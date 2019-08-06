Community Announcements 8-7-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423)460-3330.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Raffle Rescheduled

Forge Creek Community Center would like to announce that the gun raffle that had the date to be given away on August 10. Has been changed. The Henry Arms 22 lever action will be given away on September 21 at Fall Fling. You can still purchase tickets from any member of the community center we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused .

Mtn. City Elm. Open House- Aug. 6

Mountain City Elementary will be hosting their annual “Back to School Open House” on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Parents of Kindergarten students will meet in a general session in the cafeteria at 5:00 p.m. 1-6 grades will meet at 6:30 p.m. in designated classrooms, with a second session available at 7 for parents who may need to visit more than one grade level. We will be having a Skyward training session in the computer lab from 5-6:30 for any parent who would like to attend. If any test scores are available, they will be handed out to parents at Open House. All parents are highly encouraged to attend. We hope to see you there!

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donations to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Cress Cemetery

Funds needed for mowing. Please send your donations to Norene Smith at 687 Corner Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.

BBQ Fundraiser- Aug. 9

Bbq fundraiser for Recovery Soldiers Ministry from Elizabethton will be this Friday aug 9. From 11 AM til 1 PM Deliveries made within the mountain city area. Fresh cooked BBQ with all the sides. Call to pre-order 306-2022. Or on Friday 727-5882.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Aug 17

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 17 ar 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade Auction- Aug. 18

Auction at Trade Community Center to benefit Trade Mill and Heritage Festival. BBQ lunch and preview at 12:30 noon- 2 PM. Donations and sale items may be dropped off at Mtn. Antiques (11190 Hwy 421, Trade. Auction starts at 2 PM. Find out more at (423)895-2213 or 423-727-4158.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Republican Party Meeting- Aug. 8

The Johnson County Republican Party will old their next meeting on Thursday, August 8 at the Welcome Center lower level from 7 PM – 8 PM. Find out more at 423-707-5058

Jo. Co. Beekeepers Meeting- Aug. 13

The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, August 13 at 7 pm in the basement of the Farm Bureau office.For more info, email johnsoncountybeekeepers@outlook.com

County Commission Meeting- Aug. 15

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, August 15 at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The budget committee will not meet this month.

American Legion Meeting- Aug. 15

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, August 15 at the Post at 318 N. Church Street. All members and potential members are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and extra produce to share. Supper begins at 6 PM, with business meetings to follow. Dues are now payable for the 2020 membership year. For more information, call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Retired Teachers Meeting- Aug. 21

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at the VFW Building on Depot St. in Mountain City at 12 noon. A luncheon will be served by the VFW ladies with a short meeting to follow. Our program will be at Butler Museum. Carpool is available. We will tour thr museum at a cost of $5 a person. All retired teachers living in Johnson County are invited to attend.

Reunions

Johnson Family Reunion- Aug. 10

The Lily Reece Johnson family will ave a reunion on August 10 at 2 PM at 1st Baptist Park in Mountain City,TN.

WAAA Annual Reunion 2019- Aug. 11

The Watauga Academy Alumni Association will hold the annual reunion at the Butler Baptist Church on August, 11, 2019. Marty Trivette will the the speaker this year. Come celebrate with graduates and friends of the Academy. Special music will be a part of remembering Old Butler and the beloved Academy of a gone-by time. Worship service will begin at 11am. EVERYONE WELCOME.

JCHS Class of ‘56- Sept. 7

Down memory lane again! The JCHS Class of ‘56 63rd mini-reunion will be held at Sherry & JP’s here in Mountain City the Saturday after Labor Day on September 7. Send money and RSVP by August 25 to Selma Fifer at 200 Woodland Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 423-727-6442.

Things to Do

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Senior Center Book Lover’s Day- Aug. 9

Come celebrate National Book Lovers’ Day on Friday, August 9 at the Johnson County Senior Center. There will be fun and games as members and guests share their favorite books and play Bingo for Book after lunch Lunch begins at 11:30 for a $1 donation with BINGO for Books following. Everyone with a library card will receive free ice cream!

Heritage Hall News- Aug. 10

Saturday, August 10, 7pm Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl, JESSIE LYNN®, is a multiple award-winning independent country music singer & songwriter and proud CMA member! “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org, on Facebook and by email. Online tickets will go off sale at 2:00 PM on the day of each event. You may still purchase walk-up tickets at the door for each event (CASH ONLY). For more information, check heritagehalltheatre.org.

30th “Old Butler Days” Celebration August 9-10

The Butler Ruritan’s 2019 Old Butler Days celebration beginning Friday, August 9 from 3-10 PM and Saturday, August 10 from 10 am -10 pm at Babe Curtis Park located at the end of McQueen Street in Butler. Join us for two days of GREAT food, games for children, rides, continuous local entertainment, vendors, auction and fantastic door prizes. This is our annual celebration and fund-raising event for the year. Enjoy great food, games, the Kids Corner, bouncy house, a train ride, a raffle, an auction, and musical talent. Vendors will offer an assortment of unique products .Please plan to join us. The Butler Ruritan is grateful for your continued support. Find out more at 768-2277.

Jo. Co Hikers- Aug. 10

Join Johnson County Hikers for their next hike on Saturday, Aug.10. We will meet in the Food Lion parking lot at 8:45 AM and leave at 9 AM sharp. The trail total is about 4 miles but will lead us to a deep dark world of evergreen spruce trees at 5200 feet. This is a unique display of an ecosystem not found elsewhere in the Tri-Cities region. It’s time we see this for ourselves. Questions? Call Carol 727-5947. #JohnsonJourneys

Free Hunter Safety Class- Aug. 12

There will be a free Hunter Safety Class starting on Monday, August 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Johnson County Health Department Annex Building at 715 West Main Street Mountain City, TN. More dates include August 13 & August 15-17. Register online for Event #6354 at www.tn.gov/twra using the Mountain City zip code 37683. Questions? Call Jerry Jordan at 727-7238.

Cancer Survivor Dinner Registration- Aug. 22

Johnson County Bank and the Levi Retirees will be hosing a dinner for all Johnson County Cancert Survivors (plus guest).Please contact either Sandy Snyder or Donna Kirby at johnson County Bank for more information and to secure your invitation, Registration deadline is August 22. Call (423) 727-7701 to find out more.

Watauga Lake Cleanup- Aug. 24

The annual Watauga Lake Cleanup will be on Saturday, August 24. Register at Fist Springs Marina or Sink Mountain Boat Ramp. Follow us on Facebook and find out more at (423) 534-4785.