Court Report 7-8-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins ,Presiding
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
William Jay Allen Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270
Chris Lipford Off:
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram
Violation: 05/15/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/15/2020
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 05/15/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $96,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑23
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/10/2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑21
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 01/10/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 01/10/2020
Eric Lee Bumgardner
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑31
Cody Ingle Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/04/2020
Summer Breeze Carroll
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑836
Michael Brown Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/26/2019
Kayla Maria Crowder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑365
Cody Ingle Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/04/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 07/04/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 07/04/2020
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 07/04/2020
Kayla Maria Crowder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑366
Jason Arnold Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/04/2020
Kevin Douglas Dickens
46Gs1‑2016‑Cr‑207
Raymond Mink Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/15/2016
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/15/2016
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/22/2016
Kevin Douglas Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑316
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 03/13/2019
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290
Matthew Cress Off:
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 01/06/2020
Bobby Joe Dunn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑364
Josh Fergeson Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/04/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/04/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 07/04/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/04/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 07/04/2020
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 07/04/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/04/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 07/04/2020
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑361
Josh Fergeson Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/01/2020
Steve Endick
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359
Josh Fergeson Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Jennifer R Fletcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑357
Joe Woodard Off:
Cruelty To Animals
Violation: 06/24/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/24/2020
Violation Of Rabies Laws
Violation: 06/24/2020
Bond(S) Signature $26,500.00
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212
Adam Worley Off:
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 04/12/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 04/12/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/17/2019
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑323
Josh Fergeson Off:
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 06/11/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/17/2020
Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331
Cody Ingle Off:
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/08/2020
Kristen Garland
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑131
Cody Ingle Off:
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/01/2020
James Eric Gibson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑244
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 05/03/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117
Chris Roark Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/04/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279
Josh Fergeson Off:
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 05/23/2020
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 05/23/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 05/23/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/23/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 05/23/2020
Chanler Fay Hamby
46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑648
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/13/2019
Chanler Fay Hamby
46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑648
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/13/2019
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 01/11/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/05/2020
Violation Of Conditional Release
Violation: 02/05/2020
Adam Lee Hannan
46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑170
Thomas Brown Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/08/2020
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 03/09/2017
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/15/2017
Brandon Whiteside Hansen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑172
Bradley Sexton Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/11/2020
Dylan Matthew Lunceford
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑949
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Violation: 12/13/2019
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2019
Tabbatha Markland
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑189
Mark Gladden Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/27/2019
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 12/27/2019
Mariah K Mcmillan
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑201
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 05/03/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/03/2020
Mariah K Mcmillan
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑214
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 05/15/2020
Ronald A Mesaris
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑360
Josh Fergeson Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 07/05/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/05/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/05/2020
Amy Elizabeth Owens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑354
Adam Worley Off:
Atty: T Craig Smith
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 06/30/2020
False Reports To Officer
Violation: 06/30/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/30/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 06/30/2020
Lakota S Price
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑363
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 07/04/2020
Tabitha Ashley Price
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑231
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 04/26/2020
James Randy Lee Reece
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑362
Josh Fergeson Off:
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/03/2020
Mark G Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑301
Jeff Norman Off:
Public Intoxication
Violation: 06/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Jeffery Scott Stanley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑209
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 04/14/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/14/2020
Bond(S) Signature $11,500.00
Ronnie D. Stines
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑351
Dillon Hicks Off:
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/29/2020
Christopher Tester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑106
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Perry Stout
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑941
Chris Dunn Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/06/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/03/2019
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/15/2018
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑531
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 06/30/2019
Open Container
Violation: 06/30/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/30/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/30/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/03/2019
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑112
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 02/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑297
Cody Ingle Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 06/02/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Bronson Randy Triplett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑304
Cody Ingle Off:
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 06/02/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00
Tn Bonding
Ryan Michael Wainicki
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑929
Bradley Sexton Off:
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 12/14/2019
Chris Matthew Wells
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑30
Cody Ingle Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/11/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328
Jeff Norman Off:
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 05/20/2020
Tiffany Woods
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑407
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/12/2019