Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-10-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Joshua Malcom Aquero

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑225

Jeff Norman Off:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Violation: 04/20/2020

Bond(s)Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Vicki L Birdwell

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑137

Evan Charles Martin Off:

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 02/27/2020

Carrie L Bordwine

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑310

Cody Roark Off:

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ‑ MISD

Violation: 06/04/2020

Garry Peyton Burleson

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑126

SPEEDING

Violation:02/25/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

Cody Dillon Campbell

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑817

Josh Fergeson Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation:10/27/2019

Chance Luther Church

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑404

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

OBEDIENCE TO ANY REQUIRED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Violation:05/13/2019

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation:05/13/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation:05/13/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation:10/09/2019

Chance Luther Church

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑164

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 03/12/2020

Morgan Church

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑820

ASSAULT ‑ PHYSICAL CONTACT ‑ FAC

Violation: 10/16/2019

Morgan Church

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑821

ALLOWING DOG TO RUN AT LARGE

Violation: 08/03/2019

Crystal Nicole Coffey

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑6

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: Perry Stout

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 12/30/2019

Dillon Nathaniel Colon

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑165

Michael Murphy Off:

SMOKING PROHIBITED

Violation: 03/11/2020

YOUTH TOBACCO,SMOKING HEMP AND VAPOR PRODUCTS ACT

Violation: 03/11/2020

Billy Lee Combs

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑168

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

METH ‑ MFG, DELIVER, SALE, POSS WITH INTENT

Violation: 03/13/2020

Allen Ray Courtner

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑738

Shawn Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Violation: 06/06/2019

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 06/06/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑740

Joe Woodard Off:

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 07/25/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑144

Jeff Norman Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 02/28/202

METH ‑ MFG, DELIVER, SALE, POSS WITH INTENT

Violation: 02/28/2020

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 02/28/2020

Joseph Landon Davis

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑186

Jeff Norman Off:

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 03/25/2020

THEFT OF MERCHANDISE ‑ SHOPLIFTING

Violation: 03/25/2020

Ronnie Allen Dickens

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑27

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

ASSAULT ‑ BODILY INJURY

Violation: 01/12/2020

Kaleb P.R. Dishman

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑75

Ryan Rosier Off:

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 01/10/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 01/10/2019

Thurman S Dowell

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑311

Bradley Sexton Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 06/08/2020

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 06/08/2020

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 06/08/2020

Stephanie L Duarte

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑192

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

COMMISSION OF ACT OF TERRORISM

Violation: 03/27/2020

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 03/27/2020

Bond(s) Signature $15,000.00

Brandy M. Dugger

46GS1‑2017‑CR‑457

Matt Mullins Off:

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/24/2018

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 06/29/2017

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 06/29/2017

THEFT OF MERCHANDISE ‑ SHOPLIFTING

Violation: 06/29/2017

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 07/05/2017

Michael L. Dugger

46GS1‑2019‑TR‑665

Thomas Brown Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 10/23/2019

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

Violation: 10/23/2019

Deidra R Dunn

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑313

Chris Roark Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 06/06/2020

RESIST STOP,ARREST,SEARCH (NO WEAP)

Violation: 06/06/2020

Bond(s) Surety $10,000.00

TN Bonding

Roby Bradford Dunn

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑237

Matt Mullins Off:

Atty: Public Defender

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 03/16/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 04/17/2019

Bond(s) Signature $5,000.00

Roby Bradford Dunn

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑940

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Violation: 12/23/2019

Roby Bradford Dunn

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑941

Jeff Norman Off:

911 CALLS IN NON‑EMERGENCY SITUATIONS PROHIBITED

Violation: 12/25/2019

Nathaniel Eastridge

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑312

Bradley Sexton Off:

POSSESSION WEAPON ‑ CONVICTED FELON

Violation: 06/08/2020

RESIST STOP,ARREST,SEARCH (NO WEAP)

Violation: 06/08/2020



Derek Steven Eggers

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑628

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Violation: 08/01/2019

RESIST STOP,ARREST,SEARCH (NO WEAP)

Violation: 08/01/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 08/21/2019

Kenneth Lee Elmore

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑152

Chris Dunn Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 02/25/2020

Kenneth Lee Elmore

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑134

Chris Dunn Off:

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 02/25/2020

Dallas Todd Ferguson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑305

Jason Arnold Off:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Violation: 06/03/2020

Ajarian M Fleming

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑33

Josh Fergeson Off:

