J Norman

Ct-1/Agg Assault

Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Wesley Eric Snyder

Gs-19-Tr-619/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Financial Resp

Gs-19-Cr-788/Dosl/Thp C Dunn

Whitney N Thompson

Gs-19-Tr-684/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael W Vickers

Gs-19-Tr-707/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Rebecca Taylor Wallace

Gs-19-Cr-894/Shoplifting/Samuel Adams

Kathryn M Waters

Gs-19-Tr-669/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Kayla Whitson Tbi Cert & Div

Gs-19-Cr-770/Harassment/Ericka Higgins

Heather Jane Henderson Wilcon Capias

Gs-19-Tr-591/Thp J Lunceford

Ct-1/Unreg Vehicle

Ct-2/Financial Resp

Gs-19-Cr-750/Dosl 2Nd/Thp J Lunceford

Rebecca J Worth For Plea Viol Date 9-8-19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-711/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley

Tina Leanne Wray Status

Gs-19-Cr-864/Fugitive From Justice/Dep J Roberts

Kristina Marie Wright

Tbi Cert & Div Loughrin

Gs-19-Cr-872/Ptl D Hicks

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Underage Consumption

Ct-3/Maintaining Dwelling

Lauren Taylor Wright

Gs-19-Tr-691/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Joe Barret Young Jud Div Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-708/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton