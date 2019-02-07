Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
Aaron Leon Alvarez
Gs-19-Cr-65/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Jefferson Antonio
Gs-19-Cr-121/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Driving
W/O License
Kiley Page Arrington
Gs-18-Tr-629/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
James R Bennett
Gs-18-Cr-931/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/Dorl 1St
Ct-3/Leaving The Scene
Ct-4/Vicl
Kevin Andrew Blackburn
Gs-18-Cr-917/Dorl/Dep R Norris
David W Bodenhamer
Gs-19-Cr-11/Under Age Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Nathan James Bolin
Gs-18-Tr-621/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Kenneth Wayne Brown
Preliminary Hearing Stout
Gs-18-Cr-500/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-78/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Agg Assault On Officer
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Gs-19-Cr-77/Dep J Peters
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii Resale
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Matthew Keegan Bunton
Gs-19-Cr-118/Criminal Trespassing/Ptl Z Reece
Summer Breeze Carroll
Gs-19-Cr-36/Poss Drug Para/Dep R Mink
Jesus Gayoso Castilla
Gs-19-Cr-57/Driving W/O License/Ptl C Hatley
Brandon Barry Cox
To Have Dl
Gs-18-Cr-799/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton
Christopher Adam Davis
Gs-18-Cr-948/Dui 1St/Lt M Mullins
Nola Gay Dugger
Tox Result Viol Date 9/17/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-364/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-693/Sgt J Norman
Ct-1/Dui 2Nd Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/False Report Ct-5/Dorl
Jared Samuel Foster
Gs-19-Tr-10/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Frances Marie Fritts
Gs-19-Tr-21/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Financial Responsibility
Ct-2/Littering
Nickey Robert Gentry
Gs-19-Cr-109/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/Evading By Mv
Ct-3/Dorl
Ct-4/Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-5/Resisting Arrest
Ct-6/Driving Left Of Center
Pamela N Graham
Gs-18-Tr-633/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St Ct-2/Child Restraint
Scott Alan Grass
To Have Dl
Gs-18-Cr-668/Dosl/Ptl C Brown
Randall C Greer
To Have Dl/For Plea Viol Date 8/28/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-673/Dosl/Dep J Norman
Ashley Nicole Guy
Tbi Cert & Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Gs-18-Cr-713/Dui 1St/
Lt M Mullins
Barbara Ann Hall
Gs-18-Cr-969/Theft Over $1,000/Inv C Gladden
Wendy Lee Hanson
Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 1/28/19 Pd
Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-93/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Brandon Rainey Hicks
Status Smith
Gs-18-Cr-919/
Domestic Assault/
Lt M Mullins
Gs-19-Cr-103/Sgt C Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions
Gary W Honeycutt
Preliminary Hearing Smith
Gs-18-Cr-771/Att Burglary/Lt M Mullins
Patrick Jamiz Howard
Gs-19-Cr-122/Rape/
Chief Inv S Brown
Velarde Urrutia Humberto
Gs-19-Cr-45/Driving W/O License/Ptl J Johnson
Rebekah Maude Humphrey Status Stout
Gs-16-Cr-764/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-29/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para
Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley
Mauricio Berduo Lopez
Gs-18-Tr-636/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Move Over Law
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Addie Elizabeth Mahala
Gs-19-Tr-57/Seatbelt 1St/Thp M Brown
Gs-19-Cr-110/Thp M Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Dosl
Justin R Matherly
Gs-18-Cr-883/Poss Sch Vi/Ptl M Mullins
Jason T Matheson
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date
1/21/19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-61/Theft Over $1,000/Dep E Martin
Megan Loretta Maze
Hearing/Stnaw
Gs-19-Cr-5/Vandalism/Meleigha Widener
Steven Tyler Mcguire
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-813/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-20/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Illegal Poss Brass Knuckles
Mary Shea Mckinnis
Gs-19-Cr-16/Public Intoxication/Asst Chief J Norris
Stephen D Meredith
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-219/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink
Christopher Corey Nicholson
Gs-18-Tr-622/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn
Gs-18-Cr-953/Dorl 1St/Thp C Dunn
Jacob Daniel Norris
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-711/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Rape Ct-2/Kidnapping
Ct-3/Domestic Assault
Steven Daniel Perry
Preliminary Hearing Stout
Gs-18-Cr-993/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Rape
Ct-2/Agg Kidnapping
Craig Eldon Peters
Gs-18-Tr-617/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Randall B Pleasant
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 1/5/19 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-735/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-86/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Kidnapping
Ct-3/Vandalism
Jake Harrison Potter
To Have Atty
Gs-18-Cr-867/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep R Mink
Donald L Powell
Preliminary Hearing
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-817/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Dui
Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Resisting Arrest
Ct-4/Open Container
Alvaro L Ramos
Interpreter To Be Present
Gs-18-Cr-724/Dui 1St/Dep T Brown
Ronald A Reagan
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/28/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-908/Theft Of Mv Over $10,000/Dep J Ferguson
David Lester Reece
Gs-19-Tr-44/Thp M Harkleroad
Ct-1/Registration Violation
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle
Ct-4/Failure To Yield
Gs-19-Cr-56/Dosl/
Thp M Harkleroad
Jamie Lynn Reece
Gs-18-Tr-626/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Expired Registration
Ct-3/Financial Responisibility
Thomas Abraham Reedy
Gs-16-Cr-512/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-123/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/Poss Legend Drug
Alexander Cole Roark
Gs-18-Tr-641/
Driving W/O License/
Dep E Martin
Gs-18-Tr-642/Dep E Martin
Ct-1/Registration Violation
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Kevin J Roberts
Gs-18-Cr-351/Twra R Rosier
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Weston Tyler Roberts
For Expungement Only Pro Se
Gs-17-Cr-659/Ptl T Brown
Ct-1/Felony Evading
Ct-2/Street Racing
Ct-3/Reckless Driving
Ct-4/Driving Left Of Center
Ct-5/Reckless Endangerment
Patricia Naranjo Robinson
Gs-19-Tr-11/Financial Responsibility/Thp C Dunn
Sara Helen Romaneck
Gs-19-Tr-22/Texting
W/Driving/Lt M Mullins
Gs-19-Cr-39/
Simple Poss Sch Vi/Lt M Mullins
Nathan Caleb Severt
Status Smith
Gs-17-Cr-847/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-83/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-144/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-64/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Weapon During Felony
Ct-3/Criminal Simulation
Jonathan Mitchell Shelton
Gs-19-Cr-111/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Evading By Foot
Ct-2/Resisting
Gs-19-Cr-112/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Legend Drug
Nevin Wayne Snyder
Hyder Gs-18-Cr-768/
Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Felony Evading
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Pascal Grayson Snyder
Gs-18-Tr-614/Improper Passing/Thp C Dunn
Jarrett S Stephens
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-641/Underage Driving W/Impaired/Dep R Mink
Joseph P Storie
Gs-18-Cr-972/Dorl/Dep J Ferguson
Jason E Strimel
Gs-19-Cr-51/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Leaving The Scene
Ct-2/Driving W/O License
Jamie A Stout Status
Fallin Gs-17-Cr-16/Vop/Cci
Nicholas Seth Thompson
Gs-18-Tr-615/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 2Nd
Ct-2/Due Care
Gs-18-Cr-941/Dui 1St/Thp C Dunn
Jeffery Selden Vant
Gs-18-Tr-623/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Bryan L Voss
Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 8/19/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-675/Vandalism/Nancy Mills
James Woodard Waide
Gs-18-Tr-630/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Cassandra Berneice West
To Have Dl
Gs-18-Cr-671/Dorl/Dep B Sexton
Matthew L Widner
PdGs-18-Cr-141/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-434/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-31/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Dui 3Rd
Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd
Stevie Ray Williams
Tbi Cert & Jud Div Hampton
Gs-18-Cr-588/Twra C Marshal
Cts 1-2/Hunting During Illegal Hrs
Ct-3/Hunting From Mv
Cts 4-5/Hunting From Public Rd
Cts 6-7/Hunting W/O License
Cts 8-9/Illegal Poss Big Game
Ct-10/Illegal Transportation
Big Game
Cts 11-12/Hunting W/Illegal Means Or Manner
Cts 13-14/Spotlighting Deer
Sandra J Worley
Gs-18-Cr-983/Dorl 4Th/Dep J
Ferguson
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Barry Lawrence Bishop Arraignment $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel
19-Cr-1/ Tbi
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000
Kevin Mark Buchanan Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000-Tn Bonding
Judgment 8/5/14
13-Cr-1/Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $10,000
Ct-3-4/ Burglary
Ct-5-21/ Auto Burglary
Ct-22/ Un Poss Weapon
Michael Jordan Carroll Arraignment $5,000 -Tn Bonding
18-Cr-121/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Forgery More Than $2,500 Or More But Less Than $10,000
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Austin Reed Church
Sentencing Hearing Cj Roberts
17-Cr-180/ Jcsd $20,000 Bond- Deed Of Trust
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
17-Cr-181/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property $1000 Or Less
18-Cr-153/ Jcsd $14,000 Bond-Jail
Ct-1-2/ Auto Burglary
Ct-3/ Theft Under $1,000
Ct-4/ Criminal Trespassing
18-Cr-154/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000
18-Cr-155/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Stolen Property
Ct-2/ Dui
Ct-3/ Vicl
Donna Morton Eastridge Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder
18-Cr-36/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commissison Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold
Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Darrin Eugene Gary Jr
Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Fallin
18-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Dui Ct-4/ Fin Resp
Jonathan Daniel Gibson
Pdl/Motions $10,000 Or
Bond Pd 18-Cr-51/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Hunter Ray Greene
Pdl/Motions Bond With A-X Cell $5,500 Hyder
17-Cr-107/ Thp
Ct-1/ Dorl Ct-2/ Viol Light Law
17-Cr-108/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Leaving Scene Accident More Than $500 Ct-2/ Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
17-Cr-109/ Twra
Ct-1/ Spotlighting Deer
Ct-2/ Illegal Taking, Possession Wildlife
Ct-3/ Hunting From Motor Vehicle
Ct-4/ Hunting From Public Road
Ct-5/ Illegal Hunting Big Game
18-Cr-123/ Mcpd Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Marty Guy Greenwell
Arraignment Probation Viol No
Bond-Jail Judgment 11-2-18
15-Cr-126/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dui
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Ii
Gregory Johnson
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 9-17-18
18-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry
Joshua David Kope
Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond-Deed Of Trust Hyder
18-Cr-54/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/ Dorl
Tammy Michelle Lewis Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Pd
18-Cr-132/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Thomas Rhea Lowe Sentencing Hearing $10,000 Bond With Ms Fallin
Cc-2016-Cr-138 /Jcsd
Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor
Shatona Bennett-Lunceford
Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin
Capias-Fta
18-Cr-90/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals
Ct-2-3/ Rabies Vaccination Viol
19-Cr-8/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Justin Richard Matherly Arraignment Probation Viol 1St $5,000 -Tn Bonding To Have Atty
Probation Viol 2Nd $4,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 9/18/17
17-Cr-59/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $2,000
Joshua Ray Morefield
Arraignment $41,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-3/ Poss Prohibited Weapon
Ct-4/ Theft Of Property Less Than $1,000
Ct-5/ Poss Of Still
Ct-6/ Disorderly Conduct
Ct-7/ Unlawful Poss Non-Game Species
Matthew A Perry
Pdl/Motions $50,000 Bond With Aaa Stout
18-Cr-28/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-2-6/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-7/ Attempted Theft Of Property Over $1,000
Travis Allen Reece
Arraignment Probation Viol Federal Custody
Judgment 5-8-17 16-Cr-197/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reg Viol
Ct-2/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-26/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-27/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th
17-Cr-28/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-5/ Dorl 8Th Ct-6/ Reg Viol
Ct-7/ Fin Resp Ct-8/ Resisting Arrest
Carroll Gene South
Bond Revocation Motion $25,000 Deed Of Trust
To Have Atty
15-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-3/ Maintaining A Dwelling
Matthew Charles Sluder Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond-Jail Smith
17-Cr-92/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhanacement
Ct-2-4/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Walker Franklin South
Status Probation Viol- 3-1-18 $3,000 Bond – Property Bond
Probation Viol- 5-18-18
$3,000 Bond – Property Bond
15-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii