Community Announcements 8-28-19

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Raffle Rescheduled

Forge Creek Community Center would like to announce that the gun raffle that had the date to be given away on August 10. Has been changed. The Henry Arms 22 lever action will be given away on September 21 at Fall Fling. You can still purchase tickets from any member of the community center we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Holiday Closings

The Johnson County Courthouse will be closed Monday, September 2 for the Labor Day Holiday. The County Clerk’s Office will be closed August 31 and September 2 for the Labor Day holiday. The Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage pick-up this day. Regular garbage routes will resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 423-727-5200.

FFA Mum Sales

The Johnson County FFA is currently having its annual Fall Chrysanthemum Sale at the FFA Greenhouse at the Johnson County High School. Please stop by and check out our selection of Fall Mums and help support the students of the Johnson County FFA. Hours: 8:00am -3:30pm.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

County Clerk Office Closing- Aug. 29

The County Clerk’s Office will be closing at 12 Noon on Thursday, August 29 to complete training for issuance of the new Tennessee Real ID. This new service will allow our Johnson County residents to obtain the real ID here without having to travel to a Department of Safety Office in neighboring Counties.

Community Theatre Auditions- September 7

Here’s your chance to be in a farce/mystery/thriller! No experience required! We will hold auditions on Sat. September 7 at 11 am & Monday Sept 9 at 6 pm at Heritage Hall, enter through the handicap entrance. Play will be presented on December 6, 7 and 8.The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays; 3-4 men, ages 20-40 range. 4-5 women, 1 older, the rest between 20-40. One part can be played by a man or a woman. Takes place at Christmas

1936 Modock Road Closed- Sept 14-15

Modock Road in Trade will be closed one way from Rich Hill Road to RT#421 on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. (The road will be open eastbound from RT#421 to Rich Hill Road) This is for the Trade Mill and Native American Heritage Festival.

Free Legal Help For Seniors- Sept. 16

Monday September 16, 11am at the Johnson County Senior Center 128 College Street. Attorneys with Legal Aid of East TN will be there for Free educational presentation on legal issues. Anyone is welcome to attend. Seniors will have the opportunity after the presentation to meet privately with an attorney. The attorneys may provide FREE legal services about the following: Public benefits and healthcare, estate planning, housing issues, consumer issues, elder abuse and financial exploitation. For more information or for immediate legal assistance call 866-333-1505

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Trade Turkey Shoot – Aug 31

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 31 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Democratic Party Meeting- Sept. 5

The Johnson County Democratic Party will hold their next meeting on Thursday, September 5 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

VFW Meeting- Sept. 7

VFW Post 6908 & Auxiliary will meet Saturday, September 7 for their regular meeting located on Depot Street. A carry-in meal is served at 6 PM and a meeting will follow at 7 PM. All members are urged to attend and any eligible for VFW or active military members are invited. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol and smoke-free Post. For further information, call James D. Payne, Commander 727-7362.

Commission Meeting- Sept. 9

There will be a planning commission meeting on September 9 at 6 pm in the Upper Courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street in Mountain City,

Reunions

JCHS Class of 1955 Reunion- Sept. 7

On September 7, the Class of ‘55 will celebrate their 64th class reunion at Farmers Barbeque in Mountain City. We will begin at 11am for a social/business hour. Lunch will be ordered from the menu at 12 noon. Anyone associated with the class of 55 is always welcome to attend. For more info, call Lyda @423/739-2042 or Nancy @ 423/753-6961

JCHS Class of ‘56 Mini Reunion- Sept. 7

Down memory lane again! The JCHS Class of ‘56 63rd mini-reunion will be held at Sherry & JP’s here in Mountain City the Saturday after Labor Day on September 7. Send money and RSVP by August 25 to Selma Fifer at 200 Woodland Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 423-727-6442.

Things to Do

TN Senior Olympics

Any senior (60 years or older) interested in participating in the Senior Olympics please call Kathy Motsinger at the Johnson County Senior Center asap 727-8883 or come by and pick up registration form. Entry Deadline August 23, 2019, registration fee $35.00. Events include: Cornhole, Table Tennis, Track, Bowling, Swimming, Basketball, Horseshoes, Golf, Softball throw and MUCH MORE. For more info on Age categories, rules, awards, state and national competitions see also www.tnseniorolympics.com.

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Heritage Hall- Aug. 29

Thursday, August 29, second in the Summer Sessions series features Colton Fenner who began playing a keyboard when he was three. C. This event promises to be a real treat and is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours. For more information, check heritagehalltheatre.org.

Long Journey Home- Aug 29-Sept 1

Johnson County’s 5th Long Journey Home celebration will be August 29-September 1. We will kick off the weekend on Thursday night with dinner, live entertainment, and dancing at the Johnson County Senior Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday night there will be buskin’ on Main with a film depicting the life of G. B. Grayson shown at dark. On Saturday, the Musical Heritage Tour will start with a performance at the Old Mill Site followed by the unveiling of the sixth mural at Farmers State Bank, a performance at the Clarence “Tom” Ashley Site, and an Open Jam with the Piney Woods Boys at the Fred Price Site. An art show at the Johnson County Arts Center and a Quilt Show at First Christian Church will be open on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, Old time Gospel music featuring three groups and ending with a Gospel Jam will be celebrated at Heritage Hall.

The public is invited to all events. For more information and exact times, contact the website www.longjourneyhome.net. A map and schedule of events are available at the Johnson County Arts Center and several local businesses. At the Arts Center, you can purchase LJH T-shirts, “Liner Notes” magazines, and artwork by Johnson County artists. The Arts Center hours are Wed.-Fri. 10:00-5:00 and Saturday 10:00-2:00.

Antique and Vintage Quilt Exhibit- Aug 30-31

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will host a free exhibit of quilts made by women of Johnson County before 1970. This exhibit is in conjunction with the Long Journey Home Celebration. The exhibit will be held at the New Life Center at 401 W. Main Street and will be open Aug 30th 4-7pm and Aug 31st 9am – 4pm. A discussion of significant quilts (Bed Turning) will be held the 30th at 5pm and 31st at noon. The public is encouraged to come out and see the quilted legacies of our county.

Town Horseshoe Tournament- Aug. 31

The Town of Mountain City Labor Day Horseshoe Tournament will be held at Ralph Stout Park on Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Senior 8-Ball Pool Tournament- Sept.4-6

The Johnson County Senior Center will be sponsoring a tournament on Sept 4-6 with separate divisions for men and women. First and second place trophies will be awarded in both divisions. There will be a rules meeting for both divisions on Sept. 2. Men meet at 12 noon and women meet at 2 PM. Find out more and sign up at the Johnson County Senior Center by August 30.

2nd Annual Day of Praise- Sept. 15

YOU are invited to our 2nd Annual GREAT DAY of PRAISE! Sept. 15 at Ralph Stout Park. FREE!! 5 pm Dinner, Bouncy Houses, Corn Hole, face painting,find out who won the BBQ & Chili Cookoffs and so much more! 7pm LIVE worship! Come join us. (A free event to bless our community from Community Church of Mountain City).