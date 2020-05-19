Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-20-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
**INMATES ONLY, ALL OTHER CASES RESET TO JUNE 3RD, 2020**
Matthew K Bunton
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-243/Ptl
J Arnold Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Michelle N Cook
Jail-$45,000 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Robbie D Cox
Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Nicky Robert Gentry
Tox Result Jail-$3,500 Bond Stout
Gs-20-Cr-1/Thp C Dunn Ct-1/Dui 3Rd
Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd
Ct-3/Open Container Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris
Jail-No Bond
Tonya M Greer
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins
Brian E Hicks
Jail-$4,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-239/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Open Container
Terry Lee Lipford Jr
Capias
Jail-No Bond Pd Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/
Cpl J Norman Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman
Rafael Sanchez Lopez
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-241/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Clifford Allen Lunceford
Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond
Pd Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin
Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Att Burglary
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Violation Order Protection
Jeremiah Young Main
Pd Gs-16-Cr-716/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-233/
Simple Poss Sch Ii/Ptl J Arnold Jail-$1,500 Bond
James Scott Parsons
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
Gs-18-Cr-684/Vop/Cci
John Dean Reece
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd 82757/Vop/Cci
Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci
Vernon Austin Roark
Jail-$130,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden
Cts 1-3/Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping
Marlin Wayne Thomas
Jail-$50,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-237/
Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020
**INMATES ONLY, ALL OTHER CASES SET FOR JUNE 17TH, 2020**
Hans Lee Christensen
Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Tr-22/Vop/Cci
Jason Scott Dugger
Jail-$7,000 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-253/
Ptl J Arnold Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Open Container Ct-4/Dosl 1St
Jerry Roger Duncan
Jail-$7,500 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-255/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton
Rebecca D Hayworth
Jail-$5,000
Bond Pd
Gs-19-Cr-787/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-800/Vop/Cci
Joseph Paul Mains
Jail-No Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-249/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin
Alexis Jewell Marshall
Jail-$54,000 Bond Smith
Gs-20-Cr-254/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/False Report
Dakota Lee Maze
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-265/Violation Order Protection/Sgt A Worley
Dustin Evan Pennington
Jail-$4,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-268/Dep Z Reece
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para Ct-3/Public Intoxication
Steven Mitchell Phipps
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-266/Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Disorderly Conduct
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Billy Lee Shelton Jr
Jail-$56,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-267/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi Reasle
Ct-4/Criminal Simulation-Att
Ct-5/Speeding
Ct-6/Poss Handgun W/Intoxicated
Ct-7/Poss Handgun During Commission
Of Felony
Anthony L Spack
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-264/Public Intoxication/Dep C Ingle
Josh Andrew Vanover
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-285/Vop/Cci
5/15/2020
05/08/2020 Jerry M Duncun, Erwin Tn, Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Of Community Corrections
05/08/2020 Cora H Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/08/2020 Curtis Lassiter, Bristol Va, Criminal Impersonation, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/08/2020 Alexis Marshall, Bristol Va, False Report To Auhtorities, Possession Of Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/08/2020 Caleb S Whaley, L Snyder Ln, Driving Under The Influence
05/09/2020 Jason S Dugger, Hwy 91N, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law In A Vehicle, Driving On A Suspended License
05/09/2020 Jonathan M Hampton, Eldridge Ln, Public Intoxication
05/09/2020 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Fugitive From Justice
05/09/2020 Matthew H Osborne, Lilly Lane, Public Intoxication
05/10/2020 Russell J Pritchard, Crossroads Dr, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
05/11/2020 Bradley E Brown, Red Brush Rd, Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Person
05/11/2020 Sarah S Brown, Red Brush Rd, Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Person
05/13/2020 Jerry D Grubb, Dry Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Driver’s License
05/14/2020 Myra Osborne, Kingsport, Capias
05/14/2020 Janie D Sisk, Hamby Ln, Violation Of Probation
05/14/2020 Timothy Widener, West Main St, Assault As Domestic Violence