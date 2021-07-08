Community Announcements 7-7-2021
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Public Library – Curbside Service
Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.
Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County
The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.
Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021
Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
Home Repair Assistance
Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a non-profit specializing in providing home repairs and replacement for income eligible households. ASP is headquartered in Tennessee and provides critical services across the Central Appalachian region. Repairs range from accessibility modifications, new roofs, added insulation, new floorcoverings and many more – all in an effort to help make homes warmer, safer and drier. New homes are built when a home is unable to be sufficiently repaired. Our partnerships with local and federal organizations are crucial in funding these projects, and ASP is seeking funding assistance from the USDA for work in various counties in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Kentucky, regarding Rural Development Housing Preservation Grants. If awarded, this specific partnership would allow ASP to further reach those living in the rural regions of Central Appalachia to assist with healthy and safe housing and work in accordance with USDA initiatives in the field. For comment or more information, including a request to review proposed Statement of Activities to USDA, please visit www.asphome.org. This is an equal opportunity program. Discrimination is prohibited by Federal Law.
The Johnson County Senior Center Offers Computer Learning
An informative computer class will be offered on Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. with one-on-one help to learn the basics or if you just need a refresher course on new things happening today on the computer with emails, searching the web, social media, etc. Contact the Senior Center at 423-727-8883 for more information.
Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council
The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.
Mountain Music Community Jam – 2nd & 4th Tues.
A Mountain Music Community Jam will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays in June, Jul., and Aug. on the Pickin’ Porch of the Johnson Center for the Arts. The Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) band and instructors will play from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then any group can sign up for a spot between 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Raising Funds
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc
Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880
Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd
The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Reece Cemetery Maintenance
The Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Rd. in Trade TN has been nicely maintained by donors whose family members are buried there, and we really appreciate that assistance. If you have one or more family members in this cemetery, and would like to continue to or begin to donate money toward its up keep, please send your contributions to Debbie Wills Felty 145 Eggers Br. Rd. Trade, Tn 3769
Fundraising Quilt Applications
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild has completed a large bed quilt that it is donating to a local non-profit or charitable organization in Johnson County. The winning organization may then use the quilt for its fundraising purposes. To receive an application, contact Cindy at 423-895-2862. All applications must be received by August 8, 2021. The winning organization will be announced during our Quilt Show on August 28 and 29. You may view a photo of the quilt on our Facebook Page: TN Sunrise Quilt Guild.
Shady Valley Vol. Fire Dept Chicken Bar-B-Que Dinner – July 10
Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department is having their Annual Chicken Bar-B-Que Dinner, Sat. July 10th, at fire hall on Hwy 421. Meals served from 12 noon-6pm. Dinners consist of 1/2 Chicken, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Roll, Dessert and Drink for $10.00. Thank you for supporting the Fire Department.
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 17
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296-1658.
Meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact Chuck at 423-957-0171.
AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780
Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.
The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.
American Legion meeting – July 9
American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet Friday, July 9 at 6pm at the Post at 318 N. Church St. for our annual cookout. The Post will provide the burgers and dogs, so bring appropriate side dishes and dessert. Feel free to bring your garden bounty to the meeting. Let’s swap, take for free or use our overabundance as door prizes. We will be making final arrangements for our Poppy Sale and participation at the Sunflower Festival. Dues are now payable for the 2022 membership year. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
VFW Post 6908 DATE CHANGE – July 10
VFW POST 6908 will meet July 10 instead of July 3 due to Fourth of July holiday. We will have our annual picnic about 6 p.m. and the meeting afterward. All members are urged to attend and all VFW eligible veterans and any active duty military is invited to attend VFW Post 6908 is a smoke-free and alcohol-free Post. For further information, call Don Payne, Commander, 727-7362
Johnson County Beekeepers meetings – July 13
The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, July 13th at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Farm Bureau building.
Jo. Co. Republican Party – Jon Lundberg – July 15
The Johnson County Republican party is sponsoring an event on Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m. in the downstairs of the Johnson County Welcome Center. The speaker is Tennessee Senator Jon Lundberg. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: karen weaver, chairman. 423 707-5058 [email protected]
Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild – July 17
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet in person at 10:00 a.m. on July 17 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall on Main St. in Mountain City. After the meeting, a guest instructor will be teaching a full day class on the Cat’s Cradle Block. We invite anyone interested in quilts or quilt making to join us. For more information, see our Facebook page: TN Sunrise Quilt Guild or e-mail us at [email protected]
Things to Do
Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt
KIDS ACTIVITY: The Johnson County Center for the Arts Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt is a free family friendly scavenger hunt through downtown Mountain City’s Heritage Square district. Pick up your map at the Center for the Arts and look for the clues created by local artist.
Johnson County Center for the Arts – (OPEN Thur., Fri.and Sat.)
The Johnson County Center for the Arts, located at 127 College Street, is now open on Thursday and Friday 10 – 5 and on Saturday 10 – 1. Please come by to see all the one-of-a-kind pieces from the many talented artists in Johnson County. You will not be disappointed. If you are looking for a special gift or f a treat for yourself, The Arts Center is the place to visit. For more information regarding our institution and facility, go to jocoartcenter.org.
Johnson County Farmers Market – Saturday
Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9-12. This week is bring a friend week! Bring a friend to JCFM, stop by the coordinator tent and let them know you have brought a friend and you will be entered into a drawing for a prize! Drawing will be held at 11:30. Our featured vendor is 5 Sisters Homestead, they offer USDA certified beef and pork, and much more, be sure to stop by and see them and pick up some samples of their product! At JCFM you can expect to find a variety of fresh local produce, local USDA certified beef and pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and so much more!
Mountain Farm & Craft Market – Saturdays
The Mountain Farm & Craft Market is happening every Saturday at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons located at 5500 Roan Creek Rd. Mountain City from 9 a.m. to Noon (12 p.m.) Fresh local produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, plants, soap and crafts.
New Senior Center Club for Ladies
A new club is forming at the Senior Center. This club is for widows or any ladies who find themselves single and want to socialize and make new friendships through social events and just gathering to talk. This club is “Lovable Ladies,” as are we not all Lovable even without a man by our side? The first meeting will be June 29 at the senior center beginning at 12;30. We will get to know each other and talk about what we would like to do in the future. Please call the Johnson County Senior Center @ 727-8833 to reserve your spot. Due to Covid restrictions membership is limited for the near future. You don’t want to miss the fun.
Roan Creek Church Toes out and Pinkies up events – July 11 & 18
Roan Creek Toe’s out and Pinky’s up events: July 11th-Girls tea party with tea mate and July 18th-Boys and Men kickball tournament. Please call the church office and leave a message and we will call you back to register 423-727-7061 or email us at [email protected]
Heritage Hall presents The Kody Norris Show – Jul. 17
Heritage Hall 2021 Season opens July 17 with THE KODY NORRIS SHOW. Tickets available online now and Box Office opens June 30. For more info check our website at www.heritagehalltheatre.org.
Johnson County Hikers – July 21
We will leave a bit earlier than usual (meet at 8:15) and head up to Virginia to Hungry Mother State Park. This is a big, beautiful place with many trails for us to choose from. There is a large lake with a trail that circles it which maybe just the perfect one for us. We will aim to keep our hike totals to between 5 and 6 miles. We will leave at 8:30 a.m. SHARP. Just a note that since this is a state park in Virginia, there will be an entrance fee. I remember it being $7 per vehicle, and that is traditionally paid by the riders in each vehicle. Questions? Call Carol at 727-5947.
Johnson County Amateur Radio Club Testing Session – July 24
The Johnson County Amateur Radio Club is holding a Testing Session for new HAMs or upgrades on July 24, Saturday – 9 a.m at the 2nd dist. Vol Fire station 4243 Hwy 421 So., Mountain City TN. Contact for details: Karen Weaver KW4DHT 423 727-0723 [email protected]
Reunions
JCHS Class of 58 Reunion – Jul. 17
JCHS Class of 58 Reunion: Farmers BBQ at 2:00 p.m. on July 17, 2021. Classmates may order and pay bill individually in cash or personal check: NO CREDIT CARDS. Plan to wear a mask. PLEASE RSVP by July 3, 2021. Call Daisy Everett at 1-423-727-6771 or Mary Ann Worley at 1-423-727-7127.
Arnold and Hartman family reunion- July 31
1:00 to 3:00 at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN 37683. Dinner will be served at 1:30. Please bring food, drinks, and stuff for door prizes. Also bring old pictures and history of the family. Donations will be taken up for next year’s reunion. We will do a raffle plus give-aways for the 3 people who came the longest distance. Also there will be music. Direct any questions to [email protected]
JCHS Class of 1966 Reunion – Aug. 7
In celebration of our 55th year milestone, the JCHS Class of 1966 will have a covered dish lunch at the Bill Icenhour Lodge, 540 Bill Icenhour Lane,Butler,TN, Noon, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Spouses and/or guests are welcome. Please bring one dish per person by letter of last name: A-M Vegetable or appetizer N-Z Salad or dessert The Class will provide chicken, drinks and paper products. If you plan to attend , please contact one of the following: Carol Thomas Winebarger 423-727-8292, Barbara Fritts Stout 423-768-2472, Jane Ann Shoun McGee 423-727-1059 or Martha Jane Cress Elvidge 423-366-9977.