Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-13-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Jason Scott Dugger
Jail-$7,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-253/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Open Container
Ct-4/Dosl 1St
Jerry Duncan
Jail-$7,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-255/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton
Tonya M Greer
Jail-No Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins
Dalton Jade Hall
Pd Gs-19-Tr-463/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-246/Dep D Hicks Jail-$9,000 Bond
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Vandalism
Jonathan M Hampton
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-252/Public Intoxication/Sgt J Woodard
Cora J Hayworth
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-251/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Rebecca D Hayworth
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-787/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-800/Vop/Cci
Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
Jail-$57,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-256/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-5/Poss Firearm Convicted Felon
Clifford Allen Lunceford
Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin
Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Att Burglary
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Violation Order Protection
Joseph Paul Mains
Jail-No Bond Gs-20-Cr-249/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin
Alexis Jewell Marshall
Jail-$54,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-254/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/False Report
Matthew Osborne
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-250/Public
Intoxication /Dep C Ingle
Russell Jackson Pritchard
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-257/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Disorderly Conduct
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
John Dean Reece
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
82757/Vop/Cci
Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci
Vernon Austin Roark
Jail-$130,000 Bond Smith-?
Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden
Cts 1-3/Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping
5/08/2020
05/01/2020 Vernon A Roark, Pedro Shoun Ln, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape X 3
05/01/2020 Bronson R Triplett, Adams Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
05/02/2020 Tonya M Greer, Sugar Creek Rd, Fugitive From Justice
05/02/2020 Brian Hicks, Anderson Drive, Driving Under The Influence
05/03/2020 Douglas P Forrester, Moravian Nc, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
05/03/2020 Rafael Sanchea – Lopez, Murphy St, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License
05/04/2020 Matthew Bunton, Georgia St, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/04/2020 Dalton J Hall, Brickyard Branch Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism
05/05/2020 Jeffery S Stanley, Mtn City, Public Intoxication
05/06/2020 Timothy L Smith, Hancock Rd, Theft Of Property, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Violation Of Probation
05/07/2020 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Violation Of Probation