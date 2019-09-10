Community Announcements 9-11-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Raffle Rescheduled

Forge Creek Community Center would like to announce that the gun raffle that had the date to be given away on August 10. Has been changed. The Henry Arms 22 lever action will be given away on September 21 at Fall Fling. You can still purchase tickets from any member of the community center we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

FFA Mum Sales

The Johnson County FFA is currently having its annual Fall Chrysanthemum Sale at the FFA Greenhouse at the Johnson County High School. Please stop by and check out our selection of Fall Mums and help support the students of the Johnson County FFA. Hours: 8:00am -3:30pm.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center

Modock Road Closed- Sept 14-15

Modock Road in Trade will be closed one way from Rich Hill Road to RT#421 on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. (The road will be open eastbound from RT#421 to Rich Hill Road) This is for the Trade Mill and Native American Heritage Festival.

Free Legal Help For Seniors- Sept. 16

Monday September 16, 11am at the Johnson County Senior Center 128 College Street. Attorneys with Legal Aid of East TN will be there for Free educational presentation on legal issues. Anyone is welcome to attend. Seniors will have the opportunity after the presentation to meet privately with an attorney. The attorneys may provide FREE legal services about the following: Public benefits and healthcare, estate planning, housing issues, consumer issues, elder abuse and financial exploitation. For more information or for immediate legal assistance call 866-333-1505

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Shady Valley Baptist Benefit- Sept. 14

Sale- fabric and misc. sewing items. Saturday, September 14 9:30 am- 2 pm at Shady Valley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (Hwy 91). All money goes to missions WMU of Shady Valley Baptist.

Ja’Kari Scholarship Fundraiser- October 5

There will be a car, truck, and motorcycle show on Saturday, October 5 from 1 pm- 5 pm at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Live music and concessions available. Awards for the top 15 cars, top 10 trucks, and top 10 motorcycles. The entry fee is $15. Contact George Williams at (423)268-1389.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

American Legion Meeting- Sept. 19

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet at 6pm on Thursday, September 19 at the legion Post at 318 N. Church St. All members and potential members (active duty and veterans) are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship. We are still tradind garden produce. Dues are now payable for the 2020 membership year. Find out more at (423)727-5935 or (423)727-6372.

Repubulican Women Meeting- Sept. 19

Republican Women of Johnson County will be meeting on Thursday Sept. 19 at 12:30 at the

Johnson County Library Lunch at 12:30 Meeting at 1:00.. We will be ordering lunch from Honey Bee’s

Place your lunch order by 11:00 Wed. morning.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Sept. 21

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Sep 21 at 10 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will continue with our block of the month project with a new block explanation and instructions and we will have a Hugs sewing day so bring your machines and sewing supplies. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild facebook page to see what we are doing.

Airport Committee Meeting- Sept. 23

The Airport Committee will be meeting on September 23 at 5:30 PM in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse.

Things to Do

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

2nd Annual Day of Praise- Sept. 15

YOU are invited to our 2nd Annual GREAT DAY of PRAISE! Sept. 15 at Ralph Stout Park. FREE!! 5 pm Dinner, Bouncy Houses, Corn Hole, face painting,find out who won the BBQ & Chili Cookoffs and so much more! 7pm LIVE worship! Come join us. (A free event to bless our community from Community Church of Mountain City).

Heritage Hall- Sept. 21

Saturday, September 21, Claybank, a powerhouse bluegrass band from North Carolina, features founder Zack Arnold, along with Jacob Greer, Jason Davis, Kameron Keller, and Jamie Harper. Sponsored by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home & Johnson County Community Hospital; Adv $15/Door $18/ Youth $10.”On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org. New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours.

Fall Fling- Sept. 21

Forge Creek Community Center will be having a fall fling on Saturday September 21. From 5:00 to 8:00. Music by Backroad Bluegrass band and the Prevette Family bluegrass band. Come join us for an evening of bluegrass music and enjoy a bowl of pinto beans and cornbread. Also other concessions available. Admission only $2 adults kids 6-12 $1. Under 6 Free. Door prizes and silent auction.

27th Annual Cranberry Festival- Oct. 11-12

Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday: 7 am Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station followed by parade at 10 am . Crafts, exhibits, quilt show, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996. Parade Entry Betty Judy, 423.739.2031.