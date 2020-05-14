Court and Sheriff’s Reports 5-13-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Jason Scott Dugger

Jail-$7,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-253/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Ct-3/Open Container

Ct-4/Dosl 1St

Jerry Duncan

Jail-$7,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-255/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton

Tonya M Greer

Jail-No Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-238/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Mullins

Dalton Jade Hall

Pd Gs-19-Tr-463/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-246/Dep D Hicks Jail-$9,000 Bond

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Vandalism

Jonathan M Hampton

Jail-$1,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-252/Public Intoxication/Sgt J Woodard

Cora J Hayworth

Jail-$3,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-251/Cpl T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Rebecca D Hayworth

Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-19-Cr-787/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-800/Vop/Cci

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Jail-$57,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-256/Sgt C Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/Criminal Impersonation

Ct-5/Poss Firearm Convicted Felon

Clifford Allen Lunceford

Jail-$6,500 Bond/No Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-219/Violation Order Protection/Dep E Martin

Gs-20-Cr-220/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Att Burglary

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Ct-3/Violation Order Protection

Joseph Paul Mains

Jail-No Bond Gs-20-Cr-249/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin

Alexis Jewell Marshall

Jail-$54,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-254/Sgt C Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-2/Poss Firearm Commission Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/False Report

Matthew Osborne

Jail-$1,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-250/Public

Intoxication /Dep C Ingle

Russell Jackson Pritchard

Jail-$3,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-257/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Disorderly Conduct

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

John Dean Reece

Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd

82757/Vop/Cci

Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vop/Cci

Vernon Austin Roark

Jail-$130,000 Bond Smith-?

Gs-20-Cr-240/Inv C Gladden

Cts 1-3/Agg Rape

Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping

5/08/2020

05/01/2020 Vernon A Roark, Pedro Shoun Ln, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape X 3

05/01/2020 Bronson R Triplett, Adams Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

05/02/2020 Tonya M Greer, Sugar Creek Rd, Fugitive From Justice

05/02/2020 Brian Hicks, Anderson Drive, Driving Under The Influence

05/03/2020 Douglas P Forrester, Moravian Nc, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

05/03/2020 Rafael Sanchea – Lopez, Murphy St, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License

05/04/2020 Matthew Bunton, Georgia St, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/04/2020 Dalton J Hall, Brickyard Branch Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism

05/05/2020 Jeffery S Stanley, Mtn City, Public Intoxication

05/06/2020 Timothy L Smith, Hancock Rd, Theft Of Property, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Violation Of Probation

05/07/2020 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Violation Of Probation