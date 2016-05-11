Community News

Sheriff’s Report

September 19, 2019

09/06/2019 Casey A Hansford, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation 09/06/2019 Heather L Hicks, West Main St, Capias 09/07/2019 William G Brown,…

September 19, 2019

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING WED., SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 Alisha Dawn Arnold Capias…

Court Report

September 19, 2019

General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Joseph B Allen Gs-19-Cr-337/Dep…

Sheriff’s Report

August 29, 2019

8/23/2019 08/16/2019 Donna M Eastridge, Cold Springs Rd, Violation Of Probation 08/16/2019 Daniel T Farley, Hwy 421 S, Driving Under…

Court Report

August 29, 2019

General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding Wednesday, AUG. 28, 2019 Alisha Dawn Arnold To…

Sheriff’s Report

August 22, 2019

08/09/2019 Holly D Burchette, West Jefferson Nc, Driving Under The Influence 08/09/2019 Christopher Simmons, Morganton Nc, Capias 08/09/2019 Jamey R…

Court Report

August 22, 2019

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained…

