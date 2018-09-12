This week’s community announcements 9-12-18

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2018 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler, the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL, and the MEMORY BRICKWALK. The museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 1:30pm until 4pm for guided tours. Cost by donation. For more information call 768-3534 or go to the new website at www.butlermuseumtn.com

Safe Haven available to victims of abuse

Johnson County Safe Haven, Inc. offers services for victims of domestic violence. We provide a 24- hour crisis line (423-727-1914) and a public office (423-727-0202) located at 311 South Church Street in Mountain City. If you are a victim of domestic violence, we can help.

GED classes in Mountain City

Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms today- located at 372 Cold Springs Road (side entrance of the Department of Human and Child Services building). Classes are held four days a week, along with night classes to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas in less than a month. Classes are free and HiSet (GED) Testing is free. Take that first step towards changing your life today.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too.New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Free senior fitness program

The Johnson County Senior Center has a fitness program for you. Silver Sneakers is a free fitness program for seniors that’s helping millions of people on Medicare defy the odds, shatter stereotypes and answer every challenge with, “I can do this!” It’s offered every Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10 a.m. at the center. You will have lots of fun and make new friends while working to achieve your personal goals, regain new strength, become more energized and have less pain while becoming more active. Our friendly, helpful and knowledgeable teachers will guide you through our unique Strengtherapy System and prepare you for a new lease on life. Come out and join us.

Johnson County Senior Center

The place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

Cranberry Festival Vendors Needed

The annual Cranberry Festival will be on Saturday, October 13. The theme for this year is “A Time to REMEMBER” to reflect the 80th year of educating children in our rock school. We are looking for crafters and yard sellers to set up at the festival. Interested parties should call Shady Valley School at 423-739-2422 for more information or an application. Applications will be accepted until the end of September.

New 60+ Transportation Program

MY RIDE Johnson County is a new program being implemented through Johnson County Senior Center. This program will provide rides within Johnson County to citizens 60 plus. Ride could be to doctor appointment, grocery store, pharmacy, beauty shop, etc. Membership applications for volunteer drivers and for riders are available at Johnson County Senior Center. For further information call 727-8883.

JCFM Holiday Fair applications now available

If you are a craft vendor interested in setting up at the annual Holiday Fair held October 27th at the Johnson County Farmers Market, applications are available at the Welcome Center, at the Saturday Farmers Market, or on our website JohnsonCountyFM.org. Space is limited. For questions contact Jana at 727-5725.

Town Work Session- September 13

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a work session on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the work session is to discuss the wastewater treatment plant’s future needs as well as the water and sewer rate study relative to the order from the Water and Wastewater Financing Board. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

JCHS Homecoming Parade- September 14

Get your maroon and white out and join us for the JCHS Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5:30. The parade will start from First Baptist Church and go down Main Street and end at the high school main gate. If you are interested in being in the parade, please contact Casey Sutherland at 895-9743. Go Horns!

Commodity distribution September 18

UETHDA’s Executive Director, Tim Jaynes, announced today that the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a commodity distribution on September 18th, 2018 at the National Guard Armory located at 1923 S. Shady St. in Mountain City, TN. If you have questions you may call the Johnson County Neighborhood Service Center at 423-727-6633. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.Each recipient must now have a white colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.

We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application prior to March 1st, this will be helpful in reducing your wait time. However, staff will be available during the distribution to help you obtain an ID card if you have not already done so. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are five (5) orders.The distribution will begin at 12:00 p.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Food will be placed in boxes or bags and ready to pick up. Also, volunteers may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry their commodities. Please bring bag or boxes.

Fundraisers

Burley Shoun Memorial Seeking Donations

As you know, it takes some upkeep to keep the cemetery in good shape. Unfortunately, donations to the cemetery fund have slowed down and our funds are being depleted. If you have family/friends buried at Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery and would like to contribute to the upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Checks can be made out to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Rd in Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you.

Cress Cemetery Seeking Donations

Cress Cemetery is in need of money for the remainder of the mowing season. Thank you to all who have given. Mail checks to Norene Smith at 687 Corner Rd in Mountain City, TN. 423-297-5351.

