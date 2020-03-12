Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020

Casey Ray Adkins Pd
Gs-18-Cr-327/Vop/Cci $15,000 Or Bond
Gs-19-Cr-938/Domestic Assault/Ptl J Norman

Chadwick R Brooks Jail-$15,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-155/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton

Jared R Bryant Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-153/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Lesa Rena Burus Capias Jail-No Bond
Roberts Gs-18-Cr-891/Vop/Cci

Hans L Christensen Capias
Gs-20-Tr-22/Dep E Martin Jail-$750 Cash Bond
Ct-1/Dosl
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility

Brad Lee Eastridge Hearing/Stnaw Jeffers
Gs-19-Cr-884/Theft Under $1,000/Dep B Sexton $1,500 Tn Bonding

Daniel Farley Jr Tox Result Fromke
Gs-19-Cr-667/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley $5,000 AAA Bonding

Mandy Jean Fletcher Hearing/Stnaw Holly
Gs-19-Cr-660/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown $1,500 Tn Bonding

Laura M Goforth Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-20-Cr-3/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Aaa Bonding
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para

Pamela N Graham Roberts
Gs-20-Cr-141/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson $10,000 Deed Of Trust

Michael L Greever Canter
Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci $15,000 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden
Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks

Shawna Griffin Tox Result Canter
Gs-19-Cr-583/Dep T Brown $35,000 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton Mental Exam Report Pd
Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Wendy Lee Hansen Sentencing
Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci

Heather Hicks Hearing/Stnaw Pd
Gs-19-Cr-907/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

Connor E Icenhour Status Canter
Gs-19-Cr-169/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton $30,000 Tn Bonding

Brian Lance Maine
Gs-20-Cr-13/Dep D Hicks $4,500 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Dosl 1St
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Dustin Ray Miller Status Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley Jail-No Bond

Christina Dawn Nickles Jail-$26,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-154/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Charlie Barney Oaks Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-157/Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Timothy Ryan Osborne Status Pd
Gs-20-Cr-139/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris Jail-No Bond

Gary Shane Perkins Gs-20-Cr-125/Cpl T Brown $4,500 Or Bond
Cts 1-2/Tampering W/Mailbox
Ct-3/Theft Under $1,000

Aaron Joseph Porter
Gs-20-Tr-89/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Timothy Paul Poteat Gs-20-Cr-158/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Norman Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-159/Sgt A Worley Jail-$70,000 Bond
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii
Ct-3/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac

Christopher R Prosise
Tbi Cert & Div Canter
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris $500 Property Bond

Jonathan S Ray Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-7/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para

Marena Mikeal Rayfield
Gs-20-Cr-91/Shoplifting/Ptl Z Reece $1,500 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds

Heather Marie Simpson Tbd If Pif Pd
Gs-19-Cr-463/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep T Brown

Jerry D Sluder Curtis
Gs-20-Cr-142/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson Jail-$30,000 Bond

David B Triplett Hearing/Stnaw Pd
Gs-18-Cr-487/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-94/Theft Over $1,000/Cpl T Brown Jail-$5,000 Bond

David R Watson Status
Gs-20-Cr-138/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley Jail-No Bond

Jerry Lee Williams Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-19-Tr-750/Financial Responsibility/Dep R Norris
Gs-19-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

Tandy C Williams Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton Jail-$29,000 Bond
Ct-1/Dorl 10Th
Ct-2/Felony Evading
Ct-3/Due Care
Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment

Donna Jean Wilson Jail-$26,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-159/
Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv

Misty Dawn Woerner Gs-20-Cr-14/
Dui 1St/
Sgt C Brown $2,500 Tn Bonding

Maynor A. Castro Zepeda To Have Atty
Gs-20-Cr-87/Cpl T Brown $11,500 A Hood Bonding
Ct-1/Dui By Consent
Cts 2-3/Child Endangerment

Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020

William Blair Aschenback Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 11-2-18
18-Cr-118/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Melodie Mariene Bunton Arraignment $50,000- Jail
19-Cr-203/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Meth

Lana Carolyn Culbertson Pymt/Compliance Violation Probation
$1000 Or Bond
Def Not Appear If Pif Judgment 2-23-14
6228/ Intro Contraband

Elizabeth Ann Davis
Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000- Or Bond
19-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process

Joshua Dowell
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 8-12-19
19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

Donald Ray Henson Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding
Seeley
19-Cr-124/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct

Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St
No Bond- Jail Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Judgment 4-29-19
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Jacob Ray Rash Pdl/Motions 2,500- Jail Pd
20-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000

Fredrick Thomas Roark Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis
19-Cr-125/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-2/ Official Misconduct

Edward A Scarbourgh
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
5,000- Or Bond
Canter
Judgment 3-10-08
5109/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Jesse Drew Wallace Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 1-23-20
19-Cr-12/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Domestic Assault

Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 9-16-19
19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500

Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 12-13-18
18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020

Bench Trial
Jeremiah James S. Tens $5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin
Aka Scott Mckinney
19-Cr-70/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault
16-Cr-153/ Jcsd Probation Viol
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17 Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing