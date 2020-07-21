Community Announcements 7-22-2020

Special Notices

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closures we have decided to do our registration process differently this year. We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year. If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten. If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K. If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] jocoed.net or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in: Parent’s name, Child’s name, Phone number, Child’s date of birth , Address, School your child will attend

Truck & Tractor Pull – July 25 Canceled

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull that was scheduled for July 25th.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is now open. M-S from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Reminder: We only take paper and cardboard

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 31

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, July 31 , 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 [email protected]