FFA Greenhouse Mum Sale

The Johnson County FFA is currently having its annual Fall Chrysanthemum Sale at the FFA Greenhouse at Johnson County High School. Please stop by and check out our selection of Fall Mums and help support the students of the Johnson County FFA. House: 8 am-3:30 pm.

Trade Turkey Shoot – September 14

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, September 14 at 6:00 pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

There is an A.A. Meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

The Jo. Co.Community Children’s Chorus

The Chorus meets each Monday, 4:30 — 5:30 pm at St. Anthony’s Church on Hwy 67 west of Rite-Aid. Grades 2 and up are welcome. You are invited to join this singing group (no charge) to practice for singing events in Mountain City during the rest of the year. For questions, contact: Marie-Jo @ 561-901-4322 or Pat @ 727-0272 or Leni @ 440-4159. Make Music, Make Friends, Make a Difference.

Join Johnson County Leadership

Are you interested in the Leadership of Johnson County? Do you want to learn more about Johnson County past, present and future? If so, then Johnson County Leadership is for you! JC Leadership is part of the TN Association for Community Leadership (TACL) and sponsored by the JC Chamber of Commerce. If you believe you, a co-worker, an employee or someone you know has the potential to be a leader in Johnson County then this is a program you will want to be a part of. We meet one day a month for 6 months and have two 2-day sessions. There is a cost to participate but sponsorships are available. If interested, please contact Celeste Simcox Dunn at (423) 727-7922 or csimcox90@hotmail.com.

Newcomers Meeting- September 13

New Comers will gather at the VFW on Depot St. this Thursday, September 13 at 6pm. If you are new in the area, please come and join us for a fun and friendly evening with other people new in this area. Just bring a dish to pass and your own beverage. We look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful area! Questions? Call Carol at 727-5947.

Legion Meeting time change- September 14

In order to avoid conflict with the homecoming parade, American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet one half hour early at 5:30 pm on Friday, September 14 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. With gardens in full production, we’ll again be swapping produce. We’ll use unclaimed items as door prizes. All members and potential members (active duty and veterans) are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship. Supper begins at 5:30, with the business meeting to follow. Dues are now payable for the 2019 membership year. As a reminder, our facility and kitchen are available for rent by calling 423-361-2951. If schools are closed due to the inclement weather from the current hurricanes and tropical storms, we will automatically cancel our meeting. For more information, call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Quilt Guild Meeting- September 15

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Sep 15 at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend. We will discuss the Challenge submissions and scoring and continue our Star of the month series. Thank you to all who attended our show. As always you are encouraged to check out our website www.tnsunrisequilters.com to see what we are doing.

Historical Society Meeting- September 16

The Johnson County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, September 16 at 1:30 PM at the Johnson County Welcome Center to carpool for a tour of the Butler Museum in Butler TN. This promises to be a great way to learn about the history of Butler TN and the formation off Watauga Lake. Butler TN is widely acclaimed as “The Town That Wouldn’t Drown. Everyone is invited to attend. If you prefer to drive alone please meet at the Museum in Butler 123 Selma Curtis Road, Butler, TN at 2:00 PM. For more information please call the Welcome Center at 423-727-5800.

Disabled Access Meeting- September 17

The Disabled Access Committee will meet on Monday, September 17 at 5 PM in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse at 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

County Commission Meeting- September 20

The Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the Johnson County Courthouse Upper Courtroom, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City Tennessee. The Budget Committee will not meet.

Republican Women Meeting- September 20

The Johnson County Republican Women will Meet on Thursday the 20th of Sept. at 12:00 at the Johnson County Library meeting room.. Please call or e-mail your food order from Honey Bs. Call Gwen at 727-5726 to be placed on the agenda. See you there!

Reunions

JCHS Class of 1961- September 22

The Johnson County High School Class of 191 is having a get together on September 22 at 4pm at the Crewette Building. The Levi Retirees will be providing food. All classmates are welcome. Everyone will pay at the door. For more information call Barb at 423-727-6686.

JCHS Class of 1973- October 6

The JCHS Class of 1973 will be having its 45th reunion on October 6 at the Johnson County Senior Center. For additional information, contact Joy Snyder at 423-727-8063 or Diane Bentley at 423-739-9242.

Things to Do

Tuesday Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is holding a mid-week market at Ralph Stout Park each Tuesday from 3:30 until 6:30 pm as long as the local produce is abundant.

Johnson County Arts Center-September 15

Join us at the Arts Center for the Doug McGuinn coffee talk about local trains on Sept 22 12:30. Cristy Dunn will teach a series of classes on Friday afternoons, 3:45-5:00, called Drawing and Painting Fundamentals. There will be 8 classes covering the elements of art. Projects will include a charcoal portrait and a still life painting in oils. Dates are Sept 21, 28, October 12, 19, 26, November 9, 17, 23. Ages 12 to 99. cost $10/lesson. $5/students under 21. Materials provided. Now that the weather is cooling down, expect more classes and activities at the Arts Center.

Farmers Market Finds- September 15

Honey, watermelon, grapes, spaghetti squash, butternut squash, green beans, tomatoes, leeks, summer squash, shelly beans, eggplant, green peppers, kohlrabi, potatoes, cabbage, beets, Swiss chard, arugula, kale, collards, mustard greens, onions, garlic, and herbs. You’ll find all cuts of pasture raised beef and pork, chicken eggs, fresh roasted coffee, raw milk, apple cider vinegar, kombucha, kimchi, apple butter, chow chow, jams, jellies and other home canned products.

Our bakers will have crusty French rounds, loaf breads, pecan cinnamon sticky buns, muffins, quiche, pepperoni rolls, and granola. There will also be a variety of hand made craft items. Enjoy breakfast at the market while you listen to live music. Bring the kids to participate in our GoJoCo kids Club activities and they will receive some tokens to spend at the market. Our Fresh Savings Program gives double dollars from an EBT card that allow for free fruits and vegetables. We are located at Ralph Stout Park near the playground and open from 9 until noon each Saturday through October.

Heritage Hall News- September 15

Saturday, Sept. 15, Moutain Rose Band; Coming from deep mountain musical roots, each member of the group brings to life a traditional element of Appalachian music. The band’s style includes elements of foot-tapping acoustic, three-finger style banjo picking, lead and rhythm guitar, mandolin, fiddle and doghouse bass. Their close harmonies and their touch of rock are impressive and memorable. Sponsors: GSC Electronics, JC Rescue EMS; $10Adv/$12 Door/$5 Youth. Saturday, Oct. 6, Riders in the Sky, America’s Favorite CowboysFor tickets, reservations, group or youth pricing, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office opens on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm, 126 College Street. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org.

Square Dance Lessons- September 17

Square Dance lessons begin Monday September 17 from 6:30- 7:30pm at the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, located at 128 N. Church St. in Mountain City across the street from the library. $3 per lesson. Singles and couples welcome. For further information contact Paul at 423-727-0759 or Joe 423-727-1433.

Annual Cranberry Festival- October 12 & 13

October 12-13 ~ 26th Annual Cranberry Festival Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday: 7 am Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station followed by parade “A Time to Remember’ at 10 am . Crafts, exhibits, quilt show, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996. Parade Entry Betty Judy, 423.739.2031. Shady Valley Elementary School has been providing education to local children for 80 years.

Infant Memorial Service- October 15

The 5th Annual Community Infant Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 15 at the Sunset Memorial Park located at 999 Honeysuckle St., Mountain City, TN (behind Burger King). This event is at 6 pm and will be open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy, for ANY reason.

Senior Center 8-Ball tournament Oct 17-19

The Johnson County Senior Center will be sponsoring an 8-Ball Tournament on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (Oct 17-19) for members of the Center. There will be separate divisions for men and women. First and second place trophies will be awarded in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Complete rules are posted in the pool table area of the Senior Center.

An optional “Rules Meeting” will be held on Tuesday, October 16, to explain and clarify the “Center” rules (The same rules used in previous tournaments). The men will meet at 12 noon and women will meet at 2pm. The referee’s decision, however, will be final in all cases. There is no required entry fee for the tournament but a $5 donation is requested to help cover the cost of the event. The registration and/or withdrawal deadline is 12 noon on Friday, October 12.