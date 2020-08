Sheriff’s Reports 7-29-2020

07/17/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Mining Town Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle (U/$10,000)

07/17/2020 Nancy M Eller, Melvin Brown Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

07/17/2020 Jerry D Grubb, Dry Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence

07/17/2020 Kerri C Heaton, Hwy 421 S, Criminal Trespassing

07/17/2020 Jospeh P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing

07/17/2020 Katie L Speed, N Church St, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

07/18/2020 William B Aschenback, Hancock Rd, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Driving Left Of Center, Improper/Unsafe Lane Change, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Failure To Use Turn Signal, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/18/2020 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Violation Of Financial Responsibility

07/19/2020 Blu N Key, Red Brush Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/19/2020 James D Sherrill, Butler, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/21/2020 Mary S Mckinnis, Chestnut Dr, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Card

07/21/2020 Jackie S Wilson, Waters Rd, Misuse Of Registration, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Light Law, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/21/2020 Dana D Woodard, J Shouln Rd, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer X 2, Resisting Arrest

07/22/2020 Fred A Brewer, Forge Creek Rd, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest Or Search, Public Intoxication

07/22/2020 David A Cooper, Cooper Fork, Reckless Endangerment, Theft Of Property (Possession Of Stolen Vehicle), Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Search Or Arrest X 2, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest By Foot, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Seat Belt Law, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Reckless Driving

07/22/2020 Thurman E Icenhour, Jenkins Hollow Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

07/22/2020 Thomas H Mccauley, Johnson City, Public Intoxication

07/22/2020 Willis J Roark, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Disorderly Conduct

07/22/2020 Matthew S Tucker, Jonesborough, Possession Of A Handgun While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Driving Under The Influence

07/23/2020 Rodger L Allen, Crossroads Dr, Driving On Revoked Drivers License