Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Aaron Leon Alvarez

Gs-19-Cr-65/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Jefferson Antonio

Gs-19-Cr-121/Ptl Z Reece

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Driving

W/O License

Kiley Page Arrington

Gs-18-Tr-629/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

James R Bennett

Gs-18-Cr-931/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/Dorl 1St

Ct-3/Leaving The Scene

Ct-4/Vicl

Kevin Andrew Blackburn

Gs-18-Cr-917/Dorl/Dep R Norris

David W Bodenhamer

Gs-19-Cr-11/Under Age Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Nathan James Bolin

Gs-18-Tr-621/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Kenneth Wayne Brown

Preliminary Hearing Stout

Gs-18-Cr-500/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-78/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Agg Assault On Officer

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Gs-19-Cr-77/Dep J Peters

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii Resale

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Matthew Keegan Bunton

Gs-19-Cr-118/Criminal Trespassing/Ptl Z Reece

Summer Breeze Carroll

Gs-19-Cr-36/Poss Drug Para/Dep R Mink

Jesus Gayoso Castilla

Gs-19-Cr-57/Driving W/O License/Ptl C Hatley

Brandon Barry Cox

To Have Dl

Gs-18-Cr-799/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton

Christopher Adam Davis

Gs-18-Cr-948/Dui 1St/Lt M Mullins

Nola Gay Dugger

Tox Result Viol Date 9/17/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-364/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-693/Sgt J Norman

Ct-1/Dui 2Nd Ct-2/Poss Legend Drugs

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/False Report Ct-5/Dorl

Jared Samuel Foster

Gs-19-Tr-10/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Frances Marie Fritts

Gs-19-Tr-21/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Financial Responsibility

Ct-2/Littering

Nickey Robert Gentry

Gs-19-Cr-109/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/Evading By Mv

Ct-3/Dorl

Ct-4/Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-5/Resisting Arrest

Ct-6/Driving Left Of Center

Pamela N Graham

Gs-18-Tr-633/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St Ct-2/Child Restraint

Scott Alan Grass

To Have Dl

Gs-18-Cr-668/Dosl/Ptl C Brown

Randall C Greer

To Have Dl/For Plea Viol Date 8/28/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-673/Dosl/Dep J Norman

Ashley Nicole Guy

Tbi Cert & Jud Div Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Gs-18-Cr-713/Dui 1St/

Lt M Mullins

Barbara Ann Hall

Gs-18-Cr-969/Theft Over $1,000/Inv C Gladden

Wendy Lee Hanson

Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 1/28/19 Pd

Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci

Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-93/Dui 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Brandon Rainey Hicks

Status Smith

Gs-18-Cr-919/

Domestic Assault/

Lt M Mullins

Gs-19-Cr-103/Sgt C Brown

Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing

Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions

Gary W Honeycutt

Preliminary Hearing Smith

Gs-18-Cr-771/Att Burglary/Lt M Mullins

Patrick Jamiz Howard

Gs-19-Cr-122/Rape/

Chief Inv S Brown

Velarde Urrutia Humberto

Gs-19-Cr-45/Driving W/O License/Ptl J Johnson

Rebekah Maude Humphrey Status Stout

Gs-16-Cr-764/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-29/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para

Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley

Mauricio Berduo Lopez

Gs-18-Tr-636/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Move Over Law

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Addie Elizabeth Mahala

Gs-19-Tr-57/Seatbelt 1St/Thp M Brown

Gs-19-Cr-110/Thp M Brown

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Dosl

Justin R Matherly

Gs-18-Cr-883/Poss Sch Vi/Ptl M Mullins

Jason T Matheson

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date

1/21/19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-61/Theft Over $1,000/Dep E Martin

Megan Loretta Maze

Hearing/Stnaw

Gs-19-Cr-5/Vandalism/Meleigha Widener

Steven Tyler Mcguire

Hearing/Stnaw Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-813/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-20/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Illegal Poss Brass Knuckles

Mary Shea Mckinnis

Gs-19-Cr-16/Public Intoxication/Asst Chief J Norris

Stephen D Meredith

Hearing/Stnaw Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-219/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink

Christopher Corey Nicholson

Gs-18-Tr-622/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Gs-18-Cr-953/Dorl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jacob Daniel Norris

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-711/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Rape Ct-2/Kidnapping

Ct-3/Domestic Assault

Steven Daniel Perry

Preliminary Hearing Stout

Gs-18-Cr-993/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Rape

Ct-2/Agg Kidnapping

Craig Eldon Peters

Gs-18-Tr-617/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Randall B Pleasant

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 1/5/19 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-735/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-86/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Kidnapping

Ct-3/Vandalism

Jake Harrison Potter

To Have Atty

Gs-18-Cr-867/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep R Mink

Donald L Powell

Preliminary Hearing

Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-817/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Dui

Ct-2/Vicl

Ct-3/Resisting Arrest

Ct-4/Open Container

Alvaro L Ramos

Interpreter To Be Present

Gs-18-Cr-724/Dui 1St/Dep T Brown

Ronald A Reagan

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/28/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-908/Theft Of Mv Over $10,000/Dep J Ferguson

David Lester Reece

Gs-19-Tr-44/Thp M Harkleroad

Ct-1/Registration Violation

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle

Ct-4/Failure To Yield

Gs-19-Cr-56/Dosl/

Thp M Harkleroad

Jamie Lynn Reece

Gs-18-Tr-626/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Expired Registration

Ct-3/Financial Responisibility

Thomas Abraham Reedy

Gs-16-Cr-512/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-123/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Resisting Arrest

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/Poss Legend Drug

Alexander Cole Roark

Gs-18-Tr-641/

Driving W/O License/

Dep E Martin

Gs-18-Tr-642/Dep E Martin

Ct-1/Registration Violation

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Kevin J Roberts

Gs-18-Cr-351/Twra R Rosier

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Weston Tyler Roberts

For Expungement Only Pro Se

Gs-17-Cr-659/Ptl T Brown

Ct-1/Felony Evading

Ct-2/Street Racing

Ct-3/Reckless Driving

Ct-4/Driving Left Of Center

Ct-5/Reckless Endangerment

Patricia Naranjo Robinson

Gs-19-Tr-11/Financial Responsibility/Thp C Dunn

Sara Helen Romaneck

Gs-19-Tr-22/Texting

W/Driving/Lt M Mullins

Gs-19-Cr-39/

Simple Poss Sch Vi/Lt M Mullins

Nathan Caleb Severt

Status Smith

Gs-17-Cr-847/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-83/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-144/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-64/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Weapon During Felony

Ct-3/Criminal Simulation

Jonathan Mitchell Shelton

Gs-19-Cr-111/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Evading By Foot

Ct-2/Resisting

Gs-19-Cr-112/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Legend Drug

Nevin Wayne Snyder

Hyder Gs-18-Cr-768/

Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Felony Evading

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Pascal Grayson Snyder

Gs-18-Tr-614/Improper Passing/Thp C Dunn

Jarrett S Stephens

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-641/Underage Driving W/Impaired/Dep R Mink

Joseph P Storie

Gs-18-Cr-972/Dorl/Dep J Ferguson

Jason E Strimel

Gs-19-Cr-51/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Leaving The Scene

Ct-2/Driving W/O License

Jamie A Stout Status

Fallin Gs-17-Cr-16/Vop/Cci

Nicholas Seth Thompson

Gs-18-Tr-615/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 2Nd

Ct-2/Due Care

Gs-18-Cr-941/Dui 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jeffery Selden Vant

Gs-18-Tr-623/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Bryan L Voss

Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 8/19/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-675/Vandalism/Nancy Mills

James Woodard Waide

Gs-18-Tr-630/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Cassandra Berneice West

To Have Dl

Gs-18-Cr-671/Dorl/Dep B Sexton

Matthew L Widner

PdGs-18-Cr-141/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-434/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-31/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Dui 3Rd

Ct-2/Dorl 3Rd

Stevie Ray Williams

Tbi Cert & Jud Div Hampton

Gs-18-Cr-588/Twra C Marshal

Cts 1-2/Hunting During Illegal Hrs

Ct-3/Hunting From Mv

Cts 4-5/Hunting From Public Rd

Cts 6-7/Hunting W/O License

Cts 8-9/Illegal Poss Big Game

Ct-10/Illegal Transportation

Big Game

Cts 11-12/Hunting W/Illegal Means Or Manner

Cts 13-14/Spotlighting Deer

Sandra J Worley

Gs-18-Cr-983/Dorl 4Th/Dep J

Ferguson

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

Lisa N. Rice,

Presiding

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Barry Lawrence Bishop Arraignment $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel

19-Cr-1/ Tbi

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000

Kevin Mark Buchanan Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000-Tn Bonding

Judgment 8/5/14

13-Cr-1/Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $10,000

Ct-3-4/ Burglary

Ct-5-21/ Auto Burglary

Ct-22/ Un Poss Weapon

Michael Jordan Carroll Arraignment $5,000 -Tn Bonding

18-Cr-121/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery More Than $2,500 Or More But Less Than $10,000

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Austin Reed Church

Sentencing Hearing Cj Roberts

17-Cr-180/ Jcsd $20,000 Bond- Deed Of Trust

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

17-Cr-181/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property $1000 Or Less

18-Cr-153/ Jcsd $14,000 Bond-Jail

Ct-1-2/ Auto Burglary

Ct-3/ Theft Under $1,000

Ct-4/ Criminal Trespassing

18-Cr-154/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Criminal Trespassing

Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000

18-Cr-155/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Stolen Property

Ct-2/ Dui

Ct-3/ Vicl

Donna Morton Eastridge Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder

18-Cr-36/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commissison Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold

Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Darrin Eugene Gary Jr

Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Fallin

18-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Dui Ct-4/ Fin Resp

Jonathan Daniel Gibson

Pdl/Motions $10,000 Or

Bond Pd 18-Cr-51/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Hunter Ray Greene

Pdl/Motions Bond With A-X Cell $5,500 Hyder

17-Cr-107/ Thp

Ct-1/ Dorl Ct-2/ Viol Light Law

17-Cr-108/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Leaving Scene Accident More Than $500 Ct-2/ Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

17-Cr-109/ Twra

Ct-1/ Spotlighting Deer

Ct-2/ Illegal Taking, Possession Wildlife

Ct-3/ Hunting From Motor Vehicle

Ct-4/ Hunting From Public Road

Ct-5/ Illegal Hunting Big Game

18-Cr-123/ Mcpd Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond Tn Bonding Hyder

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Marty Guy Greenwell

Arraignment Probation Viol No

Bond-Jail Judgment 11-2-18

15-Cr-126/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dui

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Ii

Gregory Johnson

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 9-17-18

18-Cr-106/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry

Joshua David Kope

Pdl/Motions $20,000 Bond-Deed Of Trust Hyder

18-Cr-54/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/ Dorl

Tammy Michelle Lewis Pdl/Motions $5,000 Bond Tn Bonding Pd

18-Cr-132/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Thomas Rhea Lowe Sentencing Hearing $10,000 Bond With Ms Fallin

Cc-2016-Cr-138 /Jcsd

Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor

Shatona Bennett-Lunceford

Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin

Capias-Fta

18-Cr-90/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals

Ct-2-3/ Rabies Vaccination Viol

19-Cr-8/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Justin Richard Matherly Arraignment Probation Viol 1St $5,000 -Tn Bonding To Have Atty

Probation Viol 2Nd $4,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 9/18/17

17-Cr-59/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Theft Over $2,000

Joshua Ray Morefield

Arraignment $41,000 Bond Tn Bonding To Have Atty

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-3/ Poss Prohibited Weapon

Ct-4/ Theft Of Property Less Than $1,000

Ct-5/ Poss Of Still

Ct-6/ Disorderly Conduct

Ct-7/ Unlawful Poss Non-Game Species

Matthew A Perry

Pdl/Motions $50,000 Bond With Aaa Stout

18-Cr-28/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-2-6/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-7/ Attempted Theft Of Property Over $1,000

Travis Allen Reece

Arraignment Probation Viol Federal Custody

Judgment 5-8-17 16-Cr-197/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reg Viol

Ct-2/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-26/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-27/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Dorl 8Th

17-Cr-28/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-5/ Dorl 8Th Ct-6/ Reg Viol

Ct-7/ Fin Resp Ct-8/ Resisting Arrest

Carroll Gene South

Bond Revocation Motion $25,000 Deed Of Trust

To Have Atty

15-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-3/ Maintaining A Dwelling

Matthew Charles Sluder Pdl/Motions $25,000 Bond-Jail Smith

17-Cr-92/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhanacement

Ct-2-4/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Walker Franklin South

Status Probation Viol- 3-1-18 $3,000 Bond – Property Bond

Probation Viol- 5-18-18

$3,000 Bond – Property Bond

15-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii