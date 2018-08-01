4-H Horse Clinic and Show Scheduled for August 18

By Rick Thomason

Do you have a child who is interested in learning more about horses? If so, the Johnson County 4-H will be having a Horse Clinic on Saturday, August 18th. The clinic will be conducted at the Chamber Park located on Hwy. 67W in Doe. Students do not need to own a horse in order to participate. This is a hands-on experience, so students will get the chance to interact safely with several different horses.

The clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. and introduce students to horse safety, general horse care, proper grooming techniques, approaching and leading a horse safely, tack & equipment, saddle fitting, hoof maintenance & shoeing while maintaining safety for both the individual and the horse. The clinic is a hands-on learning experience so all students must wear close toed shoes to participate. Parents must sign a waiver for all youth under 18 years old in order for them to participate.

The Johnson County 4-H Horse Judging team will be selling pizza, chips and a drink for $5.00 to raise money for this year’s horse judging events. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon.Immediately after the horse clinic and lunch we will be conducting the Johnson County 4-H Horse Show. The 4-H Horse Show allows 4th-12th grade 4-H’ers to exhibit their horses in a variety of disciplines in a safe and fun environment. All riders are required to wear SEI/ASTM approved helmets.

The following classes will be available for the show. Lead Line (riders 4-8 years old), Halter Showmanship, Halter Conformation, Western Pleasure (2 gait), Western Pleasure (3 gait), Western Horsemanship, Trail, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending.Both the Horse Clinic and Show are free of charge, however, we request that you pre-register your child at the 4-H office prior to the event. For questions or additional information, contact Danielle Pleasant at 727-8161 or dsilver2@utk.edu.