Court Report
General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
Casey Ray Adkins Pd
Gs-18-Cr-327/Vop/Cci $15,000 Or Bond
Gs-19-Cr-938/Domestic Assault/Ptl J Norman
Chadwick R Brooks Jail-$15,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-155/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton
Jared R Bryant Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-153/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Lesa Rena Burus Capias Jail-No Bond
Roberts Gs-18-Cr-891/Vop/Cci
Hans L Christensen Capias
Gs-20-Tr-22/Dep E Martin Jail-$750 Cash Bond
Ct-1/Dosl
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility
Brad Lee Eastridge Hearing/Stnaw Jeffers
Gs-19-Cr-884/Theft Under $1,000/Dep B Sexton $1,500 Tn Bonding
Daniel Farley Jr Tox Result Fromke
Gs-19-Cr-667/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley $5,000 AAA Bonding
Mandy Jean Fletcher Hearing/Stnaw Holly
Gs-19-Cr-660/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown $1,500 Tn Bonding
Laura M Goforth Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-20-Cr-3/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Aaa Bonding
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para
Pamela N Graham Roberts
Gs-20-Cr-141/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson $10,000 Deed Of Trust
Michael L Greever Canter
Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci $15,000 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden
Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks
Shawna Griffin Tox Result Canter
Gs-19-Cr-583/Dep T Brown $35,000 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton Mental Exam Report Pd
Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Wendy Lee Hansen Sentencing
Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci $5,000 Tn Bonding
Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci
Heather Hicks Hearing/Stnaw Pd
Gs-19-Cr-907/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Connor E Icenhour Status Canter
Gs-19-Cr-169/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton $30,000 Tn Bonding
Brian Lance Maine
Gs-20-Cr-13/Dep D Hicks $4,500 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Dosl 1St
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Dustin Ray Miller Status Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley Jail-No Bond
Christina Dawn Nickles Jail-$26,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-154/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Charlie Barney Oaks Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-157/Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Timothy Ryan Osborne Status Pd
Gs-20-Cr-139/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris Jail-No Bond
Gary Shane Perkins Gs-20-Cr-125/Cpl T Brown $4,500 Or Bond
Cts 1-2/Tampering W/Mailbox
Ct-3/Theft Under $1,000
Aaron Joseph Porter
Gs-20-Tr-89/Speeding/Dep B Sexton
Timothy Paul Poteat Gs-20-Cr-158/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Norman Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-159/Sgt A Worley Jail-$70,000 Bond
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii
Ct-3/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Christopher R Prosise
Tbi Cert & Div Canter
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris $500 Property Bond
Jonathan S Ray Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-7/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para
Marena Mikeal Rayfield
Gs-20-Cr-91/Shoplifting/Ptl Z Reece $1,500 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds
Heather Marie Simpson Tbd If Pif Pd
Gs-19-Cr-463/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep T Brown
Jerry D Sluder Curtis
Gs-20-Cr-142/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson Jail-$30,000 Bond
David B Triplett Hearing/Stnaw Pd
Gs-18-Cr-487/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-94/Theft Over $1,000/Cpl T Brown Jail-$5,000 Bond
David R Watson Status
Gs-20-Cr-138/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley Jail-No Bond
Jerry Lee Williams Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-19-Tr-750/Financial Responsibility/Dep R Norris
Gs-19-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Tandy C Williams Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton Jail-$29,000 Bond
Ct-1/Dorl 10Th
Ct-2/Felony Evading
Ct-3/Due Care
Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment
Donna Jean Wilson Jail-$26,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-159/
Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv
Misty Dawn Woerner Gs-20-Cr-14/
Dui 1St/
Sgt C Brown $2,500 Tn Bonding
Maynor A. Castro Zepeda To Have Atty
Gs-20-Cr-87/Cpl T Brown $11,500 A Hood Bonding
Ct-1/Dui By Consent
Cts 2-3/Child Endangerment
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
William Blair Aschenback Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 11-2-18
18-Cr-118/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Melodie Mariene Bunton Arraignment $50,000- Jail
19-Cr-203/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Meth
Lana Carolyn Culbertson Pymt/Compliance Violation Probation
$1000 Or Bond
Def Not Appear If Pif Judgment 2-23-14
6228/ Intro Contraband
Elizabeth Ann Davis
Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000- Or Bond
19-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process
Joshua Dowell
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 8-12-19
19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
Donald Ray Henson Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding
Seeley
19-Cr-124/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct
Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St
No Bond- Jail Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Judgment 4-29-19
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Jacob Ray Rash Pdl/Motions 2,500- Jail Pd
20-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000
Fredrick Thomas Roark Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis
19-Cr-125/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-2/ Official Misconduct
Edward A Scarbourgh
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
5,000- Or Bond
Canter
Judgment 3-10-08
5109/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Jesse Drew Wallace Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 1-23-20
19-Cr-12/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Domestic Assault
Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 9-16-19
19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500
Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 12-13-18
18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
Bench Trial
Jeremiah James S. Tens $5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin
Aka Scott Mckinney
19-Cr-70/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Assault
16-Cr-153/ Jcsd Probation Viol
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17 Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing