Community Announcements 9-30-2020

Special Notices

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultra sounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

For Your Information

UT-TSU Johnson County Extension Office – Upcoming Events

•UT/TSU Extension is offering a Master Beef Producer Program, starting in October. Registration is $75.00 per participant. Classes will be streamed in the county, or available for virtual viewing from your home. For more information, or to register, please contact us at 727-8161.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular

hours. Groceries will be placed

into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – CLOSED

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival – CANCELED

Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue along with Grayson Highlands State Park have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. The safety and health of our communities, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue members, Auxiliary members and Park staff must be our number one priority.

Donations can be sent to:

Rugby Vol. Fire Rescue – 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363 or at our GoFundMe page. gofundme.com/f/Rugby-Vol-Fire-Rescue. Any vendors with questions can send me a message, give me a call, or email me.

Raising Funds

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Oct. 9

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, October 9, 2020

at 6:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

VFW Post 6908 October meeting canceled

VFW Meeting scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 has been canceled due to COVID19 VIRUS increase. James D. (Don Payne) Payne,Commander.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Trade Community Center Monthly meeting – Oct. 5

The regular October Trade Community Center meeting will be held on Monday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Trade Elementary school.

Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen – Oct. 6

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oc- tober 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend, however, social distancing and masks will be required. If you have any questions, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423- 727-8005.

Farm Bureau annual meeting – Oct. 8

All members of the Johnson County Farm Bureau are invited to the Annual Meeting, Thursday October 8, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewette Building. Door prizes will be given and refreshments will be served. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, you will be encouraged to wear a mask and temperatures will be taken at the door. We will also practice social distancing. We look forward to seeing you.

Johnson County Planning Commission meeting – Oct. 12

The Johnson County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, October 12 at 6pm. The meeting will be held in the Upper Courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Things to Do

Women of Mountain City Free Healing Weekend – Oct. 9 & 10

The Women of Mountain City will hold a Free Healing Weekend at Roan Creek Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. Classes are Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. (noon) to 3 p.m.; Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes will focus on trauma, healing remedies, stress and anxiety, breathing exercise, coping mechanisms, and lifestyle changes. All women are protected and anonymous. To register go to www.womenofmountaincity.com or to www.facebook.com/womenofmc for details. Free transportation will be provided if needed.

Cranberry Shady Valley Festival – Oct. 10

The 28th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10 at the Old Shady Elementary building, Hwy. 133 Shady Valley TN. For more information contact us on Facebook at Shady Valley Cranberry Festival, by email at [email protected], or at the building at 423-739-2422.

6th Annual Community Memorial Service for Pregnancy/Infant Loss – Oct. 15

6th Annual Community Memorial Service for Pregnancy/Infant Loss. Oct 15, 6-7 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City (cemetery behind Burger King). We will have a prayer walk instead of a sit down service for the wellbeing of all. This is a great way to honor the little lives we have lost. Hosted by Community Memorial for Our Babies. Call 413-822-7527 for more information. Remember. Validate. Honor. Heal.

Johnson County Center for the Arts

Johnson County Center for the Arts gallery in downtown Mountain City is available to visit by appointment only. Leave your visit date request at 423-460-3313 or message us on facebook.

Johnson County Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.

Heritage Hall Theatre News — COVID-19 Changes

Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices, and operations until February 2021, and all ticket sales have been suspended. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens.For more specific information regarding cancellations and rescheduling of Heritage Hall events, please see heritagehalltheatre.org or call 423 727 7444 and leave a message.

Community Calendar information must be received by Monday at noon. Submit your information to [email protected]