Thursday, July 2, 2020

Court and Sheriff’s Reports 7-1-2020

General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins ,Presiding
Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Cr-23
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/10/2020

Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Tr-21
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 01/10/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 01/10/2020

 Garry Peyton Burleson
46Gs1-2020-Tr-126
Speeding Violation: 02/25/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

John William Hale
46Gs1-2020-Tr-204
Bradley Sexton Off:
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/06/2020

Gregory Clinton Hayworth
46Gs1-2020-Cr-335
 Assault – Bodily Injury Violation: 05/02/2020

Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1-2020-Cr-239
Jason Arnold Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense Violation: 05/02/2020 Open Container
Violation: 05/02/2020 Bond(S)
Signature $4,000.00

Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1-2020-Tr-93
Dillon Hicks Off:
Registration Expired Violation: 02/10/2020

 Heather Leann Hicks
46Gs1-2019-Cr-907
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty:Public Defender
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/22/2019
Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00

Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1-2020-Cr-314
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/07/2020
Dui: First Offense Violation: 06/07/2020

Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1-2020-Tr-253
Jason Arnold Off:
Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63

Shakeila Javonna Howard
46Gs1-2020-Tr-100
Child Restraint Children Ages 9 – 15
Violation: 02/14/2020

Gregory Ray Jenkins
46Gs1-2019-Cr-421
Joshua L Peters Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/17/2019
Probation Violation
Bond(S)Surety $5,000.00
A-Hood Bonding

Dustin Ray Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-341
Cody Ingle Off:
Fugitive From Justice – Misd
Violation:06/20/2020

Christopher Corey Nicholson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-86
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020

Ronnie D. Stines
46Gs1-2020-Cr-351
Dillon Hicks Off:
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 06/29/2020

Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-112
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 02/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding

Timothy Wayne Wallace
46Gs1-2020-Tr-258
Joey Norris Off:
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/25/2020 Registration Law
Violation: 05/25/2020

6/26/2020

06/19/2020           Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91N, Failure to Appear

06/19/2020          Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Violation Of Probation, Attachment –

06/19/2020          Cody A Parker, Jonesborough, Violation Of Probation

06/19/2020           James D Sherrill, Butler, Capias, Violation Of Probation

06/20/2020           Cary L Johnson, Village Square Ln, Violation Of Community Corrections

06/20/2020            Dustin R Miller, Bulldog Rd, Fugitive From Justice

06/20/2020            Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Using Cellphone While Driving, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of Legend Drugs, Speeding

06/21/2020            Holly L Hurd, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation

06/21/2020            Brett Schneider, Harbor View Dr, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

06/21/2020            Janie D Sisk, Hamby Ln, Violation Of Probation

06/22/2020            Jennifer L Dixon, Gentry Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

06/22/2020            Lawanda M Holman, Cretsinger Rd, Failure To Appear

06/22/2020            Alexander C Roark, Crestview Dr, Failure To Appear

06/22/2020             Tammy S Robbins, Church Ln, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Of Methamphetamine

06/22/2020             Jason M Snyder, Divide Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Driving Under The Influence

06/22/2020             Ronald D Thomas, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections

06/23/2020             Gregory R Jenkins, Hwy 67N, Violation Of Probation
06/25/2020             Misty D Woerner, Pine Orchard Rd, Driving Under The Influence

 

 

 