Community Announcements 8-4-2021
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County
The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.
Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021
Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
Home Repair Assistance
Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a non-profit specializing in providing home repairs and replacement for income eligible households. ASP is headquartered in Tennessee and provides critical services across the Central Appalachian region. Repairs range from accessibility modifications, new roofs, added insulation, new floorcoverings and many more – all in an effort to help make homes warmer, safer and drier. New homes are built when a home is unable to be sufficiently repaired. Our partnerships with local and federal organizations are crucial in funding these projects, and ASP is seeking funding assistance from the USDA for work in various counties in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Kentucky, regarding Rural Development Housing Preservation Grants. If awarded, this specific partnership would allow ASP to further reach those living in the rural regions of Central Appalachia to assist with healthy and safe housing and work in accordance with USDA initiatives in the field. For comment or more information, including a request to review proposed Statement of Activities to USDA, please visit www.asphome.org. This is an equal opportunity program. Discrimination is prohibited by Federal Law.
Earn Your Diploma
Adult Education Classes Are Available- With your diploma you can get that desired job, get that promotion, join the U.S. Military, or attend College or Technical school for Free!
Take that first step and Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Classes are FREE and Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330, call or text (423)202-4386, or Drop by and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
The Johnson County Senior Center Offers Computer Learning
An informative computer class will be offered on Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. with one-on-one help to learn the basics or if you just need a refresher course on new things happening today on the computer with emails, searching the web, social media, etc. Contact the Senior Center at 423-727-8883 for more information.
Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council
The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.
Raising Funds
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc
Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880
Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd
The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Reece Cemetery Maintenance
The Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Rd. in Trade TN has been nicely maintained by donors whose family members are buried there, and we really appreciate that assistance. If you have one or more family members in this cemetery, and would like to continue to or begin to donate money toward its up keep, please send your contributions to Debbie Wills Felty 145 Eggers Br. Rd. Trade, Tn 3769
Fundraising Quilt Applications
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild has completed a large bed quilt that it is donating to a local non-profit or charitable organization in Johnson County. The winning organization may then use the quilt for its fundraising purposes. To receive an application, contact Cindy at 423-895-2862. All applications must be received by August 8, 2021. The winning organization will be announced during our Quilt Show on August 28 and 29. You may view a photo of the quilt on our Facebook Page: TN Sunrise Quilt Guild.
American Legion Summer Rummage sale- Aug. 5,6,7
The American Legion would like to thank the residents and businesses for their generous support of our area veterans during Poppy Day. Your overwhelming support will make it possible for us to aid several area veterans and their families. To continue our works for area veterans we will be having our annual summer rummage sale on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6 from 8 to 5. And Saturday, August 7 from 8 to noon at the Legion hall 318 Church Street.
Annual Barlow Sutton Memorial Car, Bike and Truck Show – Aug. 6
Annual Barlow Sutton Memorial Car, Bike and Truck Show will be held Friday August 6 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., on Main St. Mountain City TN. Admission is FREE. Music by Jigsaw Jane! Registration Fee is $10.00. Food and merchandise vendors. Funds benefit the Barlow-Sutton Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hope to see you there.
Trade VFD Classic Car Show – Aug. 7
The 1st Annual Trade Volunteer Fire Department Classic Car Show will be Saturday, August 7, at the Trade Grist Mill & Community Center. Gates open at 12 p.m. (noon). To enter a Classic Car: Registration fee is a donation; Car entry is at 11:30 a.m. Awards will be at 3:30 p.m. There will be Live Music and Pickin’ so bring you own instrument. Dinner is $10 and includes: pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, dessert, and drink. Hot Dogs $2.
Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild Crafters Supply Sale – Aug. 7
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will host a Crafters Supply Sale August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Johnson County Library. New and gently used crafting and sewing items, including fabric, books, patterns, wood crafts, trims, children’s crafts, needle work, decorating and lots more will be available. Proceeds will be used to support Guild programs and activities.
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Aug. 14
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296-1658.
Price-Roark Cemetery Declaration – Aug. 21
The Price-Roark Cemetery Declaration will be held Saturday August 21st at 2 p.m. at 1112 Rock Creek Rd Creston NC. Donations for the upkeep of Cemetery can be mailed to Rick Roark at 1112 Rock Creek Road, Creston NC. April Roark 1154 Brushy Fork Rd, Creston, NC 28615. 336 9777085
Meetings
AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780
Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.
The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.
Johnson County LEPC, (Local Emergency Planning Committee) meeting – Aug. 4
The Johnson County LEPC, (Local Emergency Planning Committee) will meet on, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office 216 Honeysuckle St. Mountain City, Tn.
Johnson County Democratic Party meeting – Aug. 5
The Johnson County Democratic Party will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, August 5 at 5:30pm at the Johnson County Library meeting room.
VFW Post 6908 & Auxiliary meet – Aug. 7
Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 & Auxiliary will meet Saturday, August 7, 2021 for their regular meeting on Depot Street. A carry-in meal is served at 6 P.M. Regular meeting to follow at 7P.M . All members are urged to attend. Any VFW eligible veteran or Active duty military is invited. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol and smoke free Post. James D. Payne (423-727-7362) Commander.
Johnson County Beekeepers meeting – Aug. 10
The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, August 10th at 7 pm in basement of Farm Bureau.
American Legion & Auxiliary Meeting – Aug. 13
American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Friday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. The Auxiliary will provide chicken, so bring sides appropriate for a summertime supper. For our members’ safety and comfort, we continue to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding COVID -19, particularly with the surge in delta variant cases. Membership dues are now payable for 2022. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
Things to Do
Mountain Music Community Jam – 2nd & 4th Tues.
A Mountain Music Community Jam will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays in Jun., Jul., and Aug. on the Pickin’ Porch of the Johnson Center for the Arts. The Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) band and instructors will play from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then any group can sign up for a spot between 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt
KIDS ACTIVITY: The Johnson County Center for the Arts Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt is a free family friendly scavenger hunt through downtown Mountain City’s Heritage Square district. Pick up your map at the Center for the Arts and look for the clues created by local artist.
Jo. Co. Center for the Arts – (OPEN Thur., Fri.and Sat.)
The Johnson County Center for the Arts, located at 127 College Street, is now open on Thursday and Friday 10 – 5 and on Saturday 10 – 1. Please come by to see all the one-of-a-kind pieces from the many talented artists in Johnson County. You will not be disappointed. If you are looking for a special gift or f a treat for yourself, The Arts Center is the place to visit. For more information regarding our institution and facility, go to jocoartcenter.org..
Johnson County Farmers Market – Saturdays
Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9-12. Summer is here, and the summer produce is rolling in! Some new arrivals at the market are summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, and the tomatoes have finally made their first appearance!! At JCFM you can expect to find a variety of fresh local produce, local USDA certified beef and pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and so much more! Our featured vendor this week is C2C Farms. Be sure to stop by their tent and see their fresh produce, plants, handmade wood crafts, and Cala’s wonderful local photography!
Mountain Farm & Craft Market – Saturdays
The Mountain Farm & Craft Market is happening every Saturday at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons located at 5500 Roan Creek
Rd. Mountain City from 9 a.m. to Noon (12 p.m.) Fresh local produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, plants, soap and crafts.
Butler Day – Aug. 14
The Butler Ruritan is hosting Butler Day on August 14, from 2pm-7pm at The Butler Museum. There will be food, giveaways, a silent auction and live music by The Bosses, Randy Dandurand and a few surprise guests! For kids there will be a giant Slip N’Slide, Bouncy House, a mini train ride and games. The Butler Museum will also be open for tours. We will be joined by our county mayor Mike Taylor and Representative Scotty Campbell as well. We are still accepting vendors! To apply, or for questions please email Kelsey at [email protected] Please bring cash. Hope to see you there!
Johnson Co. Hikers – Aug. 18
Emerald Forest is our destination and this is one you just don’t want to miss! This bit of Canadian heaven is a treasure left behind by the last glacier to leave our area. This is an uphill walk at 5,200 ft. and then back down for a total of about 5 miles. Some roots and rocks but not too bad really. The drive to the trailhead contains some formidable potholes. We will need cars with high clearances or trucks to take us today please. Along this rocky road, we will be passing fields full of late summer flowers and those flowers will be full of butterflies!! The photo opportunities are endless!! The drive will be slow just for the joy of it all! Questions? Call Carol at 727-5947
Reunions
JCHS Class of 1966 Reunion – Aug. 7
In celebration of our 55th year milestone, the JCHS Class of 1966 will have a covered dish lunch at the Bill Icenhour Lodge, 540 Bill Icenhour Lane,Butler,TN, Noon, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Spouses and/or guests are welcome. Please bring one dish per person by letter of last name: A-M Vegetable or appetizer N-Z Salad or dessert The Class will provide chicken, drinks and paper products. If you plan to attend , please contact one of the following: Carol Thomas Winebarger 423-727-8292, Barbara Fritts Stout 423-768-2472, Jane Ann Shoun McGee 423-727-1059 or Martha Jane Cress Elvidge 423-366-9977.
JCHS Class of 1971 Reunion – Aug. 28
The JCHS Class of 1971 will be holding a 50th Reunion on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Trade Community Center (former Trade Elementary School) from 4:00-8:00. Food will be provided by Johnson County CTE Culinary Department. Guests may order from the menu and pay individually. It will be CASH only. Spouses/guest are also invited. No announcement/invitation will be mailed out. Please spread the word to classmates. Dress will be casual. If you plan to attend, please phone or text your reservation, with your name and number of persons attending, to David Wilson at 423-291-7032 or Linda Woodring at 423-946- 7531. Reservations must be made by August 18th. We will need a food count for the caterer. Masks are encouraged.
JCHS Class of 1955 Reunion – Sep. 4
The class of ‘55 will gather at Farmers’ Barbeque in Mountain City to celebrate their 66th class reunion on September 4 at 1:30 p.m. Classmates may order and pay bill individually by cash, check or card. Please plan to wear a mask,and observe CDC guidelines. RSVP/ more info Lyda 423-739- or Nancy 423-753-6961.
JCHS Class of 1956 Reunion – Sep. 11
JCHS Class of 1956 will hold our 65th class reunion on Saturday, September 11. We will meet at Lois’s Country Café, located at 542 W. Main St. Mountain City TN. at
1 p.m. Meal will be served at 2 p.m. Cost of meal is $15. The theme is the 50’s, if possible wear 50’s attire. Let the good times roll!
JCHS Class of 1970 –Sep. 18
The JCHS Class of 1970- Our “50+1” class reunion will be September 18th at the First Baptist Church park, 2284 Hwy 421 N. Mtn.. City, at 5:00 pm. Cost is $22 per person. Please send check to Janette Eastridge, 135 Hummingbird Lane, Mtn. City TN 37683, by August 21st. Please help by passing this information to other class members. You may also want to bring a lawn chair. For more info, contact Jerry/Terry Jordan, Joan Payne, Nancy Drake, or Janette. Hope to see you all there!!
JCHS Class of 1976 Class Reunion – Oct. 2
The JCHS 45th year Class Reunion scheduled for October 2nd at Lois’ Café on West Main St. Please contact Sandy Osborne, Gaylia Smith Whetsel, Pam Smith Poteet, Linda Potter Snyder, Melvin Huyard, Dennis “Pug” Tester and/or David and Jane Campbell via Facebook, email, text or phone.
Sandy Osborne [email protected] or phone # 423-291-9400. Linda’s email is [email protected], Pam’s is [email protected], Gaylia’s is [email protected]