Community Announcements 8-14-19

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Raffle Rescheduled

Forge Creek Community Center would like to announce that the gun raffle that had the date to be given away on August 10. Has been changed. The Henry Arms 22 lever action will be given away on September 21 at Fall Fling. You can still purchase tickets from any member of the community center we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused =.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Imagination Library Carnival Volunteers Needed

The Johnson County Imagination Library’s annual Carnival is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27. Volunteers are needed for various areas of the event. If you would like to assist please call 423-291-9023, or sign up at the Johnson County Public Library. Join us in making a difference in the lives of the young people of Johnson County!

Free Dental Bingo- Aug 16

11am at the Johnson County Senior Center. Please attend to find out more about Smile on 60+, program covers cleanings, fillings, extractions and dentures or call Johnson County Senior Center at 727-8883 or Hotline: 1-800-509-6055.

Sobriety Checkpoint- Aug 18 & 24

In Partnership with ACTION Coalition, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, and Mountain City Police Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at Crossroads Dr. & God’s Country Church DURING THE WEEK OF SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2019, AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019.

Senior Mobile Dental Clinic Registration- Aug 22

located at Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street Mtn. City. August 20 11am-1pm. Bring proof of age, TN residency, household income, and any medical insurance cards. Must be Tn resident age 60 or over, meet program income guidelines, must not have dental insurance. Mobile Clinic will be on August 29-30 at Roan Creek Baptist Church(appointments required). For more info call the Senior Center at 727-8883.

City Board Work Session- Aug. 23

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a work session on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the work session is to discuss the applications received for certificates of compliance for package stores. Immediately following the work session, the Board will reconvene the meeting from August 6, 2019. The public is urged to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

County Clerk Office Closing- Aug. 29

The County Clerk’s Office will be closing at 12 Noon on Thursday, August 29 to complete training for issuance of the new Tennessee Real ID. This new service will allow our Johnson County residents to obtain the real ID here without having to travel to a Department of Safety Office in neighboring Counties.

Free Legal Help For Seniors- Sept. 16

Monday September 16, 11am at the Johnson County Senior Center 128 College Street. Attorneys with Legal Aid of East TN will be there for Free educational presentation on legal issues. Anyone is welcome to attend. Seniors will have the opportunity after the presentation to meet privately with an attorney. The attorneys may provide FREE legal services about the following: Public benefits and healthcare, estate planning, housing issues, consumer issues, elder abuse and financial exploitation. For more information or for immediate legal assistance call 866-333-1505.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Trade Turkey Shoot – Aug 17

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 17 ar 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade Auction- Aug. 18

Auction at Trade Community Center to benefit Trade Mill and Heritage Festival. BBQ lunch and preview at 12:30 noon- 2 PM. Donations and sale items may be dropped off at Mtn. Antiques (11190 Hwy 421, Trade. Auction starts at 2 PM. Find out more at (423)895-2213 or 423-727-4158.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

County Commission Meeting- Aug. 15

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, August 15 at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The budget committee will not meet this month.

Republican Women Meeting- Aug 15

Republican Women of Johnson County will be meeting on Thursday August 15 at 12:30 at the Johnson County Library Lunch at 12:30 Meeting at 1:00.. We will be ordering lunch from Honey Bee’s. Place your lunch order by 11:00 Wed. Morn . Gwen Bell

American Legion Meeting- Aug. 15

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, August 15 at the Post at 318 N. Church Street. All members and potential members are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and extra produce to share. Supper begins at 6 PM, with business meetings to follow. Dues are now payable for the 2020 membership year. For more information, call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Aug 17

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Aug 17 at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will continue with our block of the month project with a new block explanation and instructions and we will have a hands on lesson on cyanotype fabric printing, weather permitting. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild facebook page to see what we are doing.

Retired Teachers Meeting- Aug. 21

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at the VFW Building on Depot St. in Mountain City at 12 noon. A luncheon will be served by the VFW ladies with a short meeting to follow. Our program will be at Butler Museum. Carpool is available. We will tour thr museum at a cost of $5 a person. All retired teachers living in Johnson County are invited to attend.

