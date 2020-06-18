Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-17-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street ,Presiding
Wednesday, June 19, 2020
Lance Alexander
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑120
Adam Worley Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/20/2020
Lance Alexander
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑123
Adam Worley Off:
Speeding
Violation: 02/20/2020 Speed: 45 / 63
Johnny Luis Alvarez
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑325
Ricky Norris Off:
Public Intoxication
Violation: 06/13/2020
Caleb Edward Anderson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑180
Adam Worley Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation:03/21/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 03/21/2020
Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)
Violation: 03/21/2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑23
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/10/2020
Dallas Ray Arnold
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑21
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 01/10/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 01/10/2020
Samuel Lee Arnold
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑93
Adam Worley Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation:02/10/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 02/10/2020
William Joseph Beach
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑201
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/24/2019
Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00
William Joseph Beach
46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑77
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 02/24/2019
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 02/24/2019
Carrie L Bordwine
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑310
Cody Roark Off:
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/04/2020
Jeffery D. Brinker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑75
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 06/11/2018
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 06/11/2018
Beatrice Hernandez Camargo
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑149
Carl Hatley Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 02/21/2020
Beatrice Hernandez Camargo
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑130
Carl Hatley Off:
Speeding
Violation: 02/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 57
Summer Breeze Carroll
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑836
Michael Brown Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/26/2019
John Clemens III
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑226
Adam Worley Off:
Atty: T Craig Smith
Driving Without License
Violation: 03/29/2018
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 03/29/2018
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/16/2018
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/12/2018
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/27/2019
Billy Wayne Davis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑199
Adam Worley Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/04/2020
Billy Wayne Davis
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑188
Adam Worley Off:
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/04/2020
Adam Ray Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑208
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 04/15/2020
Bond(S) Signature $30,000.00
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑466
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/05/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/05/2019
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 06/05/2019
Unlaw Possession Of Weapon
Violation: 06/05/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/19/2019
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑170
Cody Ingle Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 03/14/2020
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290
Matthew Cress Off:
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 01/06/2020
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑320
Carl Hatley Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/07/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/10/2019
Bobby Ray Dowell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑296
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation:04/28/2020
Criminal Trespass
Violation:04/28/2020
Norman D Evans
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑840
Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000
Violation:10/03/2017
Probation Violation
Violation:11/14/2018
Norman D Evans
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑841
Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000
Violation: 08/16/2017
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/14/2018
Daniel Thomas Farley Jr
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑667
Adam Worley Off:
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 08/16/2019
Jason Allen Feltner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑74
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 05/22/2019
Jason Allen Feltner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑134
Assault ‑ Physical Contact
Violation: 05/22/2019
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212
Adam Worley Off:
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 04/12/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 04/12/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
AAA Bonding
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑323
Josh Fergeson Off:
Domestic Assault
Violation: 06/11/2020
James Brian Fourhman
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑179
Ricky Norris Off:
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 03/21/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/21/2020
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑947
Chris Dunn Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/23/2019
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑948
Thomas Brown Off:
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 12/23/2019
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 12/23/2019
Zachary Aaron Gasbarri
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑257
Adam Worley Off:
Speeding Violation:05/24/2020 Speed: 55 / 72
Austin Gaylean
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑500
Ricky Norris Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 06/15/2019
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 01/11/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/05/2020
Violation Of Conditional Release
Violation: 02/05/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191
Dillon Hicks Off:
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Rhonda S. Helton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑193
Dillon Hicks Off:
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Lawanda M. Holman
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑469
Atty: T Craig Smith
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/14/2018
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/15/2018
Lawanda M. Holman
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑508
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/15/2018
Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000
Violation: 12/15/2017
Lawanda M. Holman
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑509
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/15/2018
Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000
Violation: 12/15/2017
Robert Clayton Horne Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑319
Cody Roark Off:
Cruelty To Animals
Violation: 05/21/2020
Thurman Icenhour
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑213
Adam Worley Off:
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 05/16/2020
Michael Allan Jobe
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑92
Ricky Norris Off:
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation:02/08/2020
Todd W. Leffel
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑148
Shawn Brown Off:
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 02/27/2020
Glenna Renae Lewis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑104
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Joyriding ‑ Temporary Taking Of Vehicle
Violation: 02/13/2020
Terry Lee Lipford Jr.
