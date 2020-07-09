Court Report 7-8-2020

William Jay Allen Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270

Chris Lipford Off:

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram

Violation: 05/15/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/15/2020

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 05/15/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $96,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑23

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/10/2020

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑21

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 01/10/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 01/10/2020

Eric Lee Bumgardner

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑31

Cody Ingle Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/04/2020

Summer Breeze Carroll

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑836

Michael Brown Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/26/2019

Kayla Maria Crowder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑365

Cody Ingle Off:

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/04/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 07/04/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 07/04/2020

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 07/04/2020

Kayla Maria Crowder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑366

Jason Arnold Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/04/2020

Kevin Douglas Dickens

46Gs1‑2016‑Cr‑207

Raymond Mink Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/15/2016

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/15/2016

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/22/2016

Kevin Douglas Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑316

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 03/13/2019

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290

Matthew Cress Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 01/06/2020

Bobby Joe Dunn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑364

Josh Fergeson Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/04/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/04/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/04/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/04/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 07/04/2020

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 07/04/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/04/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 07/04/2020

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑361

Josh Fergeson Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/01/2020

Steve Endick

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359

Josh Fergeson Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Jennifer R Fletcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑357

Joe Woodard Off:

Cruelty To Animals

Violation: 06/24/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/24/2020

Violation Of Rabies Laws

Violation: 06/24/2020

Bond(S) Signature $26,500.00

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212

Adam Worley Off:

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 04/12/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/12/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/17/2019

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑323

Josh Fergeson Off:

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 06/11/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/17/2020

Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331

Cody Ingle Off:

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/08/2020

Kristen Garland

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑131

Cody Ingle Off:

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/01/2020

James Eric Gibson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑244

Jason Arnold Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 05/03/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117

Chris Roark Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/30/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/04/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279

Josh Fergeson Off:

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/23/2020

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 05/23/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/23/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/23/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 05/23/2020

Chanler Fay Hamby

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑648

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/13/2019

Chanler Fay Hamby

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑648

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/13/2019

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/05/2020

Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 02/05/2020

Adam Lee Hannan

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑170

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/08/2020

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 03/09/2017

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/15/2017

Brandon Whiteside Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑172

Bradley Sexton Off:

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/11/2020

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑949

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 12/13/2019

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2019

Tabbatha Markland

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑189

Mark Gladden Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/27/2019

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 12/27/2019

Mariah K Mcmillan

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑201

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 05/03/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/03/2020

Mariah K Mcmillan

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑214

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 05/15/2020

Ronald A Mesaris

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑360

Josh Fergeson Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 07/05/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/05/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/05/2020

Amy Elizabeth Owens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑354

Adam Worley Off:

Atty: T Craig Smith

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 06/30/2020

False Reports To Officer

Violation: 06/30/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/30/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 06/30/2020

Lakota S Price

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑363

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 07/04/2020

Tabitha Ashley Price

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑231

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 04/26/2020

James Randy Lee Reece

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑362

Josh Fergeson Off:

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/03/2020

Mark G Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑301

Jeff Norman Off:

Public Intoxication

Violation: 06/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Jeffery Scott Stanley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑209

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 04/14/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/14/2020

Bond(S) Signature $11,500.00

Ronnie D. Stines

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑351

Dillon Hicks Off:

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/29/2020

Christopher Tester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑106

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Perry Stout

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑941

Chris Dunn Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/06/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/03/2019

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/15/2018

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑531

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 06/30/2019

Open Container

Violation: 06/30/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/30/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/30/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/03/2019

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑112

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 02/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑297

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 06/02/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Bronson Randy Triplett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑304

Cody Ingle Off:

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 06/02/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00

Tn Bonding

Ryan Michael Wainicki

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑929

Bradley Sexton Off:

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/14/2019

Chris Matthew Wells

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑30

Cody Ingle Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/11/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328

Jeff Norman Off:

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 05/20/2020

Tiffany Woods

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑407

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/12/2019