Reunions

JCHS Class of ‘56 Mini Reunion- Sept. 7

Down memory lane again! The JCHS Class of ‘56 63rd mini-reunion will be held at Sherry & JP’s here in Mountain City the Saturday after Labor Day on September 7. Send money and RSVP by August 25 to Selma Fifer at 200 Woodland Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 423-727-6442.

Things to Do

TN Senior Olympics

Any senior (60 years or older) interested in participating in the Senior Olympics please call Kathy Motsinger at the Johnson County Senior Center asap 727-8883 or come by and pick up registration form. Entry Deadline August 23, 2019, registration fee $35.00. Events include: Cornhole, Table Tennis, Track, Bowling, Swimming, Basketball, Horseshoes, Golf, Softball throw and MUCH MORE. For more info on Age categories, rules, awards, state and national competitions see also www.tnseniorolympics.com.

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Cancer Survivor Dinner Registration- Aug. 22

Johnson County Bank and the Levi Retirees will be hosing a dinner for all Johnson County Cancert Survivors (plus guest).Please contact either Sandy Snyder or Donna Kirby at johnson County Bank for more information and to secure your invitation, Registration deadline is August 22. Call (423) 727-7701 to find out more.

Watauga Lake Cleanup- Aug. 24

The annual Watauga Lake Cleanup will be on Saturday, August 24. Register at Fish Springs Marina, Pioneer Landing Campgrounds, or Sink Mountain Boat Ramp. Follow us on Facebook and find out more at (423) 534-4785.

Heritage Hall – Aug 24

7pm; Storyteller Bil Lepp, humorous, family-friendly tall-tales and stories have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and from all walks of life. Bil’s books and audio collections have won awards including the PEN Steven Kroll Award for Children’s Book Writing, Parents’ Choice Gold awards, and awards from the National Parenting Publications Assoc., and the Public Library Association. sponsored by Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation You may still purchase walk-up tickets at the door for each event (CASH ONLY).

Long Journey Home- Aug 29-Sept 1

Johnson County’s 5th Long Journey Home celebration will be August 29-September 1. We will kick off the weekend on Thursday night with dinner, live entertainment, and dancing at the Johnson County Senior Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday night there will be buskin’ on Main with a film depicting the life of G. B. Grayson shown at dark. On Saturday, the Musical Heritage Tour will start with a performance at the Old Mill Site followed by the unveiling of the sixth mural at Farmers State Bank, a performance at the Clarence “Tom” Ashley Site, and an Open Jam with the Piney Woods Boys at the Fred Price Site. An art show at the Johnson County Arts Center and a Quilt Show at First Christian Church will be open on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, Old time Gospel music featuring three groups and ending with a Gospel Jam will be celebrated at Heritage Hall.

The public is invited to all events. For more information and exact times, contact the website www.longjourneyhome.net. A map and schedule of events are available at the Johnson County Arts Center and several local businesses. At the Arts Center, you can purchase LJH T-shirts, “Liner Notes” magazines, and artwork by Johnson County artists. The Arts Center hours are Wed.-Fri. 10:00-5:00 and Saturday 10:00-2:00.

Antique and Vintage Quilt Exhibit- Aug 30-31

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will host a free exhibit of quilts made by women of Johnson County before 1970. This exhibit is in conjunction with the Long Journey Home Celebration. The exhibit will be held at the New Life Center at 401 W. Main Street and will be open Aug 30th 4-7pm and Aug 31st 9am – 4pm. A discussion of significant quilts (Bed Turning) will be held the 30th at 5pm and 31st at noon. The public is encouraged to come out and see the quilted legacies of our county.

Senior 8-Ball Pool Tournament- Sept.4-6

The Johnson County Senior Center will be sponsoring a tournament on Sept 4-6 with separate divisions for men and women. First and second place trophies will be awarded in both divisions. There iwll be a rules meeting for both divisions on Sept. 2. Men meet at 12 noon and women meet at 2 PM. Find out more and sign up at the Johnson County Senior Center by August 30.z