Community Announcements 9-16-2020

Special Notices

A.C.T.I.O.N. Addiction Recovery Support

Narcotics Anonymous, Living Free Community, MRT and Freedom that Lasts Classes are beginning in September please call A.C.T.I.O.N today!!! 423-727-0780 or www.actioncoalition.org A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition, our local prevention, treatment, and recovery resource organization has partnered with Families Free Recovery Court to bring recovery support classes to those in need in Johnson County. There is no cost for the classes and a minimal cost for materials.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultra sounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is now open. M-S from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Reminder: We only take paper and cardboard.

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

Freedom That Lasts classes – Sept. 17

Starting Thursday, September 17th at 6 p.m. Freedom That Lasts® will be holding classes at the Families Free office on 108 Court St., Mountain City, TN, across from the Johnson County Courthouse.

Freedom That Lasts (FTL) is a faith-based addiction recovery and discipleship program. The classes we’re offering feature down-to-earth, practical applications of biblical truth aimed at helping you grow. Questions? @FreedomThatLastsMCTN and send us a message! Call A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 423-727-0780. www.actioncoalition.org. www.familiesfree.com.

Sobriety Checkpoint – Sept. 20 & 26

In partnership with ACTION Coalition and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at Hwy 67 & Dollar General during the week of Sunday, September 20, 2020, and Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – September 25

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Shady Valley Elementary School Preservation Society meeting – Sept. 17

The Shady Valley Elementary School Preservation Society will hold its first official meeting in the Rock School on September 17 beginning at 4:00 pm. All future meetings will be on the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to the public. The management group has met over the past several months discussing the future of our school building. The main portion of the upcoming meeting will be to put together the business plan and identify the business model we will follow.

Johnson County Commissioners – Sept. 17

The County Commission meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Johnson County Republican Women meeting- September 20

The Johnson County Republican Women will meet September 20 at 1:30 PM in the barn located at 3131 Highway 421N, Mountain City, please bring a chair. Items to be discussed: 1.Volunteers for the distribution of dictionaries to the elementary schools. 2. Donations for our candidates: Scottie Campbell, Jon Lundberg, and Bill Hagerty 3. Volunteers for the Cranberry Festival, Shady Valley if it takes place. The quest speakers this month will be: Gina Meade candidate for Mountain City Mayor. Jon Lundberg candidate for State Senate. Scottie Campbell candidate for TN. Congress. For more information contact Johnson County Republican Women President Colleen Ryall 908-507-4286.

Johnson County Democratic Party meeting – Sept. 24

Three Democratic nominees are teaming up for an event on Thursday, September 24 at Mountain Laurel Farm in Mountain City. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. The candidates will meet and greet voters and raise funds for their campaigns. Blair Walsingham, Democratic Congressional nominee in Tennessee’s 1st District. Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic nominee for the United States Senate, Tennessee. Amber Riddle, Democratic nominee for the Tennessee State Senate in District 4.

6th Annual Community Memorial Service for Pregnancy/Infant Loss – Oct. 15

6th Annual Community Memorial Service for Pregnancy/Infant Loss. Oct 15, 6-7 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City (cemetery behind Burger King). We will have a prayer walk instead of a sit down service for the wellbeing of all. This is a great way to honor the little lives we have lost. Hosted by Community Memorial for Our Babies. Call 413-822-7527 for more information. Remember. Validate. Honor. Heal.

Things to Do

Johnson County Center for the Arts

Johnson County Center for the Arts is happy to announce that we are now open Fridays from 10 to 5. We will be following social distancing safety measures; we prefer customers wear masks; No more than 5 visitors in the center at once and our Maker Space and Coffee Bar are closed.

Johnson County Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.

Heritage Hall Theatre News Concerning COVID-19 Changes

Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices, and operations until February 2021 and all ticket sales have been suspended. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. For more specific information regarding cancellations and rescheduling of Heritage Hall events,please see heritagehalltheatre.org or call 423-727-7444 and leave a message.

Trade Mill and Native American Festival – Sept. 19 and 20 CANCELED

The Trade Mill and Native American Festival scheduled for September 19 and 20 has been cancelled due to the virus. Next year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday September 11 and 12, 2021.

2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival- Canceled

Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue along with Grayson Highlands State Park have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. The safety and health of our communities, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue members, Auxiliary members and Park staff must be our number one priority. We hope everyone understands that after much consideration we made this decision with the health and safety of everyone involved. We would like to thank our community members who support us year-round and all the folks that travel great distances each year just to attended our festival. This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we have been unable to hold any fundraising due to the COVID 19 virus. We will continue to provide volunteer emergency services to those in need. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. We hope to see you at next year’s festival at Grayson Highlands State Park. Everyone stay safe! Donations can be sent to: Rugby Vol. Fire Rescue – 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363 or at our GoFundMe page. gofundme.com/f/Rugby-Vol-Fire- Rescue. Any vendors with questions can send me a message, give me a call, or email me.

Women of Mountain City Free Healing Weekend – Oct. 9 & 10

The Women of Mountain City will hold a Free Healing Weekend at Roan Creek Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. Classes are Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. (noon) to 3 p.m.; Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes will focus on trauma, healing remedies, stress and anxiety, breathing exercise, coping mechanisms, and lifestyle changes. All women are protected and anonymous. To register go to www.womenofmountaincity.com or to www.facebook.com/womenofmc for details. Free transportation will be provided if needed.

Shady Valley Cranberry Festival- October 10

The 28th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10 at the Old Shady Elementary building, Hwy. 133 Shady Valley TN. For more information contact us on Facebook at Shady Valley Cran- berry Festival, by email at cranber- [email protected], or at the building at 423-739-2422.