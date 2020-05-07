Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-6-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Matthew K Bunton
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-243/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Michelle N Cook
Jail-$45,000 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Robbie D Cox
Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Nicky Robert Gentry
Tox Result
Jail-$3,500 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-1/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Dui 3Rd
Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd
Ct-3/Open Container
Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris Jail-No Bond
Tonya M Greer
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins
Brian E Hicks
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-239/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Open Container
Terry Lee Lipford Jr
Capias Jail-No Bond Pd
Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/Cpl J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman
Rafael Sanchez Lopez
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-241/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Clifford Allen Lunceford
Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin
Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Att Burglary
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Violation Order Protection
Jeremiah Young Main
Gs-16-Cr-716/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-233/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Ptl J Arnold Jail-$1,500 Bond
James Scott Parsons
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
Gs-18-Cr-684/Vop/Cci
John Dean Reece
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
82757/Vop/Cci
Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci
Vernon Austin Roark
Jail-$130,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden
Cts 1-3/Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping
Marlin Wayne Thomas
Jail-$50,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-237/Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Bench Trial
Jeremiah James S. Tens $5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin
Aka Scott Mckinney
19-Cr-70/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault
16-Cr-153/ Jcsd Probation Viol
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17
Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing
04/24/2020 Ellen Crowder, Abingdon Va, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
04/24/2020 Cora J Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Public Intoxication
04/26/2020 Michelle Cooke, Drystone Branch Rd, Aggrvated Assault As Domestic Violence, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
04/26/2020 Robbie Cox, Main St, Driving Under The Influence
04/27/2020 Chadwick R Brooks, Fordge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
04/28/2020 Jeremiah Y Main, Creston Nc, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Violation Of Probation
04/28/2020 James S Parsons, Reece Rd, Violation Of Probation X 2, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
04/28/2020 Mitchell L Stout, Jack Wallace Rd, Violation Of Probation
04/29/2020 Thomas C Stout, Highway 421 N, Theft Of Property
04/29/2020 Marlin W Thomas, Hwy 67 N, Attempted Second Degree Murder
04/30/2020 Juan M Ramirez, Chestnut Dr, Assault As Domestic Violence
04/30/2020 Marcus A Zukowski, B Johnson Rd, Public Intoxication