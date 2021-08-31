Community Announcements 9-1-2021

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021

Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

Home Repair Assistance

Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a non-profit specializing in providing home repairs and replacement for income eligible households. ASP is headquartered in Tennessee and provides critical services across the Central Appalachian region. Repairs range from accessibility modifications, new roofs, added insulation, new floorcoverings and many more – all in an effort to help make homes warmer, safer and drier. New homes are built when a home is unable to be sufficiently repaired. Our partnerships with local and federal organizations are crucial in funding these projects, and ASP is seeking funding assistance from the USDA for work in various counties in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Kentucky, regarding Rural Development Housing Preservation Grants. If awarded, this specific partnership would allow ASP to further reach those living in the rural regions of Central Appalachia to assist with healthy and safe housing and work in accordance with USDA initiatives in the field. For comment or more information, including a request to review proposed Statement of Activities to USDA, please visit www.asphome.org. This is an equal opportunity program. Discrimination is prohibited by Federal Law.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education Classes Are Available- With your diploma you can get that desired job, get that promotion, join the U.S. Military, or attend College or Technical school for Free!Take that first step and Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Classes are FREE and Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330, call or text (423)202-4386, or Drop by and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

The Johnson County Senior Center Offers Computer Learning

An informative computer class will be offered on Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. with one-on-one help to learn the basics or if you just need a refresher course on new things happening today on the computer with emails, searching the web, social media, etc. Contact the Senior Center at 423-727-8883 for more information.

Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council

The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.

ZUMBA GOLD® Thursdays at the Senior Center

ZUMBA GOLD® At the Johnson County Senior Center every Thursday at 3 p.m. for $3.00. This 45 minute class is taught by licensed instructor Joey Beth Souder. Perfect for active older adults who are looking for a modified Zumba® class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower-intensity. Class focuses on all elements of fitness: cardiovascular, muscular conditioning, flexibility and balance! Come join us and have fitness fun!

JCHS Class of 1955 Reunion- Canceled

The class of ‘55 reunion for September 4 is canceled due to COV- ID-19 concerns for more info Lyda 423-739- or Nancy 423-753-6961.

Quilt Show Canceled

Because of the current situation with respect to COVID-19 in the community, the Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Show, scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2021, has been canceled. The Guild will be posting the quilts entered in its 2021 Guild Challenge and other selected quilts on its Facebook page, TN Sunrise Quilt Guild.

Johnson County Community Foundation Talent Show Postponed Due to Rising Cases in Region

Mountain City August 16, 2021, – The Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF) advisory board has made the difficult decision to postpone their October 29, 2021, fundraising event planned to be held at the Heritage Hall Theatre. With the recent increase of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the area, the decision to postpone was determined to be in the best interest of the contestants, community, and guests. JCCF will identify a new date for the event in the future. JCCF would like to thank Johnson County for your support and understanding.

Johnson County Courthouse closed – Sep. 4 and 6

The Johnson County Courthouse will be closed Saturday, September 4, 2021 and Monday, September 6, 2021 for Labor Day.

Mountain City Offices CLOSED – Sep. 6

Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, The Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage pick-up this day. Regular garbage routes will resume on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. In the event of a water/ sewer emergency, please call 423- 727-5200.

Road Closure at Modock Rd. – Sep. 18-19

Modock road in Trade will be closed one way from Rich Hill road to RT#421 on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Trade Mill and Native American Heritage Festival.

Raising Funds

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Reece Cemetery Maintenance

The Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Rd. in Trade TN has been nicely maintained by donors whose family members are buried there, and we really appreciate that assistance. If you have one or more family members in this cemetery, and would like to continue to or begin to donate money toward its up keep, please send your contributions to Debbie Wills Felty 145 Eggers Br. Rd. Trade, Tn 3769

Fundraising Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild has completed a large bed quilt that it is donating to a local non-profit or charitable organization in Johnson County. The winning organization may then use the quilt for its fundraising purposes. To receive an application, contact Cindy at 423-895-2862. All applications must be received by August 8, 2021. The winning organization will be announced during our Quilt Show on August 28 and 29. You may view a photo of the quilt on our Facebook Page: TN Sunrise Quilt Guild.

Benefit Dinner for Darrell Crowder- Sept. 3

Benefit dinner for Darrell Crowder Friday, September 3rd, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 pm. Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewette Building. Beans, cornbread, dessert & drink $6.00. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by New Hope Baptist Church

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Sept. 11

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296-1658.

Johnson County Boy Scouts will hold the “Scout Abilities” event – Sep. 11

On Saturday, Sept. 11 the Johnson County Boy Scouts will hold the “Scout Abilities” event for Boy Scout Troop 42, a special needs troop located in Roanoke, Va. The event is to help Troop 42 learn skills and earn badges. Some of the activities will be Open fire cooking with a Dutch oven Kettle, Flint and steel fire making, Tomahawk throw, Food prep on the open fire, Making Char Cloth, Trapping/Furs, Visit a chicken coop, Feed ducks on a farm.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact Chuck at 423-957-0171.

AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.

AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780

Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.

The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.