Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-24-2020

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins ,Presiding

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Casey Ray Adkins

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑327

Matt Mullins Off

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/09/2019

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 04/26/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 06/06/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 11/28/2018

Bond(s) Signature $5,000.00



Jeff Norman

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑938

Off: vs CASEY RAY ADKINS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 12/24/2019

Bond(s) Signature $5,000.00

Ezekiel Barnes

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑184

ASSAULT ‑ BODILY INJURY

Violation: 03/11/2020

Kenny Berduo

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑175

Adam Worley Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 03/16/2020

Carrie L Bordwine

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑310

Cody Roark Off:

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ‑ MISD

Violation: 06/04/2020

Donald Malaki Canter

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑839

Michael Brown Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 11/04/2019

Justin Allen Cotten

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑147

Adam Worley Off:

OBEDIENCE TO ANY REQUIRED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Violation: 03/09/2020

UNLAWFUL USE OF TELECOMMUNICATION DEVICE WHILE DRIVING

Violation: 03/09/2020

Allen Ray Courtner

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑133

Dillon Hicks Off:

SPEEDING

Violation: 02/28/2020 Speed: 30 / 52

Kaleb P.R. Dishman

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑75

Ryan Rosier Off

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 01/10/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 01/10/2019

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑320

Carl Hatley Off

Atty: Public Defender

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 04/07/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 04/10/2019

Timothy Aaron Dugger

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑282

Thomas Brown Off: DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 05/20/2020

Bond(s) Signature $7,500.00

Jimmy Ray Eggers

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑133

Josh Fergeson Off

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 02/23/2020

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 02/23/2020

Bond(s) Surety $9,000.00

TN Bonding

Dakota Shay Faidley

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑167

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 01/06/2020

Dakota Shay Faidley

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑173

Joey Norris Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 03/15/2020

Bond(s) Signature $7,500.00

Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑564

Thomas Brown Off

Atty: Public Defender

CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT/ENDANGERMENT

Violation: 07/09/2019

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 07/09/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 07/09/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 07/10/2019

Cynthia Sue Fuller

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑939

Chris Lipford Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Violation: 12/26/2019

IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

Violation: 12/26/2019

LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT ‑ PROPERTY DAMAGE

Violation: 12/26/2019

RECKLESS DRIVING

Violation: 12/26/2019

TAMPERING W/ EVIDENCE

Violation: 12/26/2019

Bond(s) Surety $2,500.00

TN Bonding

Austin Arley Galyean

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑131

Adam Worley Off:

RECKLESS DRIVING

Violation: 03/02/2020

SPEEDING Violation: 03/02/2020 Speed: 55 / 83

Dean Dwayne Gentry

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑160

Ricky Norris Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 03/08/2020

Bond(s) Surety $1,500.00

TN Bonding

Dean Dwayne Gentry

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑148

Ricky Norris Off:

SPEEDING

Violation: 03/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 60

Devin Ray Greer

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑177

Ricky Norris Off:

Atty: Public Defender

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Violation: 03/21/2020

Bond(s) Signature $1,500.00

Kimberly Dawn Greer

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑200

Evan Charles Martin Off:

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 04/06/2020

Bradley Sexton

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑207

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 04/10/2020

Kimberly Dawn Greer

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑189

Evan Charles Martin Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 04/06/2020

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

Violation: 04/06/202

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 04/06/2020

Michael Lee Greever

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑287

Josh Fergeson Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED DUE TO CONVICTION OF DUI

Violation: 03/26/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 09/04/2019

Bond(s) Surety $15,000.00

AAA Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑806

Cole Gladden OffTHEFT OF PROPERTY ‑ $2,500 TO < $10,000 ‑ CONSP

Violation: 10/21/2019

Michael Lee Greever

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑49

Dillon Hicks Off: RESIST STOP, ARREST, SEARCH (NO WEAP)

Violation: 01/24/2020

Shawna Griffin

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑583

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Julie Canter

CONTRA IN PENAL FACILITY

Violation: 07/14/2019

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 07/14/2019

Bond(s) Surety $35,000.00

TN Bonding

Dawson Reliey Helming

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑684

Evan Charles Martin Off

POSSESS FIREARM INTENT TO GO ARMED ‑ DANGEROUS FELONY

Violation: 08/25/2019

SCHEDULE I DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 08/25/2019

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 08/25/2019

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 08/25/2019

THEFT OF SERVICES ‑ $1,000 OR LESS

Violation: 08/25/2019

Bond(s) Surety $192,500.00

TN Bonding

Matthew Dalton Helton

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑99

Evan Charles Martin Off:

ASSAULT ‑ PHYSICAL CONTACT

Violation: 02/17/2020

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 02/19/2020

Brian Eugene Hicks

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑239

Jason Arnold Off:

Atty: Public Defender

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 05/02/2020

OPEN CONTAINER

Violation: 05/02/2020

Bond(s) Signature $4,000.00

Brian Eugene Hicks

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑93

Dillon Hicks Off:

REGISTRATION EXPIRED

Violation: 02/10/2020

Lawanda M. Holman

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑469

Atty: T Craig Smith

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 06/14/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 08/15/2018

Lawanda M. Holman

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑508

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 08/15/2018

WORTHLESS CHECKS ‑ UP TO $1,000

Violation: 12/15/2017

Lawanda M. Holman

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑509

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 08/15/2018

WORTHLESS CHECKS ‑ UP TO $1,000

Violation: 12/15/2017

Connor Everett Icenhour

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑619

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Julie Canter

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 07/27/2019

Bond(s) Surety $30,000.00

TN Bonding

Alton Jacobs

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑306

Jason Arnold Off

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 05/27/2020

Charles Mack Jones II

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑83

Jeff Norman Off:

