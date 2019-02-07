Court Report

Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Barry Lawrence Bishop Arraignment $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel
19-Cr-1/ Tbi
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000
Kevin Mark Buchanan Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000-Tn Bonding
Judgment 8/5/14
13-Cr-1/Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $10,000
Ct-3-4/ Burglary
Ct-5-21/ Auto Burglary
Ct-22/ Un Poss Weapon
Michael Jordan Carroll Arraignment $5,000 -Tn Bonding
18-Cr-121/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Forgery More Than $2,500 Or More But Less Than $10,000
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Austin Reed Church
Sentencing Hearing Cj Roberts
17-Cr-180/ Jcsd $20,000 Bond- Deed Of Trust
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
17-Cr-181/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property $1000 Or Less
18-Cr-153/ Jcsd $14,000 Bond-Jail
Ct-1-2/ Auto Burglary
Ct-3/ Theft Under $1,000
Ct-4/ Criminal Trespassing
18-Cr-154/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000
18-Cr-155/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Stolen Property
Ct-2/ Dui
Ct-3/ Vicl
Donna Morton Eastridge Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder
18-Cr-36/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commissison Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold
Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Darrin Eugene Gary Jr
Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Fallin
18-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Dui Ct-4/ Fin Resp
Jonathan Daniel Gibson
Pdl/Motions $10,000 Or
Bond Pd 18-Cr-51/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Hunter Ray Greene
Pdl/Motions Bond With A-X Cell $5,500 Hyder
17-Cr-107/ Thp
Ct-1/ Dorl Ct-2/ Viol Light Law
17-Cr-108/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Leaving Scene Accident More Than $500 Ct-2/ Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
17-Cr-109/ Twra
Ct-1/ Spotlighting Deer
Ct-2/ Illegal Taking, Possession Wildlife
Ct-3/ Hunting From Motor Vehicle
Ct-4/ Hunting From Public Road
Ct-5/ Illegal Hunting Big Game
18-Cr-123/ Mcpd Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Marty Guy Greenwell
Arraignment Probation Viol No
Bond-Jail Judgment 11-2-18
15-Cr-126/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dui
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Ii
Gregory Johnson
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 9-17-18
18-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry
Joshua David Kope
Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond-Deed Of Trust Hyder
18-Cr-54/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/ Dorl
Tammy Michelle Lewis Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Pd
18-Cr-132/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Thomas Rhea Lowe Sentencing Hearing $10,000 Bond With Ms Fallin
Cc-2016-Cr-138 /Jcsd
Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor
Shatona Bennett-Lunceford
Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin
Capias-Fta
18-Cr-90/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals
Ct-2-3/ Rabies Vaccination Viol
19-Cr-8/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Justin Richard Matherly Arraignment Probation Viol 1St $5,000 -Tn Bonding To Have Atty
Probation Viol 2Nd $4,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 9/18/17
17-Cr-59/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $2,000
Joshua Ray Morefield
Arraignment $41,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-3/ Poss Prohibited Weapon
Ct-4/ Theft Of Property Less Than $1,000
Ct-5/ Poss Of Still
Ct-6/ Disorderly Conduct
Ct-7/ Unlawful Poss Non-Game Species
Matthew A Perry
Pdl/Motions $50,000 Bond With Aaa Stout
18-Cr-28/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-2-6/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-7/ Attempted Theft Of Property Over $1,000
Travis Allen Reece
Arraignment Probation Viol Federal Custody
Judgment 5-8-17 16-Cr-197/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reg Viol
Ct-2/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-26/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-27/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-28/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-5/ Dorl 8Th Ct-6/ Reg Viol
Ct-7/ Fin Resp Ct-8/ Resisting Arrest
Carroll Gene South
Bond Revocation Motion $25,000 Deed Of Trust
To Have Atty
15-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-3/ Maintaining A Dwelling
Matthew Charles Sluder Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond-Jail Smith
17-Cr-92/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhanacement
Ct-2-4/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Walker Franklin South
Status Probation Viol- 3-1-18 $3,000 Bond – Property Bond
Probation Viol- 5-18-18
$3,000 Bond – Property Bond
15-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii