Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-3-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Michael J. Accetta

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑119/ Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑174/ Jason Arnold Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation:03/16/2020

Count 2: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 03/16/2020

Count 3: Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/16/2020

Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Patricia Lee Barry

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑240/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 03/16/2019

Count 2:Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 03/16/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Chadwick R. Brooks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑292/ Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Dui, Second Offense

Violation:05/30/2020

Count 2:Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/30/2020

Count 3:Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 05/30/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

William Chandler

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑205/Bradley Sexton Off

Count 1:Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/10/2020

Bond(S) Signature $3,000.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Denis Hernandez Chevez

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑213/ Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Dui First Offense

Violation: 04/12/2020

Count 2: Driving Without License

Violation: 04/12/2020

Bond(S) Signature $4,000.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Robert Scott Colson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑223/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/21/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Gilda M Danner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑648/Shawn Brown Off:

Count 1: Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/10/2019

Count 2: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/10/2019

Hearing Type: Bond Forfeiture

Jason Scott Dugger

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑205/Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Speeding

Violation: 05/09/2020 Speed: 30 / 67

Count 2: Registration Certificate Must Be Carried

Violation: 05/09/2020

Count 3: Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/09/2020

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Michael Douglas Dugger

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑890/Shawn Brown Off:

Count 1:Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 08/12/2019

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Michael K. Dunn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑287/ Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1:Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/27/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Dallas Todd Ferguson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑176/Jason Arnold Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count:1 Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/15/2020

Count 2:Public Intoxication

Violation: 03/15/2020

Bond(S) Signature $3,000.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Douglas Forrester

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑727/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 09/16/2019

Count 2: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/16/2019

Count 3: Probation Violatio

Violation: 11/13/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Dunia Rafaela Flores Funez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑193/Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1:Speeding

Violation: 04/11/2020 Speed: 40 / 60

Count 2:Driving Without License

Violation: 04/11/2020

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

James Eric Gibson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑244/ Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 05/03/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Scott Alan Green

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑291/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Public Intoxication

Violation: 05/30/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Scott Alan Green

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑234/Chris Dunn Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 04/07/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/23/2020

Count 2: Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 05/23/2020

Count 3: Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/23/2020

Count 4: Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/23/2020

Count 5: Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 05/23/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Harleah N Grogan

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑210/Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: T Craig Smith

Count 1: Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use

Violation: 03/06/2019

Count 2: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/06/2019

Count 3: Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 03/06/2019

Hearing Type: Hearing

John William Hale

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑204/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1:Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 05/06/2020

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Chanler Fay Hamby

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑648/ Jeff Norman Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/13/2019

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Brandon Whiteside Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑172/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/11/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Wendy Hansen

Chris Roark Off:

Count 1: Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/13/2017

Counts 2, 3: Probation Violation

Violation: 03/08/2017

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑157/Chris Roark Off:

Count:1 Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/04/2017

Count 2, 3: Probation Violation

Violation: 03/08/2017

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑518/ Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/16/2018

Count 2, 3: Probation Violation

Violation: 12/12/2018

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑518/Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/16/2018

Count 2: Probation Violation

Violation: 12/12/2018

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑702/Jeff Norman Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 09/18/2018

Count 2: Poss/Sell/Barter/Give Away Legend Drug

Violation: m09/18/2018

Count 3: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/18/2018

Count 4: Open Container

Violation: 09/18/2018

Count 5: Probation Violation

Violation: 12/12/2018

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑288/Matt Mullins Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 04/20/2018

Count 2: Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 04/20/2018

Count 3: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/20/2018

Count 4: Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/20/2018

Count 5: Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 04/20/2018

Count 6: Probation Violation

Violation: 12/12/2018

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Heather Leann Hicks

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑907/Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/22/2019

Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Angela Nichole Holtsclaw

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑245/Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 05/01/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Angela Nichole Holtsclaw

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑196/ Chris Brown Off:

Count 1: Speeding

Violation: 05/01/2020 Speed: 30 / 50

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Garet W. Howard

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑946/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 12/22/2019

Hearing Type:Bond Forfeiture

Jeanne C. Johnson

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑91/Jeff Norman Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Prohib Sel Alch Bev U/21,Empl Alien,Conv Fel

Violation: 01/24/2019

Hearing Type: Hearing

Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑8/Adam Worley Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Dui, Second Offense

Violation: 12/31/2019

Count 2: Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 12/31/2019

Count 3: Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/31/2019

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00 Aaa Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑1/Adam Worley Off:

Count 1: Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 12/31/2019

Count 2: Open Container

Violation: 12/31/2019

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Pauleen Clarinda Kidd

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑749/ Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Dui, Second Offense

Violation:09/28/2019

Hearing Type: Hearing

Steven R Leonard

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑699/ Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Evading Arrest

Violation: 09/02/2019

Hearing Type: Bond Forfeiture

Marilyn E Mclean

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑178/ Chris Dunn Off:

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 03/23/2020

Count 2: Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 03/23/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Jonathan Lane Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑130/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Violent Offender Own/Possess Vicious Dog

Violation: 01/28/2020

Count 2: Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 01/28/2020

Bond(S)Surety $3,000.00 Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Nicole Diane Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑167/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Registration Expired

Violation: 03/13/2020

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Charlie Barney Oaks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑157/Adam Worley Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/08/2020

Count 2: Public Intoxication

Violation: 03/08/2020

Count 3: Probation Violation

Violation: 03/11/2020

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Luke Parker

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑698/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Speeding

Violation:10/30/2019 Speed: 45 / 62

Count 2: Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/30/2019

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Lisa Marie Pennington

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑196/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 04/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00 Aaa Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Dale Edward Phillips II

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑657/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 08/11/2019

Count 2: Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 08/11/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing

Devonte Keahn Porter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑175/Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/16/2020

Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Melissa K. Price

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑224/Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1: Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/21/2020

Count 2: Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 04/21/2020

Bond(S) Signature $3,000.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Allison Betina Roark

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑879/Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1:Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/16/2018

Count 2: Probation Violation

Violation: 05/08/2019

Count 3: Probation Violation

Violation: 08/14/2019

Count 4: Probation Violation

Violation: 05/29/2019

Hearing Type: Probation Violation

Allison Betina Roark

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑908/Bradley Sexton Off:

Count 1: Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/22/2019

Bond(S) Cash $300.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Billy Lee Shelton Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑267/Chris Dunn Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1: Dui, First Offense

Violation: 05/15/2020

Count 2:Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/15/2020

Count 3:Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 05/15/2020

Count 4:Criminal Simulation ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500 ‑ Att

Violation: 05/15/2020

Count 5:Speeding

Violation: 05/15/2020 Speed: 50 / 84

Count 6:Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 05/15/2020

Count 7:Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony ‑ Att

Violation: 05/15/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Amanda Kay Sluder

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑233/Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Count 1:Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/31/2018

Bond(S) Signature $1,500.00

Hearing Type: Hearing

Jerry Don Sluder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑285/Adam Worley Off:

Count 1:Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/26/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Kenneth A Sluder

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑551/J Gregory Off:

Count 1:Crossing Highway Divider

Violation: 08/19/2019

Hearing Type: Traffic Hearing

Jason Edward Strimel

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑226/Jason Arnold Off:

Count 1:Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 04/21/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Neil Thompson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑283/Chris Roark Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Count 1:Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 05/26/2020

Hearing Type: Hearing

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑166/Josh Fergeson Off:

Count 1:Dui, First Offense

Violation: 03/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Hearing Type: Hearing