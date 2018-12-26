Court Report 12/19/2018

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018
Stephen James Arnold
Gs-18-Cr-943/Domestic Assault/Ptl Z Reece
Christopher Isaac Blair Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-637/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Underage Consumption
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Amanda Rose Caley
Req Order To Release Personal Property From Mcpd
Gs-18-Cr-737/Agg Criminal Trespassing/Sgt M Mullins
Elizabeth A Carr
Hearing/Stnaw Landstreet
Gs-18-Cr-506/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Lisa K Clawson
Gs-18-Tr-518/Cpl J Peters
Ct-1/Light Law
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Ct-3/Altering License Plate
Gs-18-Cr-733/Vop/Cci
John W Clemmons Jr
Preliminary Hearing Smith
Gs-18-Cr-685/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii For Resale
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Christopher Charles Corum
Gs-18-Tr-562/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Kaylie Dixon
Gs-18-Tr-551/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Robyn Michelle Dobyne
To Have Dl/For Plea Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-585/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Dosl 1St
Ct-2/Failure To Yield
Ct-3/Expired Registration
Ct-4/Financial Responsibility
Nola Gay Dugger
Tox Result Pd
Gs-18-Cr-364/Vop/Cci Viol Date 10-18-18
Gs-18-Cr-693/Sgt J Norman Viol Date 9-17-18
Ct-1/Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/False Report
Ct-5/Dorl
Curtis Jonathan Dewayne Ferguson
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-452/No Drivers License/Sgt J Norman
Gs-18-Tr-453/Registration Law/Sgt J Norman
Mark Evans Flahart
Status Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-906/Fugitive From Justice/Inv B Sutherland
Amanda Brooke Garland
Gs-18-Tr-564/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Chester Clyde Graybeal Jr
Gs-18-Cr-937/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Open Container
Ct-4/Poss Handgun W/Intoxicated
Rebecca D Hayworth
Gs-18-Cr-583/584/Vop/Cci
Kerri Carlton Heaton
Gs-18-Cr-938/Criminal Trespassing/Ptl J Johnson
Deangelo D Holt
Agreed Order Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-430/Domestic Assault/Ptl C Brown
Brittany Nicole Howard
Gs-18-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman
Rebekah Maude Humphrey
Status 1.30Pm Stout
*Def Is Still In Freeman Recovery-Discharge Date 1/3/19*
Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley
Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
David Ray Jewell
Gs-18-Tr-554/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Mitchell Stephen Johnson
To Have Atty
Gs-18-Cr-851/Twra C Marshall
Ct-1/Illegal Poss Of Bear
Ct-2/Illegal Trapping Of Bear
Ct-3/Hunting Bear In Closed Season
Travis Matthew Johnson
Tox Result Pd
Gs-18-Cr-591/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman Viol Date 8-17-18
Gs-18-Cr-665/Dui 1St/Sgt M Mullins Viol Date 9-6-18
Autumn R Jordan
Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 7-18-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-530/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Taylor Dawn Jordan
Gs-18-Cr-493/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-946/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Aariona Reena Kelley
Gs-18-Tr-594/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Expired Reg
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Michael Dwayne Laws
Smith
Gs-18-Cr-654/Assault/Tyler Stanley
Gs-18-Cr-933/Lt M Cress
Ct-1/Agg Assault
Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping
Dakota Jean Lawton
Gs-18-Cr-945/Dui 1St/Dep A Worley
Scott Lewis Lowe
Gs-18-Tr-572/Seatbelt 2Nd/Thp C Dunn
Jason Lee May
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-16-Cr-901/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Tr-148/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Cr-188/Dorl/Inv B Sutherland
Mary S Mckinnis
Gs-18-Cr-942/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Johnson
Ashley M Miller
Status Viol Date 11-6-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-857/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson
Regina Gail Mullins
Gs-18-Cr-642/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Leaving Scene Of Acc
Sonya D Osborne
Preliminary Hearing
Roberts
Gs-18-Cr-683/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii For Resale
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Jake Harrison Potter
Gs-18-Tr-581/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Light Law
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Randall Milton Ratliff
Gs-18-Tr-555/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn
Weston Tyler Roberts
Tbi Cert & Jud Div Pro Se
Gs-17-Cr-659/Ptl T Brown
Ct-1/Felony Evading
Ct-2/Street Racing
Ct-3/Reckless Driving
Ct-4/Driving Left Of Center
Ct-5/Reckless Endangerment
Christian C Rodriquez
Interpreter To Be Here
Gs-18-Cr-804/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton
Shawna Rogers
Gs-18-Cr-936/Dogs At Large/Robert Chappell
Ricky Ray Shelton
To Have Atty
Gs-18-Cr-807/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Evading By Mv
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Nevin Wayne Snyder
Gs-18-Cr-797/Dosl 1St/Ptl Z Reece
Richard Brent Snyder
Gs-18-Tr-563/Thp B Proffitt
Ct-1/Financial Responsibility
Ct-1/Failure To Stop At Stop Sign
Tiffany Renee Stanton
Curtis
Gs-18-Cr-934/Lt M Cress
Ct-1/Agg Assault
Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping
Jarrett S Stephens
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-641/Underage Driving While Impaired/Dep R Mink
Jamie Dunn Stout
Tracking Criminal Case Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-16/Vop/Cci
Robert Franklin Stout
Agreed Order
Gs-18-Cr-380/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley
Teddy Allen Street
Gs-16-Cr-752/Vop/Cci
Derek Lynn Swift
Gs-18-Cr-939/Ptl J Johnson
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs
Charles R Thompson
Gs-18-Tr-545/Financial Responsibility/Sgt J Norman
Tonya D Townsend
Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 11-6-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-849/Vandalism As Domestic/Dep J Ferguson
William T Vaughan
Canter
Gs-18-Cr-856/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson
Bryan L Voss
Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 8-19-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-675/Vandalism/Nancy Mills
Rondal West
To Have Atty
Gs-18-Cr-652/Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton
James Daniel Wallace
Gs-18-Cr-658/Agg Assault W/Firearm/Dep J Ferguson Viol Date 9-6-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-935/Lt M Cress
Ct-1/Agg Assault
Ct-2/Esp Agg Kidnapping Canter
Samuel Bryan Welch Jr
Gs-16-Cr-1004/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-944/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Evading Arrest By Foot
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Melanie Dawn Wilson
Gs-18-Cr-940/Ptl J Johnson
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs
Niklas L Winebarger
Gs-18-Cr-947/Fugitive From Justice/Dep A Worley
Daniel Ray Winters
To Have Dl Viol Date 5-31-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-395/Dorl 2Nd/Lt C Worley
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Stacy L. Street,
Presiding
Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
Robert Joseph Blankenship
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 3/24/16
15-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Initiation Of Process Manf Meth
Ct-2/ Promotiong Manf Meth
Peggy Fritts Blevins
Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons
Judgment 8/12/11
5672/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/ Dorl
5729/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/ Dorl
Christopher Doucette
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Tipton Judgment 12-8-06
4953/ Failure To Appear
4880/Theft Over $500
Richard David Hall Jr
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Fallin
Judgment 3/2/18
16-Cr-168/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-4/ Manf Sch Vi
Tommy Hartley
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 7-27-17 Fallin Probation Viol 10-11-17 $3,000 Bond Aaa Bonding
Probation Viol 1-3-18- No Bond
Probation Viol 5-10-18
Probation Viol 9-6-18
Judgment 2/16/16
15-Cr-160/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
New Charge
18-Cr-6/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Betsy Lynn Henson
Payment Compliance Probation Viol Summons Filed 10-28-16
Judgment 10/30/14
13-Cr-210/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Mary Holloway
Payment Status Viol Probation – $1000 O.R Bond
6072 / Reckless Endangerment
6093 / Failure To Appear
Jeremy Keith Mccracken
Arraignment $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty
18-Cr-140/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Offical Misconduct
Ct-2/ Introduction Of Contraband
Crystal Gail Pope
Pdl/Motions $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin
18-Cr-92/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Tabitha Ashley Price
Payment Compliance Probation Viol Summons
Judgment 12/20/11
Cc-2013-Cr-171 / Jcsd
Ct-1/ Att Theft Over $500
Janie Danielle Sisk
Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond-Tn Bonding Fallin
18-Cr-88/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Timothy Harold Stanton
Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons Judgment 2/5/05
4219/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Attempted Manu. Sch I
Ct-2/ Poss. Sch Ii Resale
4346/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Attempted Child Abuse & Neglect X3 Paid In Full
4366/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Manu. Sch Ii
Scottie Paul Tester
Pdl/Motions $4,000 Tn Bonding Wright
18-Cr-84/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Fredrick Carmen Ward
Pdl/Motions Summons Only Pd
18-Cr-144/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault
Ct- 3-6/ Child Endangerment
Tommy Len Ward, Jr.
Payment Compliance Probation Violation Summons
Judgment 5/11/15
Cc-2014-Cr-134/
Ct-1/ Agg. Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $1000
Ct-3/ Vandalism Over $500