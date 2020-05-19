Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-20-2020

General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
**INMATES ONLY, ALL OTHER CASES RESET TO JUNE 3RD, 2020**

Matthew K Bunton
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-243/Ptl
J Arnold Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Michelle N Cook
Jail-$45,000 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-228/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Robbie D Cox
Jail-$2,500 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-229/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Nicky Robert Gentry
Tox Result Jail-$3,500 Bond Stout
Gs-20-Cr-1/Thp C Dunn Ct-1/Dui 3Rd
Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd
Ct-3/Open Container Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris
Jail-No Bond

Tonya M Greer
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins

Brian E Hicks
Jail-$4,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-239/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Open Container

Terry Lee Lipford Jr
Capias
Jail-No Bond Pd Gs-16-Cr-666/Dui 1St/Dep J Norman
Gs-16-Tr-886/Driving W/O License/
Cpl J Norman Gs-16-Tr-887/Consumption Of Alcohol Under 21/Cpl J Norman

Rafael Sanchez Lopez
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-241/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Clifford Allen Lunceford
Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond
Pd Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin
Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Att Burglary
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Violation Order Protection

Jeremiah Young Main
Pd Gs-16-Cr-716/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-233/
Simple Poss Sch Ii/Ptl J Arnold Jail-$1,500 Bond

James Scott Parsons
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
Gs-18-Cr-684/Vop/Cci

John Dean Reece
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd 82757/Vop/Cci
Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci

Vernon Austin Roark
Jail-$130,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden
Cts 1-3/Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping

Marlin Wayne Thomas
Jail-$50,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-237/
Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland

**INMATES ONLY, ALL OTHER CASES SET FOR JUNE 17TH, 2020**

Hans Lee Christensen
Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Tr-22/Vop/Cci

Jason Scott Dugger
Jail-$7,000 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-253/
Ptl J Arnold Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Open Container Ct-4/Dosl 1St

Jerry Roger Duncan
Jail-$7,500 Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-255/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton

Rebecca D Hayworth
Jail-$5,000
Bond Pd
Gs-19-Cr-787/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-800/Vop/Cci

Joseph Paul Mains
Jail-No Bond Pd Gs-20-Cr-249/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin

Alexis Jewell Marshall
Jail-$54,000 Bond Smith
Gs-20-Cr-254/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/False Report

Dakota Lee Maze
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-265/Violation Order Protection/Sgt A Worley

Dustin Evan Pennington
Jail-$4,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-268/Dep Z Reece
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para Ct-3/Public Intoxication

Steven Mitchell Phipps
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-266/Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Disorderly Conduct
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Billy Lee Shelton Jr
Jail-$56,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-267/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi Reasle
Ct-4/Criminal Simulation-Att
Ct-5/Speeding
Ct-6/Poss Handgun W/Intoxicated
Ct-7/Poss Handgun During Commission
Of Felony

Anthony L Spack
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-264/Public Intoxication/Dep C Ingle

Josh Andrew Vanover
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-285/Vop/Cci

5/15/2020

05/08/2020  Jerry M Duncun, Erwin Tn, Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Of Community Corrections

05/08/2020 Cora H Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/08/2020 Curtis Lassiter, Bristol Va, Criminal Impersonation, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/08/2020 Alexis Marshall, Bristol Va, False Report To Auhtorities, Possession Of Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/08/2020 Caleb S Whaley, L Snyder Ln, Driving Under The Influence

05/09/2020 Jason S Dugger, Hwy 91N, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law In A Vehicle, Driving On A Suspended License

05/09/2020 Jonathan M Hampton, Eldridge Ln, Public Intoxication

05/09/2020  Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Fugitive From Justice

05/09/2020 Matthew H Osborne, Lilly Lane, Public Intoxication

05/10/2020 Russell J Pritchard, Crossroads Dr, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

05/11/2020 Bradley E Brown, Red Brush Rd, Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Person

05/11/2020 Sarah S Brown, Red Brush Rd, Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Person

05/13/2020 Jerry D Grubb, Dry Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Driver’s License

05/14/2020 Myra Osborne, Kingsport, Capias

05/14/2020 Janie D Sisk, Hamby Ln, Violation Of Probation

05/14/2020 Timothy Widener, West Main St, Assault As Domestic Violence