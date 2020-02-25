Court Report 2-19-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Dustin P Arnold
$1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-951/Dorl For Dui/Dep J Ferguson
Samuel Lee Arnold
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dl Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility
Gs-19-Cr-953/Dosl/Lt M Mullins
Patricia L Barry
Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin
Gs-19-Cr-240/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage
Ethan K Blackburn Hearing/Stnaw Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Hands Free
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Brian Curtis Brudvig
Gs-20-Tr-42/Financial Responsibility/Dep C Ingle
Eric Lee Bumgardner
Gs-20-Tr-31/Dosl/Dep C Ingle
Crystal N Coffey
To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-6/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson
Stacey Eastridge Daley
To Have Atty
Gs-19-Tr-800/Muffler Law/Dep C Ingle
Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-936/Dep C Ingle $35,000 Deed Of Trust
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Gs-19-Cr-320/Vop/Cci Jail -$5,000
Gs-20-Cr-98/Crim Consp-Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac/Inv C Lipford
Jail-$25,000
Michael Douglas Dugger
$2,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown
Katherine Lynn Faulkner
Preliminary Hearing
$5,500 Tn Bonding Stout
Gs-19-Cr-470/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/Simple Poss
Rebecca J Grindstaff
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-658/Dorl/Sgt C Brown
Chandler Fay Hamby
To Have Dl
Gs-19-Tr-648/Dosl/Ptl J Norman
Brandon W Hansen
Preliminary Hearing $6,500 Tn Bonding
Stout
Gs-19-Cr-877/False Report/Dep J Ferguson
Wendy Lee Hansen
Hearing Pd
Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-93/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Tn Bonding
Jamie Scott Hardin
Gs-20-Tr-41/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Expired Dl
Ct-2/Muffler Law
Gs-20-Cr-102/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Cress Jail-No Bond
Matthew Dalton Helton
Jail-$7,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-99/Domestic Assault/Dep E Martin
Pauleen C Kidd
For Plea Canter
Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunnc
Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive
Ct-2/Child Restraint Device
Gs-19-Cr-749/Dui 2Nd/Dep J Ferguson $5,000 A Angel Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To The Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley $5,500 Or Bond
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct
Glenna R Lewis
Jail-$2,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-104/Joyriding/Dep J Ferguson
Daniel Miller Livorsi
Tbi Cert & Div
Gs-19-Cr-925/Ptl D Hicks
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Joseph Paul Mains
Jail-$19,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-101/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iii
Ct-2/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv
Ct-4/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Danielle Shay Matherly
Status Jail-No Bond Fallin
Gs-20-Cr-62/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley
Nancy Wilson May
To Have Atty $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-918/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Cody Allan Miller
Gs-20-Cr-39/Dosl/Dep C Ingle
Eddie R Miller
Capias Jail-$750 Cash Bond
Gs-17-Tr-1221/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Gs-20-Cr-103/Dosl 3Rd/Dep J Ferguson Jail-$4,500 Bond
Ira Marshall Oaks
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-203/Vop/Cci
Jeffery T Palmore
Plea $21,000 AAA Bonding Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-794/Dep E Martin
Ct-1/Dui
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Ct-3/Resisting Arrest
Ct-4/Move Over Law
Ct-5/Registration Law
Ct-6/Financial Responsibility
Ct-7/Poss Drug Para
Ct-8/Reckless Endangerment
Bradley S Parker
Tbd If Pif $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-885/Felony Worthless Check Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins
Dale E Phillips Ii
Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-657/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Mindy L Phillips
Hearing/Stnaw Spurrell
Gs-19-Cr-127/Vop/Cci $5,000 Property Bond
Gs-19-Cr-364/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Dep B Sexton Gs-19-Cr-401/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Timmy Blaine Potter
Compliance Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-720/Speeding/Cpl A Worley
Fernando Ramos
Interpreter To Be Here
Jail-$25,500
Gs-20-Cr-88/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Leaving The Scene Of Acc W/Injuries
Ct-2/Dui
Cts 3-4/Child Endangerment
Ct-5/Driving W/O License
Ct-6/Child Restraint Law
Michael Ray Rice
$7,500 A Hood Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-100/Dorl 5Th/Ptl Z Reece
