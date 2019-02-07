Court Report

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

Lisa N. Rice,

Presiding

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Barry Lawrence Bishop Arraignment $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel

19-Cr-1/ Tbi

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000

Kevin Mark Buchanan Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000-Tn Bonding

Judgment 8/5/14

13-Cr-1/Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $10,000

Ct-3-4/ Burglary

Ct-5-21/ Auto Burglary

Ct-22/ Un Poss Weapon

Michael Jordan Carroll Arraignment $5,000 -Tn Bonding

18-Cr-121/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery More Than $2,500 Or More But Less Than $10,000

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Austin Reed Church

Sentencing Hearing Cj Roberts

17-Cr-180/ Jcsd $20,000 Bond- Deed Of Trust

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

17-Cr-181/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property $1000 Or Less

18-Cr-153/ Jcsd $14,000 Bond-Jail

Ct-1-2/ Auto Burglary

Ct-3/ Theft Under $1,000

Ct-4/ Criminal Trespassing

18-Cr-154/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Criminal Trespassing

Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000

18-Cr-155/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Stolen Property

Ct-2/ Dui

Ct-3/ Vicl

Donna Morton Eastridge Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder

18-Cr-36/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commissison Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold

Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Darrin Eugene Gary Jr

Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Fallin

18-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Dui Ct-4/ Fin Resp

Jonathan Daniel Gibson

Pdl/Motions $10,000 Or

Bond Pd 18-Cr-51/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Hunter Ray Greene

Pdl/Motions Bond With A-X Cell $5,500 Hyder

17-Cr-107/ Thp

Ct-1/ Dorl Ct-2/ Viol Light Law

17-Cr-108/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Leaving Scene Accident More Than $500 Ct-2/ Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

17-Cr-109/ Twra

Ct-1/ Spotlighting Deer

Ct-2/ Illegal Taking, Possession Wildlife

Ct-3/ Hunting From Motor Vehicle

Ct-4/ Hunting From Public Road

Ct-5/ Illegal Hunting Big Game

18-Cr-123/ Mcpd Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Marty Guy Greenwell

Arraignment Probation Viol No

Bond-Jail Judgment 11-2-18

15-Cr-126/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dui

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Ii

Gregory Johnson

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 9-17-18

18-Cr-106/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry

Joshua David Kope

Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond-Deed Of Trust Hyder

18-Cr-54/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/ Dorl

Tammy Michelle Lewis Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Pd

18-Cr-132/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Thomas Rhea Lowe Sentencing Hearing $10,000 Bond With Ms Fallin

Cc-2016-Cr-138 /Jcsd

Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor

Shatona Bennett-Lunceford

Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin

Capias-Fta

18-Cr-90/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals

Ct-2-3/ Rabies Vaccination Viol

19-Cr-8/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Justin Richard Matherly Arraignment Probation Viol 1St $5,000 -Tn Bonding To Have Atty

Probation Viol 2Nd $4,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 9/18/17

17-Cr-59/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $2,000

Joshua Ray Morefield

Arraignment $41,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-3/ Poss Prohibited Weapon

Ct-4/ Theft Of Property Less Than $1,000

Ct-5/ Poss Of Still

Ct-6/ Disorderly Conduct

Ct-7/ Unlawful Poss Non-Game Species

Matthew A Perry

Pdl/Motions $50,000 Bond With Aaa Stout

18-Cr-28/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-2-6/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-7/ Attempted Theft Of Property Over $1,000

Travis Allen Reece

Arraignment Probation Viol Federal Custody

Judgment 5-8-17 16-Cr-197/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reg Viol

Ct-2/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-26/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-27/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-28/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-5/ Dorl 8Th Ct-6/ Reg Viol

Ct-7/ Fin Resp Ct-8/ Resisting Arrest

Carroll Gene South

Bond Revocation Motion $25,000 Deed Of Trust

To Have Atty

15-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-3/ Maintaining A Dwelling

Matthew Charles Sluder Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond-Jail Smith

17-Cr-92/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhanacement

Ct-2-4/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Walker Franklin South

Status Probation Viol- 3-1-18 $3,000 Bond – Property Bond

Probation Viol- 5-18-18

$3,000 Bond – Property Bond

15-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii