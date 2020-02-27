Court Report

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

Joseph F Ashley Hearing/Stnaw $5,500 A-Hood Bonding Fallin

Gs-19-Cr-646/Felony Evading By Mv/Dep A Worley

Kenneth Lee Bennett Jail- $7,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-116/Domestic Assault/Ptl J Norman

Kevin Andrew Blackburn Jail-$3,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-124/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Dorl

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Butch A Bradford

Gs-20-Tr-13/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Left Of Center

Ct-2/Due Care

Jeffery Brinker

Gs-20-Cr-75/Jimmy Heaton

Ct-1/Assault

Ct-2/Criminal Trespassing

Charlotte R Corum

Gs-20-Tr-70/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Traffic Control Device

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Jessie James Corum To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-19-Cr-693/Dosl/Dep E Martin

Jason Feltner

Gs-20-Cr-74/Simple Assault/Randy Potter-Donald Caldwell

Karen E Fletcher Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-19-Cr-883/Vop/Cci

Gs-20-Cr-108/Shoplifting/Ptl J Norman Jail-$1,500 Bond

Robert Lynn Fletcher $22,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-22/Cpl A Worley

Ct-1/Resisting Arrest

Ct-2/Felony Evading By Mv

Ct-3/Reckless Endangerment

Ct-4/Due Care

Ct-5/Use Of Off Highway Motor Vehicle

Dennis Ray Fritts Jail-$8,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-113/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Dorl For Dui 3Rd

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/Unlawful Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon

Dawn Leslie Gothard

Gs-20-Tr-58/Ptl C Hatley

Ct-1/Pedestrian Right Of Way

Ct-2/Due Care

Michael L Greever $15,000 Blanket Bond-Aaa Bonding Canter

Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden

Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks

Jordan Deshawn Grubb

Jud Div Pro Se

Gs-19-Cr-44/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl Z Reece

Jamie S Hardin Status Jail-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-102/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Cress

Zachary S Hatley To Have Atty Hardin

Gs-19-Cr-952/Agg Domestic Assault/Inv C Gladden

Gs-20-Cr-84/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Violation Order Protection Jail-No Bond

Ct-2/Agg Burglary Jail-$10,000 Bond

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

Gs-20-Cr-114/Dep J Roberts Jail- $7,500 Bond

Ct-1/Theft Over $1,000

Ct-2/Burglary

Gs-20-Cr-115/Violation Bond Conditions/Dep J Ferguson Jail-No Bond

Jason L May

Gs-20-Tr-43/Traffic Control Device/Dep R Norris

Kody L May $31,500 Deed Of Trust

Gs-20-Cr-47/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Johnathan L Miller Hearing/Stnaw Fallin

Gs-19-Cr-854/Dogs At Large/Fred Phipps

Gs-19-Cr-855/Dep R Norris $6,000 Aaa Bonding

Cts 1-2/Offense Of Owning Dangerous Dog

Cts 3-4/Dogs Running At Large

Justin B Pardue Preliminary Hearing $15,000 Tn Bonding

Canter

Gs-19-Cr-300/Agg Assault/Dep R Norris

Bradley S Parker Tbd If Pif $2,500 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-885/Felony Worthless Check Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins

Charles Richard Parker $5,000 Or Bond

Gs-19-Cr-875/Crimnal Contempt/Ada L Marshall

Jarrett August Potter

Gs-19-Tr-801/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Dosl

Christopher Prosise Preliminary Hearing $500.00 Property Bond

Canter

Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris

Jacob Ray Rash

Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd

Gs-19-Cr-598/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-612/Vop/Cci

Austin E Roark Jail-$1,500

Gs-20-Cr-122/Theft Under $1,500/Dep B Sexton

Brandon Lee Roark Canter

Gs-18-Cr-780/Vop/Cci $5,000 Aaa Bonding

Gs-19-Cr-576/Evading By Mv/Dep A Worley $5,000 Tn Bonding

Jacob A Roten Jail-$4,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-111/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Dosl 2Nd

Ct-2/Light Law

Ct-3/Registration Violation

Roye Dean Spicer

Jud Div $7,500 Tn Bonding Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-916/Domestic Assault/Chief Inv S Brown

Christopher Allen Stevens Preliminary Hearing

Jail-$350,000 Pd

Gs-20-Cr-76/Lt M Cress

Cts 1-2/Rape Of Child

Cts 3-7/Agg Sexual Battery

Ct-8/Sexual Battery

Jeffery A Stout

Gs-20-Tr-39/Light Law/Dep R Norris

Terry Charles Taylor Jail-$34,000 Bond Pro Se

Gs-20-Cr-105/Dep C Ingle

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000

Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Nicholas Seth Thompson $1,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-112/Dorl/Ptl J Norman

Kody Randel Watson

Gs-20-Tr-60/Speeding/Dep R Norris

Tandy C Williams Jail-$29,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Dorl 10Th

Ct-2/Felony Evading

Ct-3/Due Care

Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment

Tiffany Amber Williams

Gs-20-Cr-15/Inv B Sutherland

Cts 1-2/Identity Theft

Cts 3-4/Theft

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

STACY L. STREET,

Presiding

Friday, FEb. 28, 2020

Deborah A Adams

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $3,000-

Aaa Bonding Pd

Judgment 1-5-17

16-Cr-91/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Court Cost And Fines Pif 10-22-19

Joseph Ray Barry Pdl/Motions Prob Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 7-12-19

16-Cr-111/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Leaving Scene Of Accident

Peggy Fritts Blevins Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons

Judgment 8/12/11

5672/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Dorl 1St

5729/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Dorl

John Dillon Church Pdl/Motions $2,500 Tn Bonding Curtis

18-Cr-193/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Morgan Church

Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000-Aaa Bonding To Have Atty

Judgment 2-27-17

16-Cr-23/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000

Shannon Kris Clark

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Bail Fast Bonding Bowman

19-Cr-162/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

19-Cr-201/ Tdoc $5,000- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate 19-Cr-202/ Tdoc Summons Only

Ct-1/ Official Misconduct

Millie Sue Dugger Arraignment $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton

20-Cr-3/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vunerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

William Barney Dugger Motion To Lower Fines

6175/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Initiate Process To Manfacture Meth

Ct-2/ Felony Poss Drug Para

6183/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/ Felony Poss Sch Iii

Robert Lynn Fletcher Arraignment Probation Viol 1St $3,000- Aaa Bonding Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond- Jail

18-Cr-166/ Jcsd Judgment 11-22-19

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth

Ct-2/ Maintaing Dwelling

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/ Evading Arrest

Fantasia Justice Garland

Arraignment

Probation Viol $3,000- Sanford & Sons Bonding

Judgment 7-2-19

18-Cr-116/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Ct-2/ Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle

18-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Marty Guy Greenwell Arraignment $30,000 Deed Of Trust To Have Atty

19-Cr-188/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Jennifer Nicole Jennings Arraignment $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton

20-Cr-4/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

Bobby Ray Mounts Arraignment $20,000- Aaa Bonding

To Have Atty

19-Cr-161/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Ira Marshall Oaks Jr Arraignment Violation Comm Corrections

No Bond-Jail

Judgment 3-23-15

14-Cr-120/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Attempt To Obtain Narcotics By Fraud

Edwin Blake Phillippi

Pdl/Motions Viol Comm Corrections No Bond-JailPd

Judgment 2-23-18

14-Cr-45/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Joni Dominique Price

Pdl/Motions

Viol Comm Corrections No Bond Jail Pd

Judgment 11-19-18

18-Cr-115/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii Under .5

Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii Over .5

Tabitha Ashley Price Pdl/Motions $1,500- Tn Bonding Fallin

19-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Ii

19-Cr-142/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Not Indited

Ct-4/ Criminal Conspiracy

Timothy Lewis Smith “Pdl/Motions $2,500-Aaa Bonding Pd

19-Cr-194/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $60,00 Or More Less Than $250,000

Mary Ellen Tester Pdl/Motions $46,500 Or Bond

Pd

19-Cr-159/Jcsd Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

19-Cr-160/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or Less

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Donald Derrick Vance

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 11-18-19

19-Cr-112/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000

Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn Arraignment Citation

To Have Atty No Further Cont. 3X

19-Cr-138/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para

19-Cr-140/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Thomas E Walker

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail

Pd

Judgment 8-16-14

5920/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Under $500

Ct-2/ Burglary

5921/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary