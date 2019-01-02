Community Calendar 12-26-18

For your information

Safe Haven available to victims of abuse

Johnson County Safe Haven, Inc. offers services for victims of domestic violence. We provide a 24- hour crisis line (423-727-1914) and a public office (423-727-0202) located at 311 South Church Street in Mountain City. If you are a victim of domestic violence, we can help.

New 60+ Transportation Program

MY RIDE Johnson County is a new program being implemented through Johnson County Senior Center. This program will provide rides within Johnson County to citizens 60 plus. Ride could be to doctor appointment, grocery store, pharmacy, beauty shop, etc. Membership applications for volunteer drivers and for riders are available at Johnson County Senior Center. For further information call 727-8883.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Charity Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be accepting applications from Johnson County non-profits and charitable organizations for the 2019 Charity Quilt. Every year the guild completes a bed size quilt to be donated to a local qualifying organization for their use as a fund raising tool. Application forms may be obtained on our website https://www.tnsunrisequilters.com-charity-quilt-application. Applications will be accepted on or before 15 Dec 2018. For further information please contact Shirli Pollard at shirli.pollard@gmail.com or 423-768-0331.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Medicare Enrollment- Oct.-Dec.

Medicare’s Part D Annual Enrollment Period is October 15 – December 7. This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 18 from 9am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2019. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes have started. Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance. We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330 or Drop by, and take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

RAISING FUNDS AND OTHER THINGS

Senior Center Rescue DOG Donations

The Johnson County Senior Center will be collecting donations for the Rescue DOG End of Life Sanctuary. The sanctuary welcomes all donations such as food, warm clothing and treats for the animals. Donations can be sent to End of Life Sanctuary, Care of Melissa Gentry at 254 South Shady Street in Mountain City. Gentry can be reached at 423-956-2564. Find out more at the Johnson County Senior Center at 128 College Street in Mountain City, TN.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Jan. 5

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, January 5 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

MEETINGS, ETC.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

There is an A.A. Meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

Legion Post 61 Jan. Meeting Cancellation

Due to the probability of inclement weather, American Legion Post 61 andd Auxiliary will not meet in January. Our next meeting is scheduled for February 8 at 6 PM. For more information, call 423-727-5935 or 423-727-6372.

Worley Hall VFW Meeting- Jan. 5

VFW Members and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, January 5 at the VFW Building at 179 Depot Street. Members start gathering in around 5:30 PM and a carry-in meal is served at 6 PM with the regular monthly meeting following. Any eligible veteran of Foreign Wars or Active Duty Military is invited to attend. VFW 6908 is a smoke free and alcohol free Post. For information, call James D. Payne, Commander 727-7362.

Mtn. City Board Meeting- Jan. 8

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Rock Christian Academy Informational Meeting- Jan. 8

The Rock Christian Academy Board of Directors is inviting anyone interested in an educational homeschool co-op to meet at the Mountain City Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 6:00PM. Co-ops are often staffed by volunteer parents or content experts who join together to tutor certain subjects or plan extracurricular activities such as theatre programs or field trips. We will have soup and sandwiches for supper as well as child care provided. All interested are welcome to join us.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Jan. 19

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Jan 19th at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. This will be the Quilt Guilds 2019 business meeting, the budget and the upcoming 2019 program will be discussed. Annual dues will be collected. Check out our our website www.tnsunrisequilters.com to see what we are doing.

THINGS TO DO

Johnson County Farmers Market Season

The Johnson County Farmers Market is on a break for the Holidays, but will return to their Winter home at the Johnson County Welcome Center on Saturday, January 5 at 9am with all your favorite vendors and goodies.

Johnson County Arts Center

Johnson County Center for the Arts is your destination for locally made art and fine craft from the East Tennessee Mountains. You can sign up for scheduled classes or use the materials in our Maker Space anytime. Volunteers are always ready to help get you started. We serve coffee and pastries.“ART is for ​Everyone!” Upcoming events include Jean Ann Savery’s eight week pottery courses (seperate classes for elementary through middle school students and high school through adult students), a charcoal class series (Cristy Dunn), and a landscape painting class series with Cristy Dunn. See the art center ad at the bottom of this page for more details.

Heritage Hall News- Dec. – Jan.

Heritage Hall is grateful to the community of patrons, sponsors, and supporters who have helped us to provide affordable, world-class entertainment to Johnson County and the surrounding area for over thirteen years. 2018’s season was delightfully successful as we entertained guests coming out to see the likes of John McCutcheon, the Barter plays, the Krugers, Riders in the Sky, the Malpass Brothers, Kody, and more, along with a free concert in the Park with Phantom provided by Heritage Hall.

Next years lineup is also just as exciting as we plan to offer two tribute shows, one featuring the work of Johnny Cash and the other the Eagles, along with area favs like Doyle Lawson & Quick Silver, Kody Norris, Wayne Henderson, and Clay Bank, story teller Bill Lepp, Floyd Cramer’s grandson Jason Coleman, Barter Player’s Frosty and more. Heritage Hall traditionally goes black for maintenance and repairs from mid-December until the next season’s premier with the Barter Players’ rendition of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer on February 21, 2019. If you are in need of gift certificates, season passes, or information, please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message. The Box Office will be closed until mid-February, but a staff member will return your call within 48 hours. For more information regarding our theatre, etc., please check heritagehalltheatre.org.