Court Report 2-19-2020

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Dustin P Arnold

$1,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-951/Dorl For Dui/Dep J Ferguson

Samuel Lee Arnold

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Dl Violation

Ct-3/Financial Responsibility

Gs-19-Cr-953/Dosl/Lt M Mullins

Patricia L Barry

Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin

Gs-19-Cr-240/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage

Ethan K Blackburn Hearing/Stnaw Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Hands Free

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Brian Curtis Brudvig

Gs-20-Tr-42/Financial Responsibility/Dep C Ingle

Eric Lee Bumgardner

Gs-20-Tr-31/Dosl/Dep C Ingle

Crystal N Coffey

To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-6/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson

Stacey Eastridge Daley

To Have Atty

Gs-19-Tr-800/Muffler Law/Dep C Ingle

Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-936/Dep C Ingle $35,000 Deed Of Trust

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

Gs-19-Cr-320/Vop/Cci Jail -$5,000

Gs-20-Cr-98/Crim Consp-Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac/Inv C Lipford

Jail-$25,000

Michael Douglas Dugger

$2,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown

Katherine Lynn Faulkner

Preliminary Hearing

$5,500 Tn Bonding Stout

Gs-19-Cr-470/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/Simple Poss

Rebecca J Grindstaff

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Cr-658/Dorl/Sgt C Brown

Chandler Fay Hamby

To Have Dl

Gs-19-Tr-648/Dosl/Ptl J Norman

Brandon W Hansen

Preliminary Hearing $6,500 Tn Bonding

Stout

Gs-19-Cr-877/False Report/Dep J Ferguson

Wendy Lee Hansen

Hearing Pd

Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci

Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci $5,000 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-93/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Tn Bonding

Jamie Scott Hardin

Gs-20-Tr-41/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Expired Dl

Ct-2/Muffler Law

Gs-20-Cr-102/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Cress Jail-No Bond

Matthew Dalton Helton

Jail-$7,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-99/Domestic Assault/Dep E Martin

Pauleen C Kidd

For Plea Canter

Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunnc

Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive

Ct-2/Child Restraint Device

Gs-19-Cr-749/Dui 2Nd/Dep J Ferguson $5,000 A Angel Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To The Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley $5,500 Or Bond

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Glenna R Lewis

Jail-$2,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-104/Joyriding/Dep J Ferguson

Daniel Miller Livorsi

Tbi Cert & Div

Gs-19-Cr-925/Ptl D Hicks

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Joseph Paul Mains

Jail-$19,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-101/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Poss Sch Iii

Ct-2/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv

Ct-4/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac

Danielle Shay Matherly

Status Jail-No Bond Fallin

Gs-20-Cr-62/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley

Nancy Wilson May

To Have Atty $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-918/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Cody Allan Miller

Gs-20-Cr-39/Dosl/Dep C Ingle

Eddie R Miller

Capias Jail-$750 Cash Bond

Gs-17-Tr-1221/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Gs-20-Cr-103/Dosl 3Rd/Dep J Ferguson Jail-$4,500 Bond

Ira Marshall Oaks

Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-19-Cr-203/Vop/Cci

Jeffery T Palmore

Plea $21,000 AAA Bonding Curtis

Gs-19-Cr-794/Dep E Martin

Ct-1/Dui

Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Ct-3/Resisting Arrest

Ct-4/Move Over Law

Ct-5/Registration Law

Ct-6/Financial Responsibility

Ct-7/Poss Drug Para

Ct-8/Reckless Endangerment

Bradley S Parker

Tbd If Pif $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-885/Felony Worthless Check Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins

Dale E Phillips Ii

Hearing/Stnaw $5,000 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-657/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Mindy L Phillips

Hearing/Stnaw Spurrell

Gs-19-Cr-127/Vop/Cci $5,000 Property Bond

Gs-19-Cr-364/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Dep B Sexton Gs-19-Cr-401/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Timmy Blaine Potter

Compliance Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-720/Speeding/Cpl A Worley

Fernando Ramos

Interpreter To Be Here

Jail-$25,500

Gs-20-Cr-88/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Leaving The Scene Of Acc W/Injuries

Ct-2/Dui

Cts 3-4/Child Endangerment

Ct-5/Driving W/O License

Ct-6/Child Restraint Law

Michael Ray Rice

$7,500 A Hood Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-100/Dorl 5Th/Ptl Z Reece

Boyd Cuckers Roark

Curtis

Gs-19-Cr-858/Poss Stolen Property

Cpl T Brown $2,500 Tn Bonding

Matthew A Robinson

Gs-20-Cr-96/Disorderly Conduct/Tracy Ward

Gs-20-Cr-97/Fta-Booking/Dep B Sexton Jail-No Bond

Jacob Anthony Cleveland Roten

To Have Atty

Gs-19-Cr-921/Dorl/Ptl J Norman

Gs-20-Tr-2/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Driving W/O License

Ct-2/Registration Violation

Devin M Scarborough

Hearing/Stnaw

$5,000 Aaa Bonding Stout

Gs-18-Cr-257/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-258/Vop/Cci

Ricky Ray Shelton

Plea Or Hearing $5,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-917/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Joseph Dean Shepherd

$7,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-25/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson

James D Sherrill

To Have Atty $3,000 A Hood Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-919/Dorl For Dui/Dep C Ingle

Amanda Kay Sluder

Compliance Of Jud Div $1,500 Or Bond Pd

Gs-18-Cr-233/Poss Drug Para/Ptl T Brown

Rhonda D Smith

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Cr-506/Dosl/Sgt C Brown

Shawna D Smith

Gs-19-Cr-853/Dosl/Lt M Mullins

Barry E Spicer

To Have Atty $1,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-895/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep C Ingle

Bobby M Swift

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-340/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St

Ct-2/Switched Tags

Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle

Gs-19-Cr-464/Dorl For Dui/Thp C Dunn $1,500 Tn Bonding

Terry Charles Taylor

Jail-$34,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-105/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000

Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Brandon Lee Tressler

Gs-20-Tr-38/Expired Registration/Dep C Ingle

Gs-20-Cr-38/Dosl 1St/Dep C Ingle $1,500 Tn Bonding

Lorna Michael Trivette

$2,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-11/Dui 1St/Dep C Ingle

Laura C Visser

$5,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-950/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Dosl 2Nd

Ct-2/Leaving The Scene-Property Damage

Criminal Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice,Presiding

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Thomas Edward Ball

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Jail Pd

19-Cr-231/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ted Millard Cooper

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Pd

Judgment 11-21-16

16-Cr-121/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assualt

Ct-2/ Assault As Domestic Viol

Joshua Dowell

Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 8-12-19

19-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

James Edward Greer

Pdl/Motions

$15,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Phillips

19-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Assault

19-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest

Adam Lee Hannan

Pdl/Motions $25,000- Jail Pd

17-Cr-60/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Randy Scott Hawks

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

1St No Bond-Jail Pd

Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-24/ Jcsd Judgment 4-30-18

Ct-1/ Att. Poss Sch I For Resale

New Charge

19-Cr-211/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Patrick Jamiz Howard

Final Forfeiture $15,000- Tn Bonding

19-Cr-80/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Rape

Thomas Rea Lowe

Final Forfeiture $10,000- Tn Bonding

16-Cr-138/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor

Tyler Dale Lunceford

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 6-27-16

15-Cr-106/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence

Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000

18-Cr-5/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Christopher Wade Mullins

Viol Probation Final Fortieture $5,000- Aaa Bonding

Judgment 5-11-17

Motion To Come Off Bond By Aaa Bonding

17-Cr-7/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Billy Jan Porter Jr

Pdl/Motions $6,000- Tn Bonding

Stout

19-Cr-199/ Tdoc

Ct-1-2/ Introduction Of Contraband

Gary Lee Robinson

Arraignment $6,000-

Sanford And Son Bail Bonding

19-Cr-225/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Kerry Lee Smith Jr.

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding Stout

Judgement 12-5-16

14-Cr-22/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth

14-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Promotion Manf Meth

Kevin Todd Walker

Pdl/Motions $10,000 -Aaa Bonding Hampton

17-Cr-69/Jcsd

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Manf Meth

Ct-2/ Promotion Manf Meth

Zachary Aaron Walton

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 9-16-19

19-Cr-16/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500

Robert Ray Whitson

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 12-13-18

18-Cr-47/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband