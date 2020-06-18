Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-17-2020

Lance Alexander

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑120

Adam Worley Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/20/2020

Lance Alexander

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑123

Adam Worley Off:

Speeding

Violation: 02/20/2020 Speed: 45 / 63

Johnny Luis Alvarez

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑325

Ricky Norris Off:

Public Intoxication

Violation: 06/13/2020

Caleb Edward Anderson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑180

Adam Worley Off:

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation:03/21/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 03/21/2020

Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)

Violation: 03/21/2020

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑23

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/10/2020

Dallas Ray Arnold

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑21

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 01/10/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 01/10/2020

Samuel Lee Arnold

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑93

Adam Worley Off:

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation:02/10/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 02/10/2020

William Joseph Beach

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑201

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/24/2019

Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00

William Joseph Beach

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑77

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 02/24/2019

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 02/24/2019

Carrie L Bordwine

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑310

Cody Roark Off:

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/04/2020

Jeffery D. Brinker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑75

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 06/11/2018

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 06/11/2018

Beatrice Hernandez Camargo

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑149

Carl Hatley Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 02/21/2020

Beatrice Hernandez Camargo

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑130

Carl Hatley Off:

Speeding

Violation: 02/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 57

Summer Breeze Carroll

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑836

Michael Brown Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/26/2019

John Clemens III

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑226

Adam Worley Off:

Atty: T Craig Smith

Driving Without License

Violation: 03/29/2018

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/29/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/16/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/12/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/27/2019

Billy Wayne Davis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑199

Adam Worley Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/04/2020

Billy Wayne Davis

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑188

Adam Worley Off:

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/04/2020

Adam Ray Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑208

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 04/15/2020

Bond(S) Signature $30,000.00

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑466

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/05/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/05/2019

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 06/05/2019

Unlaw Possession Of Weapon

Violation: 06/05/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/19/2019

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑170

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 03/14/2020

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑290

Matthew Cress Off:

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 01/06/2020

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑320

Carl Hatley Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/07/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/10/2019

Bobby Ray Dowell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑296

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation:04/28/2020

Criminal Trespass

Violation:04/28/2020

Norman D Evans

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑840

Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000

Violation:10/03/2017

Probation Violation

Violation:11/14/2018

Norman D Evans

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑841

Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000

Violation: 08/16/2017

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/14/2018

Daniel Thomas Farley Jr

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑667

Adam Worley Off:

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 08/16/2019

Jason Allen Feltner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑74

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 05/22/2019

Jason Allen Feltner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑134

Assault ‑ Physical Contact

Violation: 05/22/2019

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212

Adam Worley Off:

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 04/12/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

AAA Bonding

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑323

Josh Fergeson Off:

Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/11/2020

James Brian Fourhman

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑179

Ricky Norris Off:

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 03/21/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/21/2020

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑947

Chris Dunn Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/23/2019

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑948

Thomas Brown Off:

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 12/23/2019

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 12/23/2019

Zachary Aaron Gasbarri

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑257

Adam Worley Off:

Speeding Violation:05/24/2020 Speed: 55 / 72

Austin Gaylean

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑500

Ricky Norris Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/15/2019

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 01/11/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/05/2020

Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 02/05/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191

Dillon Hicks Off:

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Rhonda S. Helton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑193

Dillon Hicks Off:

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Lawanda M. Holman

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑469

Atty: T Craig Smith

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/14/2018

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/15/2018

Lawanda M. Holman

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑508

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/15/2018

Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000

Violation: 12/15/2017

Lawanda M. Holman

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑509

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/15/2018

Worthless Checks ‑ Up To $1,000

Violation: 12/15/2017

Robert Clayton Horne Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑319

Cody Roark Off:

Cruelty To Animals

Violation: 05/21/2020

Thurman Icenhour

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑213

Adam Worley Off:

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 05/16/2020

Michael Allan Jobe

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑92

Ricky Norris Off:

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation:02/08/2020

Todd W. Leffel

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑148

Shawn Brown Off:

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 02/27/2020

Glenna Renae Lewis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑104

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Joyriding ‑ Temporary Taking Of Vehicle

Violation: 02/13/2020

Terry Lee Lipford Jr.

