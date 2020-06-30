Court and Sheriff’s Reports 7-1-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins ,Presiding
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Cr-23
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/10/2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1-2020-Tr-21
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 01/10/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 01/10/2020
Garry Peyton Burleson
46Gs1-2020-Tr-126
Speeding Violation: 02/25/2020 Speed: 45 / 64
John William Hale
46Gs1-2020-Tr-204
Bradley Sexton Off:
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/06/2020
Gregory Clinton Hayworth
46Gs1-2020-Cr-335
Assault – Bodily Injury Violation: 05/02/2020
Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1-2020-Cr-239
Jason Arnold Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense Violation: 05/02/2020 Open Container
Violation: 05/02/2020 Bond(S)
Signature $4,000.00
Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1-2020-Tr-93
Dillon Hicks Off:
Registration Expired Violation: 02/10/2020
Heather Leann Hicks
46Gs1-2019-Cr-907
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty:Public Defender
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/22/2019
Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1-2020-Cr-314
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/07/2020
Dui: First Offense Violation: 06/07/2020
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1-2020-Tr-253
Jason Arnold Off:
Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63
Shakeila Javonna Howard
46Gs1-2020-Tr-100
Child Restraint Children Ages 9 – 15
Violation: 02/14/2020
Gregory Ray Jenkins
46Gs1-2019-Cr-421
Joshua L Peters Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/17/2019
Probation Violation
Bond(S)Surety $5,000.00
A-Hood Bonding
Dustin Ray Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-341
Cody Ingle Off:
Fugitive From Justice – Misd
Violation:06/20/2020
Christopher Corey Nicholson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-86
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Ronnie D. Stines
46Gs1-2020-Cr-351
Dillon Hicks Off:
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 06/29/2020
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-112
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 02/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Timothy Wayne Wallace
46Gs1-2020-Tr-258
Joey Norris Off:
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/25/2020 Registration Law
Violation: 05/25/2020
6/26/2020
06/19/2020 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91N, Failure to Appear
06/19/2020 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Violation Of Probation, Attachment –
06/19/2020 Cody A Parker, Jonesborough, Violation Of Probation
06/19/2020 James D Sherrill, Butler, Capias, Violation Of Probation
06/20/2020 Cary L Johnson, Village Square Ln, Violation Of Community Corrections
06/20/2020 Dustin R Miller, Bulldog Rd, Fugitive From Justice
06/20/2020 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Using Cellphone While Driving, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of Legend Drugs, Speeding
06/21/2020 Holly L Hurd, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation
06/21/2020 Brett Schneider, Harbor View Dr, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
06/21/2020 Janie D Sisk, Hamby Ln, Violation Of Probation
06/22/2020 Jennifer L Dixon, Gentry Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
06/22/2020 Lawanda M Holman, Cretsinger Rd, Failure To Appear
06/22/2020 Alexander C Roark, Crestview Dr, Failure To Appear
06/22/2020 Tammy S Robbins, Church Ln, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Of Methamphetamine
06/22/2020 Jason M Snyder, Divide Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Driving Under The Influence
06/22/2020 Ronald D Thomas, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections
06/23/2020 Gregory R Jenkins, Hwy 67N, Violation Of Probation
06/25/2020 Misty D Woerner, Pine Orchard Rd, Driving Under The Influence