Atty: Public Defender

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Violation: 02/06/2020

Bond(s) Signature $1,500.00

Crystal K. Jones

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑203

Evan Charles Martin Off:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Violation: 05/11/2020

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 05/11/2020

REGISTRATION LAW

Violation: 05/11/2020

Michael Christopher Lawler

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑188

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Atty: Public Defender

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 03/26/2020

Tamara Lynn Mannis

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑584

Raymond Mink Off:

ASSAULT ‑ PHYSICAL CONTACT

Violation: 07/12/2019

Mariah K Mcmillan

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑201

Evan Charles Martin Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 05/03/2020

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

Violation: 05/03/2020

Dustin Ray Miller

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑341

Cody Ingle Off:

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ‑ MISD

Violation: 06/20/2020

Billy Joe Moretz

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑926

Bradley Sexton Off:

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/08/2020

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 12/14/2019

Haley Danielle Myers

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

BURGLARY ‑ OTHER THAN HABITATION

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(s) Surety $5,000.00

TN Bonding

Robert D Norris

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑206

WORTHLESS CHECKS ‑ UP TO $1,000

Violation: 02/19/2019

Megan Nicole Osborne

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑214

Cole Gladden Off

BURGLARY ‑ OTHER THAN HABITATION ‑ CONSP

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(s) Surety $5,000.00

AAA Bonding

Cody Allen Parker

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑838

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 10/16/2019

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 11/06/2018

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 11/06/2018

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 11/06/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 11/14/2018

Tracy Proffitt

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑106

Adam Worley

PERJURY

Violation: 01/25/2019

Alex Cole Roark

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑114

Bradley Sexton Off:

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES

Violation: 02/18/2020

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 02/18/2020

Jerry Wayne Roberts

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑342

Jeff Norman Off

POSS/SELL/BARTER/GIVE AWAY LEGEND DRUG

Violation: 06/20/2020

SPEEDING Violation: 06/20/2020 Speed: 40 / 71

TAMPERING W/ EVIDENCE

Violation: 06/20/2020

UNLAWFUL USE OF TELECOMMUNICATION DEVICE WHILE DRIVING

Violation: 06/20/2020

Donnie Michael Robinson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑56

Chris Dunn Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 01/24/2020

Donnie Michael Robinson

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑55

Chris Dunn Off

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY

Violation: 01/24/2020

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 01/24/2020

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL/ALTERATION OF REGISTRATION TAG

Violation: 01/24/2020

Brett N Schneider

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑340

Evan Charles Martin Off:

LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT ‑ PROPERTY DAMAGE

Violation: 06/21/2020

Joseph Dean Shepherd

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑25

Josh Fergeson Off

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 01/06/2020

Bond(s) Surety $7,500.00

TN Bonding

James D Sherrill

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑919

Cody Ingle Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED DUE TO CONVICTION OF DUI

Violation: 12/07/2019

James D Sherrill

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑52

Cody Ingle Off

Atty: Public Defender

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 01/26/2020

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/29/2020

Amanda Kay Sluder

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑874

Chris Dunn Off: vs AMANDA KAY SLUDER

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 11/15/2019

Amanda Kay Sluder

46GS1‑2019‑TR‑737

Chris Dunn Off

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 11/15/2019

Jacob Lowell Sluder

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑124

Robert Wills Off

SPEEDING Violation: 02/25/2020 Speed: 40 / 74

Jeffery Scott Stanley

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑209

Bradley Sexton Off

Atty: Public Defender

POSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION UNLAWFUL

Violation: 04/14/2020

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Violation: 04/14/2020

Bond(s) Signature

$11,500.00

Mitchell Lane Stout

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑109

Evan Charles Martin Off

Atty: Ryan Curtis

ASSAULT ‑ PHYSICAL CONTACT

Violation: 02/17/2020

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 02/19/2020

Jason Edward Strimel

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑226

Jason Arnold Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 04/21/2020

Bryanna L Sullivan

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑281

Cody Ingle Off

Atty: Cameron Hyder

CONTRA IN PENAL FACILITY

Violation: 05/21/2020

EVADING ARREST FLIGHT ‑ VEHICLE

Violation: 05/21/2020

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ‑ NO WEAPON INVOLVED

Violation: 05/21/2020

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 05/21/2020

Bond(s) Surety $55,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Matthew D. Tester

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑150

Matt Mullins Off:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Violation: 03/01/2020

Bond(s) Surety $1,500.00

TN Bonding

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑112

Jeff Norman Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 02/19/2020

Bond(s) Surety $1,500.00

TN Bonding

Carl Trivette

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑307

LIVESTOCK RUNNING AT LARGE

Violation: 04/19/2020

Lester Earl Trivette

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑302

Evan Charles Martin Off

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Violation: 05/12/2020

Vickie Lynn Turner

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑303

Evan Charles Martin Off:

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Violation: 04/04/2020

Laura Catherine Visser

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑950

Cody Ingle Off

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED ‑ 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT

Violation: 12/25/2019

Bond(s) Surety $5,500.00

TN Bonding

Robert Calvin Wallace III

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑685

Evan Charles Martin Off:

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 08/25/2019

Robert Calvin Wallace III

46GS1‑2019‑TR‑510

Evan Charles Martin Off: SPEEDING

Violation: 08/25/2019 Speed: 55 / 71

Miles Edward Wilson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑330

Jason Arnold Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 05/23/2020

6/19/2020