46Gs1‑2016‑Tr‑876

Jeff Norman Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/14/2016

Michael Benton Loving

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑198

Cody Roark Off:

Speeding Violation: 05/03/2020

Speed: 35 / 55

Shelia A. Main

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑221

Carl Hatley Off:

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation 04/07/2020

Tabbatha Markland

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑189

Mark Gladden Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/27/2019

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 12/27/2019

Brittany Carol Matheson

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑96

Carl Hatley Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 01/25/2019

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment ‑ Attempt

Violation: 01/25/2019

Kody Lynn May

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑47

Ricky Norris Off:

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 01/26/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/26/2020

Gloria Alaney Mciver

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑320

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: m05/23/2020

Cody Allan Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑39

Cody Ingle Off:

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/18/2020

Jonathan Lane Miller

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑854

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 02/17/2019

Jonathan Lane Miller

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑855

Ricky Norris Off:

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 11/08/2019

Violent Offender Own/Possess Vicious Dog

Violation: 11/08/2019

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

AAA Bonding

Jonathan Lane Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑130

Bradley Sexton Off:

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 01/28/2020

Violent Offender Own/Possess Vicious Dog

Violation: 01/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Tn Bonding

Homer Todd Morefield

46Gs1‑2014‑Cr‑542

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/03/2014

Susan D. Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑299

Livestock Running At Large

Violation: 04/23/2020

Cindy Bictolia Moretz

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑204

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation:04/10/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/10/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation:04/10/2020

Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00

Haley Danielle Myers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation:04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Thomas Anthony Norris

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑215

Dillon Hicks Off:

Speeding Violation: 05/15/2020

Speed: 55 / 85

Gary Shane Perkins

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑481

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/22/2020

Forgery Up To $1000.00 ‑ Att

Violation: 06/09/2019

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 06/09/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/12/2019

Gary Shane Perkins

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑945

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/22/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/25/2019

Gary Shane Perkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑125

Thomas Brown Off:

Mailbox Vandalism

Violation: 02/20/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 02/20/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑194

Chris Dunn Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/30/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/30/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑195

Ricky Norris Off:

Assault ‑ Physical Contact

Violation: 03/30/2020

Commission Of Act Of Terrorism

Violation: 03/30/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑286

J Gregory Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/25/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/25/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 05/25/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 05/25/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 05/25/2020

Bond(S) Property $13,000.00

Brenda Salmons/Roy L. Salmons

Benjamin James Reece

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑40

Atty: T Craig Smith

Harassment

Violation: 01/09/2020

Marshall Anthony Rigole

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑199

Chris Roark Off:

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/02/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation:05/02/2020

Alex Cole Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑114

Bradley Sexton Off:

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 02/18/2020

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/18/2020

Quincy Edward Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑326

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 06/13/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 06/13/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 06/13/2020

Open Container

Violation:06/13/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 06/13/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/13/2020

Michael Shawn Roberts

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑197

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 04/05/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/05/2020

William F. Robinson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑121

Dillon Hicks Off:

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/20/2020

Devin Mccloud Scarborough

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑257

Matt Mullins Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/23/2019

Perjury

Violation: 04/08/2018

Devin Mccloud Scarborough

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑258

Adam Worley Off:

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/23/2019

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 04/11/2018

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/11/2018

Heather Marie Simpson

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑463

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/02/2019

Joshua M Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑324

Josh Fergeson Off:

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 06/10/2020

Mitchell Lane Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑215

Cole Gladden Off:

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

AAA Bonding

Jason Edward Strimel

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑226

Jason Arnold Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation:04/21/2020

David Reece Thomas

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑195

Cody Roark Off:

Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left)

Violation:04/22/2020

Anthony Joseph Towsley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑197

Ricky Norris Off:

Speeding

Violation: 05/03/2020

Speed: 35 / 55

Brandon Lee Tressler

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑38

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/18/2020

Brandon Lee Tressler

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑38

Cody Ingle Off:

Registration Expired

Violation: 01/18/2020

Bronson Randy Triplett

46Gs1‑2015‑Cr‑368

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/01/2015

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/01/2015

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/01/2015

Bronson Randy Triplett

46Gs1‑2016‑Cr‑667

Chris Dunn Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 08/14/2016

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/30/2016

Bronson Randy Triplett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑304

Cody Ingle Off:

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 06/02/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $9,000.00

Tn Bonding

Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑192

Chris Brown Off:

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 03/26/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 03/26/2020

Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use

Violation: 03/26/2020

Francisco Javier Vuenrostro

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑166

Jason Arnold Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 03/12/2020

Ryan Michael Wainicki

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑929

Bradley Sexton Off:

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/14/2019

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑15

Brad Sutherland Off:

Identity Theft

Violation: 12/10/2019

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/10/2019

Tiffany N Williams

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑882

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/23/2019

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/23/2019

Misty Dawn Woerner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑14

Chris Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 01/05/2020

Marcus A Zukowski

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑181

Adam Worley Off:

Public Intoxication

Violation: 03/23/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/23/2020

Marcus A Zukowski

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑185

Evan Charles Martin Off:

Public Intoxication

Violation: 03/26/2020

Marcus A Zukowski

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑218

Chris Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 04/15/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/15/2020

Bond(S) Signature

$3,000.00

6/12/2020