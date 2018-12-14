Businesses earn grants to grow rural Tennessee

NASHVILLE—Members of the media are invited to the announcement of the latest Agriculture Enterprise Fund (AEF) grant recipients at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in Jackson, Tenn. on Dec. 17 at 4 PM.

The AEF is an incentive program that provides assistance to new and expanding..Tennessee agriculture,..food,.and forestry..businesses, particularly in rural counties. The program first awarded grants in Dec. of 2017 and has since made a total economic impact of more than $25 million throughout the state.

From new companies to those that are established and looking to grow, the businesses receiving grants are located in the following counties: Bedford, Fayette, Humphreys, Macon, Sullivan, and Wilson. Some projects will have significant impact locally, while others will have impact across Tennessee.

Tennessee.Agriculture Commissioner..Jai Templeton and Tennessee Economic and Community Development Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brooxie Carlton will offer comments.

AEF grant recipients will be available for interview. Photos of and contact information for projects and businesses receiving funding will be provided at the announcement.

You can find more information about the Agriculture.Enterprise Fund online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/aef.html..