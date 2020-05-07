Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-6-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Matthew K Bunton

Jail-$3,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-243/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Michelle N Cook

Jail-$45,000 Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman

Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Robbie D Cox

Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Nicky Robert Gentry

Tox Result

Jail-$3,500 Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-1/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Dui 3Rd

Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd

Ct-3/Open Container

Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris Jail-No Bond

Tonya M Greer

Jail-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins

Brian E Hicks

Jail-$4,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-239/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Open Container

Terry Lee Lipford Jr

Capias Jail-No Bond Pd

Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman

Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/Cpl J Norman

Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman

Rafael Sanchez Lopez

Jail-$4,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-241/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Clifford Allen Lunceford

Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin

Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Att Burglary

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Ct-3/Violation Order Protection

Jeremiah Young Main

Gs-16-Cr-716/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-233/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Ptl J Arnold Jail-$1,500 Bond

James Scott Parsons

Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd

Gs-18-Cr-684/Vop/Cci

John Dean Reece

Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd

82757/Vop/Cci

Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci

Vernon Austin Roark

Jail-$130,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden

Cts 1-3/Agg Rape

Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping

Marlin Wayne Thomas

Jail-$50,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-237/Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Bench Trial

Jeremiah James S. Tens $5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin

Aka Scott Mckinney

19-Cr-70/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault

16-Cr-153/ Jcsd Probation Viol

Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17

Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing

04/24/2020 Ellen Crowder, Abingdon Va, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

04/24/2020 Cora J Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Public Intoxication

04/26/2020 Michelle Cooke, Drystone Branch Rd, Aggrvated Assault As Domestic Violence, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs

04/26/2020 Robbie Cox, Main St, Driving Under The Influence

04/27/2020 Chadwick R Brooks, Fordge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/28/2020 Jeremiah Y Main, Creston Nc, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Violation Of Probation

04/28/2020 James S Parsons, Reece Rd, Violation Of Probation X 2, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

04/28/2020 Mitchell L Stout, Jack Wallace Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/29/2020 Thomas C Stout, Highway 421 N, Theft Of Property

04/29/2020 Marlin W Thomas, Hwy 67 N, Attempted Second Degree Murder

04/30/2020 Juan M Ramirez, Chestnut Dr, Assault As Domestic Violence

04/30/2020 Marcus A Zukowski, B Johnson Rd, Public Intoxication