Acreage reporting deadline for fall seeded crops

All producers are reminded that the acreage reporting date for Fall seeded crops planted for 2019 harvest is Monday, December 17, 2018. This applies to all fall seeded crops including winter wheat.

Producers who purchased NAP coverage for fall seeded crops, including winter wheat and oats are reminded that the deadline for reporting those crops is December 17. The final date for reporting honey is January 2, 2019. Apples and peaches have an acreage reporting date of January 15, 2019. All other crops including hay and pasture have a reporting date of July 15, 2019.

Acreage reports to FSA are considered timely filed when completed by the applicable final crop reporting deadline.

Farmers and landowners who participate in FSA commodity programs, the Non-insured Assistance Program and who sign up for LDP’s are required to certify all of their crop acres. Acreages are also used to calculate the amount of financial assistance producers can receive through various disaster programs.

For more information, including specific crop reporting deadlines and planting dates, please visit the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City or call (423) 727-9744.