Boyd Cuckers Roark
Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-858/Poss Stolen Property
Cpl T Brown $2,500 Tn Bonding
Matthew A Robinson
Gs-20-Cr-96/Disorderly Conduct/Tracy Ward
Gs-20-Cr-97/Fta-Booking/Dep B Sexton Jail-No Bond
Jacob Anthony Cleveland Roten
To Have Atty
Gs-19-Cr-921/Dorl/Ptl J Norman
Gs-20-Tr-2/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Driving W/O License
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Devin M Scarborough
Hearing/Stnaw
$5,000 Aaa Bonding Stout
Gs-18-Cr-257/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-258/Vop/Cci
Ricky Ray Shelton
Plea Or Hearing $5,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-917/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Joseph Dean Shepherd
$7,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-25/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson
James D Sherrill
To Have Atty $3,000 A Hood Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-919/Dorl For Dui/Dep C Ingle
Amanda Kay Sluder
Compliance Of Jud Div $1,500 Or Bond Pd
Gs-18-Cr-233/Poss Drug Para/Ptl T Brown
Rhonda D Smith
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-506/Dosl/Sgt C Brown
Shawna D Smith
Gs-19-Cr-853/Dosl/Lt M Mullins
Barry E Spicer
To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-895/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep C Ingle
Bobby M Swift
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-340/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Switched Tags
Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle
Gs-19-Cr-464/Dorl For Dui/Thp C Dunn $1,500 Tn Bonding
Terry Charles Taylor
Jail-$34,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-105/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000
Ct-3/Dosl 1St
Brandon Lee Tressler
Gs-20-Tr-38/Expired Registration/Dep C Ingle
Gs-20-Cr-38/Dosl 1St/Dep C Ingle $1,500 Tn Bonding
Lorna Michael Trivette
$2,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-11/Dui 1St/Dep C Ingle
Laura C Visser
$5,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-950/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Dosl 2Nd
Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage
Criminal Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice,Presiding
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Thomas Edward Ball
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Jail Pd
19-Cr-231/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ted Millard Cooper
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Pd
Judgment 11-21-16
16-Cr-121/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assualt
Ct-2/ Assault As Domestic Viol
Joshua Dowell
Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 8-12-19
19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
James Edward Greer
Pdl/Motions
$15,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Phillips
19-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Assault
19-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest
Adam Lee Hannan
Pdl/Motions $25,000- Jail Pd
17-Cr-60/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Randy Scott Hawks
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
1St No Bond-Jail Pd
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-24/ Jcsd Judgment 4-30-18
Ct-1/ Att. Poss Sch I For Resale
New Charge
19-Cr-211/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Patrick Jamiz Howard
Final Forfeiture $15,000- Tn Bonding
19-Cr-80/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Rape
Thomas Rea Lowe
Final Forfeiture $10,000- Tn Bonding
16-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor
Tyler Dale Lunceford
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 6-27-16
15-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence
Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000
18-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Christopher Wade Mullins
Viol Probation Final Fortieture $5,000- Aaa Bonding
Judgment 5-11-17
Motion To Come Off Bond By Aaa Bonding
17-Cr-7/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
Billy Jan Porter Jr
Pdl/Motions $6,000- Tn Bonding
Stout
19-Cr-199/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Introduction Of Contraband
Gary Lee Robinson
Arraignment $6,000-
Sanford And Son Bail Bonding
19-Cr-225/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Kerry Lee Smith Jr.
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding Stout
Judgement 12-5-16
14-Cr-22/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth
14-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth
Kevin Todd Walker
Pdl/Motions $10,000 -Aaa Bonding Hampton
17-Cr-69/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Manf Meth
Ct-2/ Promotion Manf Meth
Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 9-16-19
19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500
Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 12-13-18
18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband