This Week’s Community Announcements- 10/24/18

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2018 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Rd. in Butler. Many historical exhibits available for viewing. On the Museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler, the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com.

Safe Haven available to victims of abuse

Johnson County Safe Haven, Inc. offers services for victims of domestic violence. We provide a 24- hour crisis line (423-727-1914) and a public office (423-727-0202) located at 311 South Church Street in Mountain City. If you are a victim of domestic violence, we can help.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby need. Clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. For more information, contact Director Judith (Kip) Hoekstra at 423-727-8600.

New 60+ Transportation Program

MY RIDE Johnson County is a new program being implemented through Johnson County Senior Center. This program will provide rides within Johnson County to citizens 60 plus. Ride could be to doctor appointment, grocery store, pharmacy, beauty shop, etc. Membership applications for volunteer drivers and for riders are available at Johnson County Senior Center. For further information call 727-8883.

GED classes in Mountain City

Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms today- located at 372 Cold Springs Road (side entrance of the Department of Human and Child Services building). Classes are held four days a week, along with night classes to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas in less than a month. Classes are free and HiSet (GED) Testing is free. Take that first step towards changing your life today.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

JCFM Holiday Fair- October 27

The Johnson County Farmers Market will hold its annual Holiday Fair Saturday, October 27, from 9am until noon.

Not only will you find local fall produce, meats, and baked goods for your holiday meals but additional local hand crafted items including a variety of woodwork, bird houses, stained glass, pottery, jewelry, metal art, dried flower art, embroidered gifts, candles and more! There will be plenty of honey, jams, jellies, herbed vinegars, lotions, soaps, bath products, and other gift items.Come enjoy live music while you shop at the Farmers Market located at Ralph Stout Park. Come early for the best selection! Call 423-727-5725 for more information.

Community Center Program

If you have a child that comes to the after school program at the JC/MC Community Center. Please fill out and return the paperwork for your child ASAP. We need this paperwork to continue with our program.

Scarecrows on Main- October 10-31

It’s time for “Scarecrows on Main”! Scarecrow exhibit dates will be from October 10 through the 31. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded, as well as “People’s Choice”. Please cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” at City Hall from Monday, October 15th through Thursday, October 25.The winner will be announced on October 26. If you would like more information, please call 423-727-8005.

Medicare Enrollment- October-December

Medicare’s Part D Annual Enrollment Period is October 15 – December 7. This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 18 from 9am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2019. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Halloween Notice- October 31

Halloween will be observed in the city limits on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Trick or treat hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. only. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set the following rules for observance and to ensure the children’s safety:

1.Masks shall not be worn by anyone over 12 years of age.

2.The blocking of streets, throwing of missiles, and acts of vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated.

3.Juvenile offenders will be detained by the police until parents are called to pick them up at the police department. Parents will be responsible for property damages done by minor children.

It is recommended that parents accompany their children and only trick or treat in your immediate neighborhood. Parents are encouraged to check what they allow their children to eat from their treats. Please stay on the edge of the road and wear something that can be seen in the dark. Additional police officers will be on patrol. Please drive slowly and be on the lookout for other little goblins.

Fundraisers

Donate bikes for Christmas

Donate your unused bikes to the Community Center. Bikes in any condition and size will be appreciated. They will be refurbished and restored to brand new condition and give to needy children in Johnson County. This is made possible by the Community Center, Beta Theta Club and Northeast Correctional Center. Bikes can be taken to Flo at the Community Center. Any questions, call Leni Smith at 423-440-4159.

Trade Turkey Shoot – October 27

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, October 27 at 10 AM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Doe Valley VFD Dinner- November 3

Saturday November 3 from 5 pm- 8 pm. Eat in or carry outs available. Choose a turkey or ham dinner with all of the fixing, dessert and a drink. Adult- $7 Child- $3. Live music! Find out more at 423-727-8385

Eastern Star Fundraiser- November 4

Butler Eastern Star is having a Thanksgiving lunch fundraiser on Sunday, November 4th at Roan Creek Lodge in Butler, 12-2 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are available. Proceeds will go to fund community projects.

Roadrunner Benefit Concert- November 9

The Shriners Roadrunner Benefit Concert will be at Heritage Hall on Nov. 9 at 6 pm. The concert features music by Surefire, Dollar Brothers, Slice of Bluegrass and Back Roads Bluegrass. It’s a concert you won’t want to miss. It’s for a great cause!

Meetings

Sales Tax Discussion with District 5 Commissioners- October 30

As commissioners of District 5, Doe Valley; Jerry Gentry, Jimmy Lowe and Megan McEwen would like to let the people of District 5 know that on Tues Oct 30 from 6pm-7pm at the Doe Valley Fire Dept. we will be holding a meeting for anyone that has any questions about the sales tax increase. We would like to make sure everyone understands the increase and how it can help our community.

VFW Meeting- November 3

VFW 6908 and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, November 3 at the VFW building on Depot Street. A carry-in meal will be served at 6 pm with regular meeting at 7pm. Any eligible VFW veteran or active duty military is invited to attend. VFW Post 6908 is a smoke free and alcohol free Post.

Town Meeting Rescheduled- November 13

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. There will be a public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance #1603, an ordinance amending Ordinance #1588, which is an ordinance of the Town of Mountain City, Tennessee adopting the annual budget, tax rate and water and sewer rates for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Things to Do

Johnson County Arts Center- October 24

Johnson County Center for the Arts is your destination for locally made art and fine craft from the East Tennessee Mountains. More than thirty juried artisans sell their wares through our gallery space. Most days, you’ll find at least one of them painting, carving, or quilting. You can sign up for scheduled classes or use the materials in our Maker Space anytime. Volunteers are always ready to help get you started. We serve coffee and pastries.“ART is for ​Everyone!”

Cristy Dunn will teach this series of 8 classes. Students will complete a charcoal portrait and a still life painting in oil as they learn about the elements and principles of art.. The cost is $10 per class for adults and $5 per class for students 21 and under. Scholarships are available if there is financial need. Contaact us to reserve your spot. Subsequent classes will be held tentatively October 26, November 9, 17 and 23, and 30. October’s featured artist is Kay Braswell.

“Curtain Up On Murder”- October 26-27

Come out and see if you can solve the mystery as the Johnson County Community Theatre brings the “Curtain Up On Murder” at Heritage Hall October 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7pm with a matinee at 3pm on the 27th as well. For tickets call 423-727-7444

Trade Harvest Dinner- October 27

The Trade Community Center will be holding a Harvest Dinner on Saturday, October 27. Get country breakfast from 7 am to 10 am. Adults: $5, Kids 5-12: $4, 4 & under: free. Shooting match for stock guns with cash prizes 10 am. Spaghetti Supper 4 pm- 7 pm. Adults: $5, Kids 5-12: $4, 4 & under: free. DJ playing starting at 7 pm. Big Gun “2-2-10” shotgun shoot at 6 pm. Halloween costume contest 7 pm. 12 & under category prize: $25, 13 & over category prize: $25. Tool raffle drawing for Poulin 18 in. chain saw, 128pc metric tool set, trailer buddy, jump starter, post puller, ratchet set and more. For more information, call Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Storytelling at the Senior Center- October 29

Evelyn Cook will be the featured storyteller at the senior center on Monday, October 29 at 11:30 a.m. She will be telling “Ghost Stories of Shady Valley.” Anyone 60 or older is invited to come and hear the story. Storytelling is offered the last Monday of every month. Past storytellers include Minnie Miller, Rick Ward from North Carolina, Brenda Johnson, Flo Bellamy, Lois Dunn, and Junior Maze. Most of the stories have an Appalachian flavor and often include local history or local folklore. Anyone interested in telling a story should contact Minnie Miller at 727-6993.

Trade Trunk or Treat- October 31

The annual Trade Community Center Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, Octover 31, 2018 at the Trade School, 228 Murdock Road, Trade. Hours will be 5 pm – 7 pm. Children in costume accompanied by an adult will be given free candy. Refreshments will also be available.

Heritage Hall Story Teller- November 3

Experience the warmth of a homespun story, know the goodness of a true tale…….Absolutely hilarious and unpredictable as well as emotionally reviving. During his twenty-five year career as a United Methodist Minister, Davis used stories more and more and was asked to perform at festivals and in other settings until he retired from the church to tell stories full time. The author of eighteen books and more than forty original recordings, Davis is the recipient of both the Circle of Excellence and the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the National Storytelling Network. http://www.ddavisstoryteller.com Sponsored by Mullins Real Estate and Auction, Johnson County Community Hospital, and WMCT Radio, 1390 AM & 102.9 FM. Adv $15/Door $18

Johnson County Historical Society Speaker- November 18

Michael C. Hardy will speak to the Johnson County Historical Society at 2 PM on Sunday Nov 18 2018 in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center—— Mr. Hardy is an American historian and author of Civil War and western North Carolina books and articles. He was also named North Carolina’s 2010 Historian of the Year. This event is free and open to the public. Please plan to attend and hear this dynamic speaker talk about local occurrences in the Civil War.

Annual Christmas Parade- December 1

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 1,2018 on Main Street Mountain City at 5:30 pm. Ribbons will be presented in the three categories of: Business, Non Profit Organizations, and Churches. This year’s theme is “The Miracle and Magic of Christmas”. For applications and further information, please call the Welcome Center at 727-5800 or Nancy Drake at 727-7368.