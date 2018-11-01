This Week’s Community Announcements- 10/31/18

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2018 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Rd. in Butler. Many historical exhibits available for viewing. On the Museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler, the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com.

Safe Haven available to victims of abuse

Johnson County Safe Haven, Inc. offers services for victims of domestic violence. We provide a 24- hour crisis line (423-727-1914) and a public office (423-727-0202) located at 311 South Church Street in Mountain City. If you are a victim of domestic violence, we can help.

New 60+ Transportation Program

MY RIDE Johnson County is a new program being implemented through Johnson County Senior Center. This program will provide rides within Johnson County to citizens 60 plus. Ride could be to doctor appointment, grocery store, pharmacy, beauty shop, etc. Membership applications for volunteer drivers and for riders are available at Johnson County Senior Center. For further information call 727-8883.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Charity Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be accepting applications from Johnson County non-profits and charitable organizations for the 2019 Charity Quilt. Every year the guild completes a bed size quilt to be donated to a local qualifying organization for their use as a fund raising tool. Application forms may be obtained on our website https://www.tnsunrisequilters.com-charity-quilt-application. Applications will be accepted on or before 15 Dec 2018. For further information please contact Shirli Pollard at shirli.pollard@gmail.com or 423-768-0331.

Medicare Enrollment- October-December

Medicare’s Part D Annual Enrollment Period is October 15 – December 7. This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 18 from 9am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2019. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Halloween Notice- October 31

Halloween will be observed in the city limits on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Trick or treat hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. only. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set the following rules for observance and to ensure the children’s safety:

1.Masks shall not be worn by anyone over 12 years of age.

2.The blocking of streets, throwing of missiles, and acts of vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated.

3.Juvenile offenders will be detained by the police until parents are called to pick them up at the police department. Parents will be responsible for property damages done by minor children.

It is recommended that parents accompany their children and only trick or treat in your immediate neighborhood. Parents are encouraged to check what they allow their children to eat from their treats. Please stay on the edge of the road and wear something that can be seen in the dark. Additional police officers will be on patrol. Please drive slowly and be on the lookout for other little goblins.

Sobriety Checkpoint- November 10

In partnership with ACTION Coalition and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at Hwy 67 / Davis Glass during the week of Sunday, November 4, 2018, and Saturday, November 10, 2018, between the hours of 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fundraisers

Donate bikes for Christmas

Donate your unused bikes to the Community Center. Bikes in any condition and size will be appreciated. They will be refurbished and restored to brand new condition and give to needy children in Johnson County. This is made possible by the Community Center, Beta Theta Club and Northeast Correctional Center. Bikes can be taken to Flo at the Community Center. Any questions, call Leni Smith at 423-440-4159.

Doe Valley VFD Dinner- November 3

Saturday November 3 from 5 pm- 8 pm. Eat in or carry outs available. Choose a turkey or ham dinner with all of the fixing, dessert and a drink. Adult- $7 Child- $3. Live music! Find out more at 423-727-8385

Eastern Star Fundraiser- November 4

Butler Eastern Star is having a Thanksgiving lunch fundraiser on Sunday, November 4th at Roan Creek Lodge in Butler, 12-2 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are available. Proceeds will go to fund community projects.

Roadrunner Benefit Concert- November 9

The Shriners Roadrunner Benefit Concert will be at Heritage Hall on Nov. 9 at 6 pm. The concert features music by Surefire, Dollar Brothers, Slice of Bluegrass and Back Roads Bluegrass. It’s a concert you won’t want to miss. It’s for a great cause!

Levi Retiriee Breakfast- November 10

Levi Retiree Country Breakfast from 6:00 AM to 10:00 at the Johnson County Crewette Building. Homemade sausage gravy and biscuits,sausage,eggs,potatoes,homemade jam,coffee and orange juice.Cost $6.00 adults $3.00 Children 6-12 Proceeds go the The Johnson County Senior Heating Fund… Do Come and bring a friend..

Dry Run VFD Thanksgiving- November 10

Join us at the Dry Run VFD Activity Hall at 5646 Big Dry Run Rd in Butler for our Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday November, 10. Eat in or carry out. Adults $& children 6-12 $3.50 under 5 Free.

First FBC Turkey Dinner- November 10

Enjoy turkey. mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink for $7.

Trade Turkey Shoot – November 10

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, November 10 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

There is an A.A. Meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

VFW Meeting- November 3

VFW 6908 and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, November 3 at the VFW building on Depot Street. A carry-in meal will be served at 6 pm with regular meeting at 7 pm. Any eligible VFW veteran or active duty military is invited to attend. VFW Post 6908 is a smoke free and alcohol free Post.

Election Commission Meeting- November 7

Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting. Relevant information regarding the meeting is as follows:Date: November 7, 2018Time: 9 AM Place: Johnson County Election Commission Office. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the November 6, 2018 State and Federal General Election and the Town of Mountain City Municipal Election: 1. Compare Votes from Tally Tapes to the Tabulated Results 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures.

Johnson County Election Commission

158 Election Avenue, P.O. Box 106| Mountain City, TN 37683 (423) 727-8592|Office Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

E-Mail: johnson.commission@tn.gov

Website: www.jctnvote.com

Election Commission Meeting- November 9

Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting. Relevant information regarding the meeting is as follows:Date: November 9, 2018Time: 12 NOON Place: Johnson County Election Commission Office. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the November 6, 2018 State and Federal General Election and the Town of Mountain City Municipal Election: 1. Count Provisional Ballots 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures.

Legion Meeting- November 10

American legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Saturday, November 10 at 12:30 PM following the Veterans Day Service. This is our annual Thanksgiving dinner. The Post will provide the turkeys, so members are encouraged to brin a seasonal side dish/dessert. Please plan to bring larger portions as we usually have higher attendance for this special event. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Town Meeting Rescheduled- November 13

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. There will be a public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance #1603, an ordinance amending Ordinance #1588, which is an ordinance of the Town of Mountain City, Tennessee adopting the annual budget, tax rate and water and sewer rates for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Democratic Meeting- November 13

The next meeting of the Johnson County Democrat Party has been moved to Tuesday November 13 at 5:30pm in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

Quilt Guild Meeting- November 17

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Nov 17th at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend. We will be given instructions and begin work on sewing a quilted calendar holder of our own. As always you are encouraged to check out our website www.tnsunrisequilters.com to see what we are doing.

Things to Do

Johnson County Farmers Market

Saturdays from 9am – Noon at the Johnson County Welcome Center Lower Level.

Johnson County Arts Center- November 2

Nowhere Valley will be performing live, and we always have refreshments. Come celebrate November’s Featured Artists: Students of Kay Braswell. New works by: Dottie Harmon, Jewell McCloud, Bob Lowe, Monta Lucas, Sue Boist, Patricia Olsen, June Spicer, Vickie Trober, Heather Guildea, Karin Bell, Amber Icenhour and Donna Rosenberg. As always, ALL ARE WELCOME!

Trade Trunk or Treat- October 31

The annual Trade Community Center Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, Octover 31, 2018 at the Trade School, 228 Murdock Road, Trade. Hours will be 5 pm – 7 pm. Children in costume accompanied by an adult will be given free candy. Refreshments will also be available.

Library Book Sale- November 1-3

Friends of the Johnson County Public Library BOOK SALE Thursday, November 15pm-7pmFor Friends members only.Opens to the general public Friday, November 2 9am-5pm and 10/31/18Saturday, November 3 9am-1p.m.

Longhorn Football- November 2

The Longhorn Touchdown Club is proud of our 2018 football team and would like to thank our players, coaches, and coaching staff for an awesome back-to-back season. We would also like to thank the Touchdown Club members, parents, families, friends, and fans who cheer on our team at every game! Thank you to our local churches and organizations who provided meals for our team each week. A special thank you to the businesses whose continued support means so much to our team throughout the season. We encourage everyone to join us for this Friday’s home playoff game against Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 PM! All tickets are $8.

Heritage Hall- November 3

Experience the warmth of a homespun story, know the goodness of a true tale…….Absolutely hilarious and unpredictable as well as emotionally reviving. http://www.ddavisstoryteller.com Sponsored by Mullins Real Estate and Auction, Johnson County Community Hospital, and WMCT Radio, 1390 AM & 102.9 FM. Adv $15/Door $18Tues, Nov 6, Barter Theatre presents “Sally McCoy”, In the midst of the first gruesomely violent event of the legendary Hatfield and McCoy feud, one woman does what she must to save her family. Sally McCoy tells a harrowing story which takes a hard look at how women’s stories and perspectives are too often excluded. Set in August 1882, Sally’s three eldest sons are captured by the Hatfield clan. Sally crosses miles of Appalachian wilderness in the dark of night to save her children from certain death at the vengeful hands of the Hatfields. After traveling all those miles alone, she arrives at the home of the Hatfield patriarch, “Devil” Anse Hatfield, and refuses to let anything stand in her way until she has seen the “Devil” face to face. Sponsors: Body/Mind Dynamics, Vistas Land & Sea, Watauga Lake Winery. Adv$20/Door $23. Call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. for more info.

Veterans Day Ceremony- November 10

Shoe your support for our veterans and local hometown heroes at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 10 at Heritage Hall. For the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, we will honor our Johnson County WW1 veterans. Guest epakers include: Jom Lundberg, Timothy Hill, Mike Taylor and Kevin Parsons.

Historical Society Speaker- November 18

Michael C. Hardy will speak to the Johnson County Historical Society at 2 PM on Sunday Nov 18 2018 in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center—— Mr. Hardy is an American historian and author of Civil War and western North Carolina books and articles. He was also named North Carolina’s 2010 Historian of the Year. This event is free and open to the public. Please plan to attend and hear this dynamic speaker talk about local occurrences in the Civil War.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner- November 22

Free Thanksgiving Meal to anyone who is in need on November 22, 2018.Dine-In, Take-Out or Delivery – While It Lasts – Dine-In 11 AM– 12:30 PM at Johnson County Senior Center128 College Street in Mountain City, TN 37683Must RSVP By November 9, 2018 727-9061 ext. 3123. Gabrielle Phipps Danny Herman Trucking

Christmas on Main- November 30

On Nov 30 at 5pm -8pm Main Street will decorated with lights and vendors and local businesses will be open for business so that you can find that perfect gift for your friends and loved ones. See Santa and get your picture! Come out and enjoy the festivities. Christmas tree lighting 6:00pm with special singing.If you are interested in setting up as a vendor please contact Megan McEwen at meg4001@hotmail.com or 423-213-0040.

Annual Christmas Parade- December 1

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 1, 2018 on Main Street Mountain City at 5:30 pm. Ribbons will be presented in the three categories of : Business, Non Profit Organizations, and Churches. This years theme is “The Miracle and Magic of Christmas”. For applications and further information, please call the Welcome Center at 727-5800 or Nancy Drake at 727-7368.