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 01/19/2020

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 01/19/2020

Kristen Garland

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑131

Cody Ingle Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED ‑ 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT

Violation: 02/01/2020

Nicky Robert Gentry

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑187

ricky norris Off:

Atty: Public Defender

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ‑ MISD

Violation: 03/25/2020

Jonathan Lee Gragg

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑808

Josh Fergeson Off:

Atty: Public Defender

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 10/23/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 10/23/2019

Chester Clyde Graybeal

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑937

Chris Lipford Off:

Atty: Ryan Curtis

IMPLIED CONSENT ‑ MISD

Violation: 12/11/2018

OPEN CONTAINER

Violation: 12/11/2018

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE

Violation: 12/11/2018

RECKLESS DRIVING

Violation: 12/11/2018

Chester Clyde Graybeal

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑12

HUNT FROM ACROSS ROAD OR W/IN 100 YDS OF HOUSE

Violation: 12/12/2018

HUNT FROM AIRCRAFT/WATERCRAFT/MV PROHIBITED

Violation: 12/12/2018

Devin Ray Greer

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑177

ricky norris Off:

Atty: Public Defender

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Devin Ray Greer

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑177 ‑ Cont’d

Violation: 03/21/2020

Bond(s) Signature $1,500.00

Ronald W Greer

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑784

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 09/02/2019



Jeremy Tyler Hall

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑94

Matt Mullins Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 01/11/2020



John Edward Hampton

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑104

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 02/14/2020

John Edward Hampton Jr.

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑150

Shawn Brown Off:

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 01/29/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 03/04/2020

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 05/15/2019

Lorie Ann Handley

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑28

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 01/12/2020

Brett McKinley Henson

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑47

Raymond Mink Off:

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 01/13/2019

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 01/13/2019

Hunter Hicks

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑299

Evan Charles Martin Off:

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 03/30/2019

Danny Ray Hopper

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑314

Jason Arnold Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 06/07/2020

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 06/07/2020

Aaron J Howard

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑222

Atty: Public Defender

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Violation: 03/02/2019

Brittany Delanah Howard

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑107

Evan Charles Martin Off:

CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT/ENDANGERMENT

Violation: 02/17/2020

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 02/17/2020

Shakeila Javonna Howard

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑100

CHILD RESTRAINT CHILDREN AGES 9 ‑ 15

Violation: 02/14/2020

Heather Dawn Johnson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑211

Chris Dunn Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 04/13/2020

IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(s) Surety $4,000.00

AAA Bonding

Heather Dawn Johnson

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑217

Matt Mullins Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENS

Violation: 04/14/2020

Bond(s) Surety $2,500.00

AAA Bonding

Zollie Lee Johnson Jr.

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑714

Shawn Brown Off:

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 09/04/2019

Zollie Lee Johnson Jr.

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑280

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: Public Defender

CONTRA IN PENAL FACILITY

Violation: 05/21/2020

POSSESS FIREARM INTENT TO GO ARMED ‑ DANGEROUS FELONY

Violation: 05/21/2020

POSSESSION WEAPON ‑ CONVICTED FELON

Violation: 05/21/2020

SCHEDULE VI DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 05/21/2020

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 05/21/2020

Christopher Kellis

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑135

Thomas Brown Off:

Atty: Public Defender

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 02/07/2019

Andrew Seth Little

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑50

Dillon Hicks Off:

Atty: Public Defender

METH ‑ POSSESS OR CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 01/23/2020

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 01/23/2020

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 01/23/2020

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/29/2020

Bond(s) Signature $5,000.00

Rafael Sanchez Lopez

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑241

Jason Arnold Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 05/02/2020

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 05/02/2020

Rafael Sanchez Lopez

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑169

Josh Fergeson Off:

Camella Blanche Linnie Main Atty: Public Defender

METH ‑ MFG, DELIVER, SALE, POSS WITH INTENT

Violation: 03/14/2020

Nancy Wilson May

‑2019‑CR‑918

Josh Fergeson Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 12/08/2019

Connie Alice McDowell

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑77

Evan Charles Martin Off:

RESIST STOP,ARREST,SEARCH (NO WEAP)

Violation: 02/01/2020

THEFT (UP TO $1000)

Violation: 02/01/2020

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 02/01/2020

Bond(s)Surety $6,500.00

A Angel Bonding LLC

Connie Alice McDowell

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑133

Josh Fergeson Off:

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 02/04/2019

Dominick McFadden

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑183

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

ASSAULT ‑ BODILY INJURY

Violation: 03/24/2020

Benjamin A Miller

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑171

Cody Ingle Off:

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 03/13/2020

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑707

J Gregory Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 08/19/2019

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑790

Jeff Norman Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 10/19/2019

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 10/19/2019

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46GS1‑2019‑TR‑550

J Gregory Off:

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 08/19/2019

Christina Dawn Nickles

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑154

Thomas Brown Off:

Christina Dawn Nickles Atty: Ryan Curtis

SCHEDULE IV DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 03/04/2020

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 03/04/2020

Jacob Daniel Lee Norris

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑300

Jamie Carver Off:

SEXUAL OFFENDER REGISTRATION FORM VIOLATION

Violation: 06/03/2020

Kenneth Lee Oliver

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑151

Cody Ingle Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 03/03/2020

Bradley Parker

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑885

Matt Mullins Off:

WORTHLESS CHECKS ‑ >$1,000 TO < $2,500

Violation: 11/26/2019

Jonathan Wallace

46GS1‑2018‑CR‑910

Jeff Norman Off:

Jonathan Wallace Pass Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 01/16/2019

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 12/01/2018

Mindy Leigh Phillips

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑364

Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Don Spurrell

CONTRIB TO DELINQ OF A CHILD

Violation: 04/17/2019

Steven Ray Pruitt

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑309

Bradley Sexton Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED ‑ 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT

Violation: 06/04/2020

Benjamin James Reece

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑40

Atty: Ryan Curtis

HARASSMENT

Violation: 01/09/2020

Michael Ray Rice

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑100

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED ‑ 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT

Violation: 02/15/2020

Benjamin James Reece

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑164

Joe Woodard Off:

Alex Cole Roark

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES

Violation: 03/14/2020

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 03/14/2020

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

Violation: 03/14/2020

SPEEDING

Violation: 03/14/2020 Speed: 40 / 60

Kelsey Roark

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑490

Adam Worley Off:

Atty: Public Defender

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES

Violation: 06/12/2019

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Violation: 06/12/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 06/19/2019

PROBATION VIOLATION

Violation: 10/16/2019

Vernon Austin Roark

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑240

Cole Gladden Off:

Atty: T Craig Smith

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

Violation: 04/27/2020

AGGRAVATED RAPE

Violation: 04/27/2020

Isaiah Ross

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑118

Josh Fergeson Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

Violation: 02/20/2020

Ginger Faye Shoemaker

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑274

Josh Fergeson Off:

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS

Violation: 05/18/2020

Bond(s) Surety $30,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Angel Louise Sneed

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑57

CHILD RESTRAINT CHILDREN AGES 9 ‑ 15

Violation: 01/28/2020

SEAT BELT ‑ 18 AND OLDER

Violation: 01/28/2020

Barry Eugene Spicer Jr.

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑895

Cody Ingle Off:

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE

Violation: 11/29/2019

Brian Allen Swayne

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑147

Johnny Roberts Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 02/28/2020

James Austin Taylor

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑273

Josh Fergeson Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ‑ AGGRAVATED

Violation: 05/18/2020

Bond(s) Surety $15,000.00

A Angel Bonding LLC

Christopher Tester

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑106

Josh Fergeson Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 02/15/2020

Marlin Wayne Thomas

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑237

Brad Sutherland Off:

Atty: Public Defender

SECOND DEGREE MURDER ‑ ATTEMPT

Violation: 04/29/2020

Bronson Randy Triplett

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑304

Cody Ingle Off:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ‑ DEADLY WEAPON INVOLVED

Violation: 06/02/2020

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000)

Violation: 06/02/2020

Bond(s) Surety $9,000.00

TN Bondind

Mark Trivette

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑55

LIVESTOCK RUNNING AT LARGE

Violation: 11/14/2018

Teri Lee Wade

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑715

Jeff Norman Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 09/10/2019

John Karl Wallace

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑125

Cody Ingle Off:

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

Violation: 02/23/2020

Chris Matthew Wells

46GS1‑2020‑TR‑30

Cody Ingle Off:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Violation: 01/11/2020

Matthew J Whitehead

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑110

Josh Fergeson Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 02/20/2020

Timothy Wayne Widener

46GS1‑2020‑CR‑271

Joey Norris Off:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Violation: 05/14/2020

Bond(s)Signature $7,500.00

Tiffany N Williams

46GS1‑2019‑CR‑882

Josh Fergeson Off:

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE

Violation: 11/23/2019

IMPLIED CONSENT ‑ MISD

Violation: 11/23/2019