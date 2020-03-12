Authorities discover possible remains of missing TN toddler

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

The search for missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell may be over. After following new leads on Friday, March 6, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found what they believe are the remains of little Evelyn at a family member’s home. Authorities sent the remains out for an autopsy to confirm that the remains belong to Evelyn. However, the investigation is still open, and there are no new charges at this point.

The last time Evelyn was seen, on December 26, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, matching pink shoes, and a pink bow in her hair. New information from a TBI officer’s testimony reveals the remains were dressed the same. Her official AMBER alert did not go out until February 19 because of the family’s failure to report Evelyn’s disappearance. This could lead to major charges through Tennessee lawmakers’ new law amendment, Evelyn’s Law. Evelyn’s Law increases charges to a Class C misdemeanor when failure to report a missing child leads to harm or death of the child.

A Blountville judge increased Megan Boswell’s bail from $25,000 to $150,000 on Monday, March 9, in light of recent discoveries. District Attorney Barry Staubus argued that

Boswell is a flight risk, and the judge seems to agree. Both grandmother Angela Boswell and William McCloud are currently out on bail.

This might be the end. Everything depends on the autopsy results and pending evidence. See previous articles for more information on the case until now at thetomahawk.com.