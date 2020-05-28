Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-27-2020

05/15/2020 William J Allen Jr, Vilas Nc, Possession Of Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

05/15/2020 Billy L Shelton, Johnson City, Criminal Simulation, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Vi For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Driving Under The Influence

05/15/2020 Donald D Vance, Eldridge Ln, Violation Of Probation

05/16/2020 Dustin E Pennington, Boone Nc, Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/16/2020 Jacob Vaught, Mtn City, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

05/17/2020 Hans L Chrstensen, Hwy 67W, Violation Of Probation

05/17/2020 Steven M Phipps, Mill Creek Rd, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

05/17/2020 Anthony Spack, Mtn City, Public Intoxication

05/18/2020 Dakota L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

05/18/2020 Joshua A Vanover, Muskrat Ramble Rd, Violation Of Probation

05/19/2020 Heather M Eller, Failure To Maintain Lane, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Driving Under The Influence

05/19/2020 Scott M Harmon, Vilas Nc, Capias

05/19/2020 Timothy P Poteat, Campbell Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs

05/19/2020 Ginger F Shoemaker, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule Ii Durgs

05/19/2020 James A Taylor, Little Dry Run Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence

05/21/2020 Teddrick T Jones, Memphis, Attempted Theft, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs

05/21/2020 Marterrirus L Murphy, Memphis, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Simple Possession

05/21/2020 Bryanna Sullivan, Memphis, Reckless Endangerment, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs

05/21/2020 Marcus Zukoswki, B Johnson Rd, Public Intoxication