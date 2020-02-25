Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Court Report 2-19-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files.

General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Dustin P Arnold
$1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-951/Dorl For Dui/Dep J Ferguson

Samuel Lee Arnold
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dl Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility
Gs-19-Cr-953/Dosl/Lt M Mullins

Patricia L Barry
Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin
Gs-19-Cr-240/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage
Ethan K Blackburn Hearing/Stnaw Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Hands Free
Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Brian Curtis Brudvig
Gs-20-Tr-42/Financial Responsibility/Dep C Ingle

Eric Lee Bumgardner
Gs-20-Tr-31/Dosl/Dep C Ingle

Crystal N Coffey
To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-6/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson

Stacey Eastridge Daley
To Have Atty
Gs-19-Tr-800/Muffler Law/Dep C Ingle
Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-936/Dep C Ingle $35,000 Deed Of Trust
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Gs-19-Cr-320/Vop/Cci Jail -$5,000
Gs-20-Cr-98/Crim Consp-Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac/Inv C Lipford
Jail-$25,000

Michael Douglas Dugger
$2,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown

Katherine Lynn Faulkner
Preliminary Hearing
$5,500 Tn Bonding Stout
Gs-19-Cr-470/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/Simple Poss

Rebecca J Grindstaff
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-658/Dorl/Sgt C Brown

Chandler Fay Hamby
To Have Dl
Gs-19-Tr-648/Dosl/Ptl J Norman

Brandon W Hansen
Preliminary Hearing $6,500 Tn Bonding
Stout
Gs-19-Cr-877/False Report/Dep J Ferguson

Wendy Lee Hansen
Hearing Pd
Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-93/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Tn Bonding

Jamie Scott Hardin
Gs-20-Tr-41/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Expired Dl
Ct-2/Muffler Law
Gs-20-Cr-102/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Cress Jail-No Bond

Matthew Dalton Helton
Jail-$7,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-99/Domestic Assault/Dep E Martin

Pauleen C Kidd
For Plea Canter
Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunnc
Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive
Ct-2/Child Restraint Device
Gs-19-Cr-749/Dui 2Nd/Dep J Ferguson $5,000 A Angel Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To The Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley $5,500 Or Bond
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Glenna R Lewis
Jail-$2,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-104/Joyriding/Dep J Ferguson

Daniel Miller Livorsi
Tbi Cert & Div
Gs-19-Cr-925/Ptl D Hicks
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Joseph Paul Mains
Jail-$19,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-101/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iii
Ct-2/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv
Ct-4/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac

Danielle Shay Matherly
Status Jail-No Bond Fallin
Gs-20-Cr-62/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley

Nancy Wilson May
To Have Atty $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-918/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Cody Allan Miller
Gs-20-Cr-39/Dosl/Dep C Ingle

Eddie R Miller
Capias Jail-$750 Cash Bond
Gs-17-Tr-1221/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Gs-20-Cr-103/Dosl 3Rd/Dep J Ferguson Jail-$4,500 Bond

Ira Marshall Oaks
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-203/Vop/Cci

Jeffery T Palmore
Plea $21,000 AAA Bonding Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-794/Dep E Martin
Ct-1/Dui
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Ct-3/Resisting Arrest
Ct-4/Move Over Law
Ct-5/Registration Law
Ct-6/Financial Responsibility
Ct-7/Poss Drug Para
Ct-8/Reckless Endangerment

Bradley S Parker
Tbd If Pif $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-885/Felony Worthless Check Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins

Dale E Phillips Ii
Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-657/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Mindy L Phillips
Hearing/Stnaw Spurrell
Gs-19-Cr-127/Vop/Cci $5,000 Property Bond
Gs-19-Cr-364/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Dep B Sexton Gs-19-Cr-401/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Timmy Blaine Potter
Compliance Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-720/Speeding/Cpl A Worley

Fernando Ramos
Interpreter To Be Here
Jail-$25,500
Gs-20-Cr-88/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Leaving The Scene Of Acc W/Injuries
Ct-2/Dui
Cts 3-4/Child Endangerment
Ct-5/Driving W/O License
Ct-6/Child Restraint Law

Michael Ray Rice
$7,500 A Hood Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-100/Dorl 5Th/Ptl Z Reece

Boyd Cuckers Roark
Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-858/Poss Stolen Property
Cpl T Brown $2,500 Tn Bonding

Matthew A Robinson
Gs-20-Cr-96/Disorderly Conduct/Tracy Ward
Gs-20-Cr-97/Fta-Booking/Dep B Sexton Jail-No Bond

Jacob Anthony Cleveland Roten
To Have Atty
Gs-19-Cr-921/Dorl/Ptl J Norman
Gs-20-Tr-2/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Driving W/O License
Ct-2/Registration Violation

Devin M Scarborough
Hearing/Stnaw
$5,000 Aaa Bonding Stout
Gs-18-Cr-257/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-258/Vop/Cci

Ricky Ray Shelton
Plea Or Hearing $5,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-917/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Joseph Dean Shepherd
$7,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-25/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson

James D Sherrill
To Have Atty $3,000 A Hood Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-919/Dorl For Dui/Dep C Ingle

Amanda Kay Sluder
Compliance Of Jud Div $1,500 Or Bond Pd
Gs-18-Cr-233/Poss Drug Para/Ptl T Brown

Rhonda D Smith
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-506/Dosl/Sgt C Brown

Shawna D Smith
Gs-19-Cr-853/Dosl/Lt M Mullins

Barry E Spicer
To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-895/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep C Ingle

Bobby M Swift
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-340/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Switched Tags
Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle
Gs-19-Cr-464/Dorl For Dui/Thp C Dunn $1,500 Tn Bonding

Terry Charles Taylor
Jail-$34,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-105/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000
Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Brandon Lee Tressler
Gs-20-Tr-38/Expired Registration/Dep C Ingle
Gs-20-Cr-38/Dosl 1St/Dep C Ingle $1,500 Tn Bonding

Lorna Michael Trivette
$2,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-11/Dui 1St/Dep C Ingle

Laura C Visser
$5,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-950/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Dosl 2Nd
Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage

Criminal Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice,Presiding
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Thomas Edward Ball
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Jail Pd
19-Cr-231/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ted Millard Cooper
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Pd
Judgment 11-21-16
16-Cr-121/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assualt
Ct-2/ Assault As Domestic Viol

Joshua Dowell
Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 8-12-19
19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

James Edward Greer
Pdl/Motions
$15,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Phillips
19-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Assault
19-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest

Adam Lee Hannan
Pdl/Motions $25,000- Jail Pd
17-Cr-60/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Randy Scott Hawks
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
1St No Bond-Jail Pd
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-24/ Jcsd Judgment 4-30-18
Ct-1/ Att. Poss Sch I For Resale
New Charge
19-Cr-211/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Patrick Jamiz Howard
Final Forfeiture $15,000- Tn Bonding
19-Cr-80/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Rape

Thomas Rea Lowe
Final Forfeiture $10,000- Tn Bonding
16-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor

Tyler Dale Lunceford
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 6-27-16
15-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence
Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000
18-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Christopher Wade Mullins
Viol Probation Final Fortieture $5,000- Aaa Bonding
Judgment 5-11-17
Motion To Come Off Bond By Aaa Bonding
17-Cr-7/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Billy Jan Porter Jr
Pdl/Motions $6,000- Tn Bonding
Stout
19-Cr-199/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Introduction Of Contraband

Gary Lee Robinson
Arraignment $6,000-
Sanford And Son Bail Bonding
19-Cr-225/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Kerry Lee Smith Jr.
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding Stout
Judgement 12-5-16
14-Cr-22/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth
14-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth

Kevin Todd Walker
Pdl/Motions $10,000 -Aaa Bonding Hampton
17-Cr-69/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Manf Meth
Ct-2/ Promotion Manf Meth

Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 9-16-19
19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500

Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 12-13-18
18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband