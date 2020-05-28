Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-27-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
David Anthony Blakely
Jail- $1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-278/Public
Intoxication/Sgt A Worley
Heather M Eller
$1,000 B&F Bonding Pd
Gs-20-Cr-272/Thp M Brown
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Failure To Maintain Lane
Ct-3/Due Care
Marty Guy Greenwell
Jail-$28,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-279/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Ct-2/Theft Under $10,000
Ct-3/Evading Arrest
Ct-4/Resisting Arrest
Ct-5/Dorl For Dui 4Th
Teddrick Terrell Jones
Jail-$62,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-280/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi Resale
Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Ct-3/Poss Firearm During Comm Of Felony
Ct-4/Poss Stolen Property Under $1,000
Ct-5/Poss Firearm Convicted Felon
Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
Jail-$57,000 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-256/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Firearm During Comm. Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-5/Poss Firearm Convicted Felon
Marterruris Lushon Murphy
Jail-$46,5000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-276/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi Resale
Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Bryanna L Sullivan
Jail-$55,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-281/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Felony Evading By Mv
Ct-2/Reckless Endangerment
Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi Resale
Ct-4/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Neil Thompson
Jail-$17,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-277/Dep C Roark
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Joshua A Vanover
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
Gs-19-Cr-285/Vop/Cci
5/22/2020
05/15/2020 William J Allen Jr, Vilas Nc, Possession Of Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs
05/15/2020 Billy L Shelton, Johnson City, Criminal Simulation, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Vi For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Driving Under The Influence
05/15/2020 Donald D Vance, Eldridge Ln, Violation Of Probation
05/16/2020 Dustin E Pennington, Boone Nc, Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/16/2020 Jacob Vaught, Mtn City, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
05/17/2020 Hans L Chrstensen, Hwy 67W, Violation Of Probation
05/17/2020 Steven M Phipps, Mill Creek Rd, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
05/17/2020 Anthony Spack, Mtn City, Public Intoxication
05/18/2020 Dakota L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
05/18/2020 Joshua A Vanover, Muskrat Ramble Rd, Violation Of Probation
05/19/2020 Heather M Eller, Failure To Maintain Lane, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Driving Under The Influence
05/19/2020 Scott M Harmon, Vilas Nc, Capias
05/19/2020 Timothy P Poteat, Campbell Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs
05/19/2020 Ginger F Shoemaker, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule Ii Durgs
05/19/2020 James A Taylor, Little Dry Run Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence
05/21/2020 Teddrick T Jones, Memphis, Attempted Theft, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs
05/21/2020 Marterrirus L Murphy, Memphis, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Simple Possession
05/21/2020 Bryanna Sullivan, Memphis, Reckless Endangerment, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs
05/21/2020 Marcus Zukoswki, B Johnson Rd, Public Intoxication