Community Announcements 8-5-2020

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closures we have decided to do our registration process differently this year. We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year. If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten. If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K. If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] jocoed.net or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in: Parent’s name, Child’s name, Phone number, Child’s date of birth, Address, School your child will attend

The County Clerk Office

Due to COVID-19, my office will be closed until Friday, July 31. On this day, we will be working with limited staff. Driver License services will be temporarily suspended until the office can be fully staffed. Thank you for your patience during this trying time. The office will be closed Saturday, August 1. Please be advised: All other offices at the Johnson County Courthouse will reopen Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Truck & Tractor Pull – July 25 Canceled

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull that was scheduled for July 25th.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is now open. M-S from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Reminder: We only take paper and cardboard.

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – August 14

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, August 14 , 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade Community Center Auction – August 9 CANCELED

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 [email protected]

Johnson County Election Commission meeting –August 7

The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting on August 7, at 12:00 NOON in the Johnson County Election Commission Office. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the August 6, 2020 State and Federal Primary and County General Election: 1. Compare the Votes from the Tally Tapes to the Tabulated Election Results 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures. For more information; Johnson County Election Commission 158 Election Avenue, P.O. Box 106 Mountain City, TN 37683 (423) 727-8592 Office Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. E-Mail: [email protected] tn.gov Website: www.jctnvote.com

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors meeting – August 10

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday: August 10, 2020. The meet- ing will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.

Johnson County Election Commission meeting – August 11

The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 11 at 12:00 NOON in Johnson County Election Commission Office, 158 Election Ave. Mountain City, TN. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the August 6, 2020 State and Federal Primary and County General Election: 1. Count Provisional Ballots 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures. For more information E-Mail: john- [email protected] or www. jctnvote.com.

Law Enforcement Committee meeting – August 11

There will be a Law Enforcement Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 11 at 5:15 pm in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse.

Johnson County Election Commission meeting – August 18

The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 18 at 12:00 NOON in Johnson County Election Commission Office, 158 Election Ave. Mountain City, TN. Tuesday, August 18, at 12:00 NOON in Johnson County Election Commission Office, 158 Election Ave. Mountain City, TN. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the August 6, 2020 State and Federal Primary and County General Election: 1. Certify Election 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures. or more information E- Mail: [email protected] or www.jctnvote.com.

Things to Do

Johnson County Center for the Arts

Johnson County Center for the Arts is happy to announce that we are now open Fridays from 10 to 5. We will be following social distancing safety measures; we prefer customers wear masks; No more than 5 visitors in the center at once and our Maker Space and Coffee Bar are closed.

Johnson County Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.

Heritage Hall Theatre News Concerning COVID-19 Changes

Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices, and operations until February 2021 and all ticket sales have been suspended. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. For more specific information regarding cancellations and rescheduling of Heritage Hall events,please see heritagehalltheatre.org or call 423-727-7444 and leave a message.

Reunions

JCHS Class of ’56 Reunion –CANCELED

See you in 2021!