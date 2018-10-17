Community supports Mountain City Elementary Career Fair

October 17, 2018

Mrs. Jayme Davis’ kindergarten students Channing Isaacs, James Kyte, Tristan Eckert, Charlee wells, Emerie Hayle, Evan Perkins, Millie Thomas, Lena Hammons, Solomon Hurley, Lucas Cretsinger, Isaac Miller, Zackary McKinnis pose for a photo dressed in the uniforms of their planned careers during career fair held last week at Mountain City Elementary School.

Mountain City Elementary School student McKenzie Mosley, 10, dressed up as an artist, during last week’s Career Fair held at her school. The event saw dozens of vendors as students represent the career they would like to pursue.

Mountain Electric representative Randy Stewart poses under a protective mask is joined by collogues Sally Snyder and Nikki Stout as they talk to students about their profession on career day held last Friday at Mountain City Elementary School.



Mountain City Elementary School students pet a bunny that was brought to the school on career day by members of the Johnson County FFA.

Banjo, a five-year-old bloodhound and his partner, officer Bobby Taylor, a 19-year veteran with the Johnson County Department of Corrections were among the favorites during the recent Career Fair held last Friday at the Mountain City Elementary School.

Johnson County Bank representative Megan McEwen talks to students about a career in the world of finance.





By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Schools office of Coordinated School Heath led by Amanda McGlamery and Amanda Mullins has once again teamed up with Mountain City Elementary School to host a career fair. Under the supervision of school principal Ms. Gay Triplett, the event proudly hosted dozens of local businesses colleges on Friday morning. While all the participants put their best foot forward, it was the students that dressed up as what they individually would like to have as a career that stole the show.

“This past week the teachers and staff have discussed how it’s never too early to begin thinking of their careers,’ said McGlamery. “It is extremely important to give our students this opportunity to explore the many employment and education options our region has to offer.”

The theme of the day appropriately was “Students of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow” and drew attention to the importance of thinking about careers early on and the necessity of a good education to achieve such goals.

The many vendors participating in the event included Danny Herman Trucking, Mountain City Care & Rehabilitation, Johnson County Emergency Management, Farmers State Bank, ACTION Coalition, Farm Bureau, Heritage Propane,

Johnson County Bank, Johnson County Sheriffs Department, Mountain Electric, Ballard Health, WINGS, Johnson County Rescue, Squad. Johnson County Fire Department, Northeast Correctional Complex, Northeast Community College, Amedysis, CTE programs, HOSA, FFA, Culinary Art, Motorsports, Criminal Justice, Structural Systems, JCHS Student Council.

“My favorite was holding the bunnies,” said 9-year-old Michale Watson, referring to a couple of students staffing the Johnson County FFA booth with McGlamery and Mullins expressed their appreciation to all those who took part in and supported the fair, which she said was a “great success.”

“We would love the thank all our vendors, Chase McGlamery for videoing and photography; MCE Principal Ms. Gay Triplett; teachers and staff without all of whom this day would not have been possible.”

For more information about Mountain City Elementary School, please visit www.jocoed.net.