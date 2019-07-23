Community Announcements 7-24-19

For Your Information
Butler Museum 2019 Season
Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.
Earn Your Diploma
Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423)460-3330.
Free Senior Stretching Class
A free senior class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.
Senior Center Arthritis Class
The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.
Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search
This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts May be of any size or condition. Selected quilts May be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners May show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877.
Summer Food Service Program
School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.
After School Notice
Enrollment packets for the Town of Mountain City-Leaps after school program can be picked up at the MC/JC COMMUNITY CENTER beginning August 1..For more Information, call 423-727-2972.
Sobriety Checkpoint
In Partnership with ACTION Coalition, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, and Mountain City Police Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at Hwy 421 S and Food Lion DURING THE WEEK OF SUNDAY,JULY 21, 2019, AND SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019.
Imagination Library Carnival Volunteers Needed
The Johnson County Imagination Library’s annual Carnival is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27. Volunteers are needed for various areas of the event. If you would like to assist please call 423-291-9023, or sign up at the Johnson County Public Library. Join us in making a difference in the lives of the young people of Johnson County!
Fundraisers
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Cress Cemetery
Funds needed for mowing. Please send your donations to Norene Smith at 687 Corner Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations
The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.
Longhorn Walkway Brick Engraving
The Longhorn Touchdown Club is accepting orders for brick engraving on the Longhorn walkway connecting the field house to the football field. This is a great way to recognize anyone whether in honor or as a memorial such as family members, graduates, clubs, classmates, teachers and special Longhorn memories. A brick can be personalized with individual or company names with dates. Bricks may have one or two lines of text. Each line may have up to 25 characters including letters, punctuation marks, or spaces. Each brick can be personalized for a minimum donation of $25 with all proceeds going to the Longhorn Touchdown Club to support Longhorn football projects. For further information on placing your order, please contact Brenda Arnold at 423-291-2237 or deweyarnoldb@gmail.com by July 15, 2019. Go Horns
MyRide/ Senior Center Fundraiser Dinner- July 26
Where: Johnson County Crewette Building on July 26 5pm-7pm What: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for $7all proceeds go to MyRide and the Johnson County Senior Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Hosted by Hazlee Kleine and sponsored by Silver Angels.
Mtn. City Baptist Resource Clinic- July 27
The resource clinic will be at Mtn. City Baptist Church from 11AM – 2 PM. Free services/items include back to school supplies, haircuts, clothing, medical screenings, and more. Find out more at (423) 956-3384.
Trade Turkey Shoot – Aug 5
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, August 3 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center
grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.
Meetings
Commission Meeting- July 24
The Mountain City Planning Commission will meet in regular session on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.
Johnson County Resident Town Meeting- July 25
July 25 6:30pm at Shady Valley Elementary. To discuss the School Boards June 13t vote to remove preschool and 6th grade at Shady Elementary School. Time to get our questions answered. For information contact Ashley Worlock at aworlockmail@gmail.com.
VFW Meeting- Aug. 3
Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 and Auxiliary will meet August 3, 2019 for their regular meeting with carry-in-meal served at 6 PM and meeting to follow. All members are urged to attend and any active duty military or VFW eligible veteran is invited to attend. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol and smoke free Post. For further information call (423) 727-7362.
City Board Meeting- Aug. 6
The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.
Reunions
Class of 1961 Reunion- July 27
The Class of ’61 will have a get together on Saturday, July 27 at the Crewette Building at 4 PM. Dinner catered by the Levi Retirees will be served at 5 PM at a cost of $14. Send payment to Barbara Simcox at 125 Slemp Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683 by July 12 to reserve your plate.
25th Wiley Crowder Reunion- July 27
The reunion will be on Saturday, July 27 at first Baptist Church Park (on 421 toward Shady Valley) at 3 PM. Please come and join us.
Johnson Family Reunion- August 10
The Lily Reece Johnson family will ave a reunion on August 10 at 2 PM at 1st Baptist Park in Mountain City,TN.
Things to Do
Johnson County Farmers Market Season
Johnson County Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 am-Noon at Ralph Stout Park
Autobiographers Club
Johnson County Autobiographers Club will meet at the Johnson County Public Library Conference Room each Monday from 1 PM to 3 PM. This is a FREE group that is open to all. Come and learn to write your Life’s Stories in a relaxed environment. Call Brenda Turner, Facilitator, for more information about the group at 317-316-7336.
Community Theatre at Heritage Hall
Mom’s Gift by Phil Olson will be performed at Heritage Hall by Johnson County Community Theatre on July 19, 20 and 26 at 7 pm and July 27 at 3pm. Comedy with a heart! There is some mature content. Visit heritagehalltheatre.org or call 423-727-7444 for tickets and more information.
Heritage Hall
Friday & Saturday, July 19, 20, 26, & 27; 7pm & July 27 at 3pm; The Johnson County Community Theatre will present Mom’s Gift, By Phil Olson. In this comedy with a heart. *Includes Mature Content. Adv $10/Door$12/ $5 for youth through High School.
“On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org, on Facebook and by email. Online tickets will go off sale at 2:00 PM on the day of each event. You may still purchase walk-up tickets at the door for each event (CASH ONLY).
Library Summer Reading Program- July 26
Join us on for Summer activities. Children 3-6 come Wednesdays from June 19 to July 17 from 11 AM to 12 PM. Children 6-12 come Fridays June 21- July 26 for stories, music, crafts, and games. Sign up at the Johnson County Library.
How to Find your Civil War Ancestor- July 27
The Johnson County Historical Society presents Michael Hardy offering a one day workshop July 27 at the Johnson County Library. Cost for the workshop is $10. Seating will be limited. Contact Kelly Turner at the Johnson County Welcome Center 423-727-5800 for reservations.
Chuck Walsh Book Signing- July 27
Fiction writer Chuck Walsh will have a book signing on Saturday, July 27 from 2 PM – 4 PM at the Watauga Winery at 6952 Big Dry Run Rd, Butler, TN. The featured book is Black Mingo Creek, but he will have copies of all his books for those who want signed copies.
Jo. Co. Hikers- July 27
The next hike will be to Grayson Highlands State Park in Va.on Saturday, July 27. Meet at Food Lion’s parking lot about 8:15 AM and we will leave at 8:30 AM sharp. Bring lots of water, your walking stick and your camera. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destination substitution for something more fitting to the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947.