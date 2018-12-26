Court Report 12/19/2018

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Stephen James Arnold

Gs-18-Cr-943/Domestic Assault/Ptl Z Reece

Christopher Isaac Blair Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-637/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Underage Consumption

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Amanda Rose Caley

Req Order To Release Personal Property From Mcpd

Gs-18-Cr-737/Agg Criminal Trespassing/Sgt M Mullins

Elizabeth A Carr

Hearing/Stnaw Landstreet

Gs-18-Cr-506/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Lisa K Clawson

Gs-18-Tr-518/Cpl J Peters

Ct-1/Light Law

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Ct-3/Altering License Plate

Gs-18-Cr-733/Vop/Cci

John W Clemmons Jr

Preliminary Hearing Smith

Gs-18-Cr-685/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii For Resale

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Christopher Charles Corum

Gs-18-Tr-562/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Kaylie Dixon

Gs-18-Tr-551/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Robyn Michelle Dobyne

To Have Dl/For Plea Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-585/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Dosl 1St

Ct-2/Failure To Yield

Ct-3/Expired Registration

Ct-4/Financial Responsibility

Nola Gay Dugger

Tox Result Pd

Gs-18-Cr-364/Vop/Cci Viol Date 10-18-18

Gs-18-Cr-693/Sgt J Norman Viol Date 9-17-18

Ct-1/Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/False Report

Ct-5/Dorl

Curtis Jonathan Dewayne Ferguson

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-452/No Drivers License/Sgt J Norman

Gs-18-Tr-453/Registration Law/Sgt J Norman

Mark Evans Flahart

Status Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-906/Fugitive From Justice/Inv B Sutherland

Amanda Brooke Garland

Gs-18-Tr-564/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Chester Clyde Graybeal Jr

Gs-18-Cr-937/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Ct-3/Open Container

Ct-4/Poss Handgun W/Intoxicated

Rebecca D Hayworth

Gs-18-Cr-583/584/Vop/Cci

Kerri Carlton Heaton

Gs-18-Cr-938/Criminal Trespassing/Ptl J Johnson

Deangelo D Holt

Agreed Order Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-430/Domestic Assault/Ptl C Brown

Brittany Nicole Howard

Gs-18-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman

Rebekah Maude Humphrey

Status 1.30Pm Stout

*Def Is Still In Freeman Recovery-Discharge Date 1/3/19*

Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley

Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

David Ray Jewell

Gs-18-Tr-554/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Mitchell Stephen Johnson

To Have Atty

Gs-18-Cr-851/Twra C Marshall

Ct-1/Illegal Poss Of Bear

Ct-2/Illegal Trapping Of Bear

Ct-3/Hunting Bear In Closed Season

Travis Matthew Johnson

Tox Result Pd

Gs-18-Cr-591/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman Viol Date 8-17-18

Gs-18-Cr-665/Dui 1St/Sgt M Mullins Viol Date 9-6-18

Autumn R Jordan

Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 7-18-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-530/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Taylor Dawn Jordan

Gs-18-Cr-493/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-946/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Aariona Reena Kelley

Gs-18-Tr-594/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Expired Reg

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Michael Dwayne Laws

Smith

Gs-18-Cr-654/Assault/Tyler Stanley

Gs-18-Cr-933/Lt M Cress

Ct-1/Agg Assault

Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping

Dakota Jean Lawton

Gs-18-Cr-945/Dui 1St/Dep A Worley

Scott Lewis Lowe

Gs-18-Tr-572/Seatbelt 2Nd/Thp C Dunn

Jason Lee May

To Have Dl Pro Se

Gs-16-Cr-901/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Tr-148/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Cr-188/Dorl/Inv B Sutherland

Mary S Mckinnis

Gs-18-Cr-942/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Johnson

Ashley M Miller

Status Viol Date 11-6-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-857/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson

Regina Gail Mullins

Gs-18-Cr-642/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Leaving Scene Of Acc

Sonya D Osborne

Preliminary Hearing

Roberts

Gs-18-Cr-683/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii For Resale

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Jake Harrison Potter

Gs-18-Tr-581/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Light Law

Ct-2/Registration Violation

Randall Milton Ratliff

Gs-18-Tr-555/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Weston Tyler Roberts

Tbi Cert & Jud Div Pro Se

Gs-17-Cr-659/Ptl T Brown

Ct-1/Felony Evading

Ct-2/Street Racing

Ct-3/Reckless Driving

Ct-4/Driving Left Of Center

Ct-5/Reckless Endangerment

Christian C Rodriquez

Interpreter To Be Here

Gs-18-Cr-804/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton

Shawna Rogers

Gs-18-Cr-936/Dogs At Large/Robert Chappell

Ricky Ray Shelton

To Have Atty

Gs-18-Cr-807/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Evading By Mv

Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Nevin Wayne Snyder

Gs-18-Cr-797/Dosl 1St/Ptl Z Reece

Richard Brent Snyder

Gs-18-Tr-563/Thp B Proffitt

Ct-1/Financial Responsibility

Ct-1/Failure To Stop At Stop Sign

Tiffany Renee Stanton

Curtis

Gs-18-Cr-934/Lt M Cress

Ct-1/Agg Assault

Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping

Jarrett S Stephens

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-641/Underage Driving While Impaired/Dep R Mink

Jamie Dunn Stout

Tracking Criminal Case Fallin

Gs-17-Cr-16/Vop/Cci

Robert Franklin Stout

Agreed Order

Gs-18-Cr-380/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley

Teddy Allen Street

Gs-16-Cr-752/Vop/Cci

Derek Lynn Swift

Gs-18-Cr-939/Ptl J Johnson

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs

Charles R Thompson

Gs-18-Tr-545/Financial Responsibility/Sgt J Norman

Tonya D Townsend

Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 11-6-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-849/Vandalism As Domestic/Dep J Ferguson

William T Vaughan

Canter

Gs-18-Cr-856/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson

Bryan L Voss

Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 8-19-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-675/Vandalism/Nancy Mills

Rondal West

To Have Atty

Gs-18-Cr-652/Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

James Daniel Wallace

Gs-18-Cr-658/Agg Assault W/Firearm/Dep J Ferguson Viol Date 9-6-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-935/Lt M Cress

Ct-1/Agg Assault

Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping Canter

Samuel Bryan Welch Jr

Gs-16-Cr-1004/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-944/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Evading Arrest By Foot

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Melanie Dawn Wilson

Gs-18-Cr-940/Ptl J Johnson

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs

Niklas L Winebarger

Gs-18-Cr-947/Fugitive From Justice/Dep A Worley

Daniel Ray Winters

To Have Dl Viol Date 5-31-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-395/Dorl 2Nd/Lt C Worley

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

Stacy L. Street,

Presiding

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Robert Joseph Blankenship

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 3/24/16

15-Cr-11/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Initiation Of Process Manf Meth

Ct-2/ Promotiong Manf Meth

Peggy Fritts Blevins

Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons

Judgment 8/12/11

5672/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Dorl

5729/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Dorl

Christopher Doucette

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Tipton Judgment 12-8-06

4953/ Failure To Appear

4880/Theft Over $500

Richard David Hall Jr

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Fallin

Judgment 3/2/18

16-Cr-168/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-4/ Manf Sch Vi

Tommy Hartley

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 7-27-17 Fallin Probation Viol 10-11-17 $3,000 Bond Aaa Bonding

Probation Viol 1-3-18- No Bond

Probation Viol 5-10-18

Probation Viol 9-6-18

Judgment 2/16/16

15-Cr-160/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

New Charge

18-Cr-6/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Betsy Lynn Henson

Payment Compliance Probation Viol Summons Filed 10-28-16

Judgment 10/30/14

13-Cr-210/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Mary Holloway

Payment Status Viol Probation – $1000 O.R Bond

6072 / Reckless Endangerment

6093 / Failure To Appear

Jeremy Keith Mccracken

Arraignment $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty

18-Cr-140/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Offical Misconduct

Ct-2/ Introduction Of Contraband

Crystal Gail Pope

Pdl/Motions $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin

18-Cr-92/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Tabitha Ashley Price

Payment Compliance Probation Viol Summons

Judgment 12/20/11

Cc-2013-Cr-171 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Att Theft Over $500

Janie Danielle Sisk

Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond-Tn Bonding Fallin

18-Cr-88/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Timothy Harold Stanton

Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons Judgment 2/5/05

4219/Jcsd

Ct-1/ Attempted Manu. Sch I

Ct-2/ Poss. Sch Ii Resale

4346/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Attempted Child Abuse & Neglect X3 Paid In Full

4366/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Manu. Sch Ii

Scottie Paul Tester

Pdl/Motions $4,000 Tn Bonding Wright

18-Cr-84/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Fredrick Carmen Ward

Pdl/Motions Summons Only Pd

18-Cr-144/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault

Ct- 3-6/ Child Endangerment

Tommy Len Ward, Jr.

Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons

Judgment 5/11/15

Cc-2014-Cr-134/

Ct-1/ Agg. Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $1000

Ct-3/ Vandalism Over $500