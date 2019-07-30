Community Announcements 7-31-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423)460-3330.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

After School Notice

Enrollment packets for the Town of Mountain City-Leaps after school program can be picked up at the MC/JC COMMUNITY CENTER beginning August 1..For more Information, call 423-727-2972.

Mtn. City Elm. Open House- Aug. 6

Mountain City Elementary will be hosting their annual “Back to School Open House” on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Parents of Kindergarten students will meet in a general session in the cafeteria at 5:00 p.m. 1-6 grades will meet at 6:30 p.m. in designated classrooms, with a second session available at 7 for parents who may need to visit more than one grade level. We will be having a Skyward training session in the computer lab from 5-6:30 for any parent who would like to attend. If any test scores are available, they will be handed out to parents at Open House. All parents are highly encouraged to attend. We hope to see you there!

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donations to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Cress Cemetery

Funds needed for mowing. Please send your donations to Norene Smith at 687 Corner Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Aug 5

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 3 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Democrat Party Meeting- Aug. 1

The Johnson County Democratic Party will hold their next meeting on Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 in the Johnson County Library Meeting room.

VFW Meeting- Aug. 3

Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 and Auxiliary will meet August 3, 2019 for their regular meeting with carry-in-meal served at 6 PM and meeting to follow. All members are urged to attend and any active duty military or VFW eligible veteran is invited to attend. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol and smoke-free Post. For further information call (423) 727-7362.

Taylorsville Masons Meeting- Aug. 5

The regular stated communication of Taylorsville Lodge #243 F & A M will be held at 7 PM, Monday, August 5 at the Masonic Lodge on College Street. Members are encouraged to attend and visiting Brethren are always welcome.

City Board Meeting- Aug. 6

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Public Meeting- Aug. 6

The Town of Mountain City plans to submit an application to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) Grant to make improvements to the tennis courts at Cunningham Park. This public meeting has been scheduled to discuss the application and allow residents to provide input on the proposed project. The meeting will be held at Mountain City Town Hall, 210 South Church Street, on August 6, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. All persons of any race, age, or gender are welcome to attend. Any person wishing to attend with special needs of accessibility, please contact Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Republican Party Meeting- Aug. 8

The Johnson County Republican Party will old their next meeting on Thursday, August 8 at the Welcome Center lower level from 7 PM – 8 PM. Find out more at 423-707-5058.

Reunions

Rock School Reunion- Aug. 3

The Rock School Reunion will be on Saturday, August 3. Lunch will be served at 12:30 pm. Please bring your favorite dish. We will have prizes to raffle off plus a door prize. Please try to attend.

Johnson Family Reunion- Aug. 10

The Lily Reece Johnson family will ave a reunion on August 10 at 2 PM at 1st Baptist Park in Mountain City,TN.

JCHS Class of ‘56- Sept. 7

Down memory lane again! The JCHS Class of ‘56 63rd mini-reunion will be held at Sherry & JP’s here in Mountain City the Saturday after Labor Day on September 7. Send money and RSVP by August 25 to Selma Fifer at 200 Woodland Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 423-727-6442.

Things to Do

Johnson County Farmers Market Season

Johnson County Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 am-Noon at Ralph Stout Park

Autobiographers Club

Johnson County Autobiographers Club will meet at the Johnson County Public Library Conference Room each Monday from 1 PM to 3 PM. This is a FREE group that is open to all. Come and learn to write your Life’s Stories in a relaxed environment. Call Brenda Turner, Facilitator, for more information about the group at 317-316-7336.

Joe Barlow / Kim Sutton Show – Aug. 2

Friday, August 2 beginning at 6 p.m., Main Street, Mountain City, TN – Plaques awarded, Food Vendors, Merchandise Vendors, Music, Public Service Vehicles on display. Admission is free to the public. $10 entry fee for vehicle registration. Come out and join us! Thank you! Should you have any questions please call Tina or Dan Lipford at (423) 727-9978 or (423) 291-1082 or e-mail us at nascarcrazytll@yahoo.com

Joe Barlow Memorial Ride Saturday, August 3

Ralph Stout Park, Mountain City, TN – Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Ride will leave at 12p.m. A meal will be provided by Nelson Chapel Baptist Church following the ride. Registration: Single $15– Double $20- Sponsored by Johnson County Knights to benefit the Joe Barlow/Kim Sutton Scholarship Fund – For more information visit our website at: www.johnsoncountyknights.com or call (423) 291-1082. Thank you! Should you have any questions please call Tina or Dan Lipford at (423) 727-9978 or (423) 291-1082 or e-mail us at nascarcrazytll@yahoo.com

Heritage Hall News- Aug. 10

Saturday, August 10, 7 pm Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl, JESSIE LYNN®, is a multiple award-winning independent country music singer & songwriter and proud CMA member! “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org, on Facebook and by email. Online tickets will go off sale at 2:00 PM on the day of each event. You may still purchase walk-up tickets at the door for each event (CASH ONLY). For more information, check heritagehalltheatre.org.

Free Hunter Safety Class- Aug. 12

There will be a free Hunter Safety Class starting on Monday, August 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Johnson County Health Department Annex Building at 715 West Main Street Mountain City, TN. More dates include August 13 & August 15-17. Register online for Event #6354 at www.tn.gov/twra using the Mountain City zip code 37683. Questions? Call Jerry Jordan at 727-7238.

Cancer Survivor Dinner Registration- Aug. 22

Johnson County Bank and the Levi Retirees will be hosting a dinner for all Johnson County Cancer Survivors (plus guest). Please contact either Sandy Snyder or Donna Kirby at johnson County Bank for more information and to secure your invitation, Registration deadline is August 22. Call (423) 727-7701 to find out more.