46Gs1‑2016‑Tr‑876
Jeff Norman Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/14/2016
Michael Benton Loving
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑198
Cody Roark Off:
Speeding Violation: 05/03/2020
Speed: 35 / 55
Shelia A. Main
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑221
Carl Hatley Off:
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation 04/07/2020
Tabbatha Markland
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑189
Mark Gladden Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/27/2019
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 12/27/2019
Brittany Carol Matheson
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑96
Carl Hatley Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 01/25/2019
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment ‑ Attempt
Violation: 01/25/2019
Kody Lynn May
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑47
Ricky Norris Off:
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 01/26/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 01/26/2020
Gloria Alaney Mciver
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑320
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: m05/23/2020
Cody Allan Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑39
Cody Ingle Off:
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/18/2020
Jonathan Lane Miller
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑854
Allowing Dog To Run At Large
Violation: 02/17/2019
Jonathan Lane Miller
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑855
Ricky Norris Off:
Allowing Dog To Run At Large
Violation: 11/08/2019
Violent Offender Own/Possess Vicious Dog
Violation: 11/08/2019
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
AAA Bonding
Jonathan Lane Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑130
Bradley Sexton Off:
Allowing Dog To Run At Large
Violation: 01/28/2020
Violent Offender Own/Possess Vicious Dog
Violation: 01/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Tn Bonding
Homer Todd Morefield
46Gs1‑2014‑Cr‑542
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/03/2014
Susan D. Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑299
Livestock Running At Large
Violation: 04/23/2020
Cindy Bictolia Moretz
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑204
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation:04/10/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/10/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation:04/10/2020
Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00
Haley Danielle Myers
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216
Cole Gladden Off:
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation:04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Thomas Anthony Norris
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑215
Dillon Hicks Off:
Speeding Violation: 05/15/2020
Speed: 55 / 85
Gary Shane Perkins
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑481
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/22/2020
Forgery Up To $1000.00 ‑ Att
Violation: 06/09/2019
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 06/09/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/12/2019
Gary Shane Perkins
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑945
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/22/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/25/2019
Gary Shane Perkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑125
Thomas Brown Off:
Mailbox Vandalism
Violation: 02/20/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 02/20/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑194
Chris Dunn Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/30/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 03/30/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑195
Ricky Norris Off:
Assault ‑ Physical Contact
Violation: 03/30/2020
Commission Of Act Of Terrorism
Violation: 03/30/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑286
J Gregory Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/25/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/25/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 05/25/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 05/25/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 05/25/2020
Bond(S) Property $13,000.00
Brenda Salmons/Roy L. Salmons
Benjamin James Reece
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑40
Atty: T Craig Smith
Harassment
Violation: 01/09/2020
Marshall Anthony Rigole
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑199
Chris Roark Off:
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/02/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation:05/02/2020
Alex Cole Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑114
Bradley Sexton Off:
Display Of Registration Plates
Violation: 02/18/2020
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/18/2020
Quincy Edward Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑326
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 06/13/2020
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 06/13/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 06/13/2020
Open Container
Violation:06/13/2020
Registration Expired
Violation: 06/13/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/13/2020
Michael Shawn Roberts
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑197
Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 04/05/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/05/2020
William F. Robinson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑121
Dillon Hicks Off:
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/20/2020
Devin Mccloud Scarborough
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑257
Matt Mullins Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/23/2019
Perjury
Violation: 04/08/2018
Devin Mccloud Scarborough
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑258
Adam Worley Off:
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/23/2019
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 04/11/2018
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/11/2018
Heather Marie Simpson
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑463
Thomas Brown Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/02/2019
Joshua M Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑324
Josh Fergeson Off:
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/10/2020
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 06/10/2020
Mitchell Lane Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑215
Cole Gladden Off:
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
AAA Bonding
Jason Edward Strimel
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑226
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation:04/21/2020
David Reece Thomas
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑195
Cody Roark Off:
Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left)
Violation:04/22/2020
Anthony Joseph Towsley
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑197
Ricky Norris Off:
Speeding
Violation: 05/03/2020
Speed: 35 / 55
Brandon Lee Tressler
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑38
Cody Ingle Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/18/2020
Brandon Lee Tressler
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑38
Cody Ingle Off:
Registration Expired
Violation: 01/18/2020
Bronson Randy Triplett
46Gs1‑2015‑Cr‑368
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/01/2015
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/01/2015
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/01/2015
Bronson Randy Triplett
46Gs1‑2016‑Cr‑667
Chris Dunn Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 08/14/2016
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/30/2016
Bronson Randy Triplett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑304
Cody Ingle Off:
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 06/02/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00
Tn Bonding
Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑192
Chris Brown Off:
Display Of Registration Plates
Violation: 03/26/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 03/26/2020
Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use
Violation: 03/26/2020
Francisco Javier Vuenrostro
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑166
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 03/12/2020
Ryan Michael Wainicki
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑929
Bradley Sexton Off:
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 12/14/2019
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑15
Brad Sutherland Off:
Identity Theft
Violation: 12/10/2019
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/10/2019
Tiffany N Williams
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑882
Josh Fergeson Off:
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/23/2019
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/23/2019
Misty Dawn Woerner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑14
Chris Brown Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 01/05/2020
Marcus A Zukowski
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑181
Adam Worley Off:
Public Intoxication
Violation: 03/23/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/23/2020
Marcus A Zukowski
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑185
Evan Charles Martin Off:
Public Intoxication
Violation: 03/26/2020
Marcus A Zukowski
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑218
Chris Brown Off:
Atty: Public Defender
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 04/15/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/15/2020
Bond(S) Signature
$3,000.00
6/12/2020
06/05/2020 Douglas P Forrester, Moravian Nc, Violation Of Probation
06/05/2020 John E Hampton, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Probation X 2
06/05/2020 Ryan A Miller, Harbin Hill Rd, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Driving Under The Influence – Second Offense, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law In A Vehicle
06/06/2020 Deidra R Dunn, Trout Run Rd, Assault, Resisting Arrest
06/07/2020 Danny R Hopper, Crackers Neck Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
06/08/2020 Kevin D Dickens, Mill Creek Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Violation Of Probation
06/08/2020 Joshua R Dowell, Claude Warrant Rd, Capias
06/08/2020 Thurman S Dowell, Seahorn Ln, Possession Of Meth, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
06/08/2020 Nathaniel G Eastridge, Grover Reece Rd, Resisting Arrest, Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon X 2, Violation Of Probation
06/08/2020 David M Mcmicken, Johnson City Tn, Possession Of Stolen Property
06/08/2020 Homer T Morefield, Sugar Creek Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
06/09/2020 Robert C Horne Jr, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Cruelty To Animals X 2
06/09/2020 Gloria A Mciver, Grindstaff Rd, Assault
06/10/2020 Joey F Ashley, Sprucy Ln, Felony Evading Arrest, Driving Under The Influence
06/10/2020 Marilyn E Mclean, Old Butler Rd, Driving Under The Influence
06/10/2020 Joshua M Stout, Poga Rd, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
06/10/2020 Bronson R Triplett, Bulldog Rd, Violation Of Probation
06/11/2020 Charles E Forrester, Chestnut Dr, Assault