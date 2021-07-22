Community Announcements 7-21-2021
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Public Library – Curbside Service
Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.
Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County
The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.
Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021
Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
Home Repair Assistance
Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a non-profit specializing in providing home repairs and replacement for income eligible households. ASP is headquartered in Tennessee and provides critical services across the Central Appalachian region. Repairs range from accessibility modifications, new roofs, added insulation, new floorcoverings and many more – all in an effort to help make homes warmer, safer and drier. New homes are built when a home is unable to be sufficiently repaired. Our partnerships with local and federal organizations are crucial in funding these projects, and ASP is seeking funding assistance from the USDA for work in various counties in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Kentucky, regarding Rural Development Housing Preservation Grants. If awarded, this specific partnership would allow ASP to further reach those living in the rural regions of Central Appalachia to assist with healthy and safe housing and work in accordance with USDA initiatives in the field. For comment or more information, including a request to review proposed Statement of Activities to USDA, please visit www.asphome.org. This is an equal opportunity program. Discrimination is prohibited by Federal Law.
Earn Your Diploma
Adult Education Classes Are Available- With your diploma you can get that desired job, get that promotion, join the U.S. Military, or attend College or Technical school for Free!
Take that first step and Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Classes are FREE and Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330, call or text (423)202-4386, or Drop by and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
The Johnson County Senior Center Offers Computer Learning
An informative computer class will be offered on Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. with one-on-one help to learn the basics or if you just need a refresher course on new things happening today on the computer with emails, searching the web, social media, etc. Contact the Senior Center at 423-727-8883 for more information.
Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council
The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.
Raising Funds
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc
Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880
Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd
The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Reece Cemetery Maintenance
The Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Rd. in Trade TN has been nicely maintained by donors whose family members are buried there, and we really appreciate that assistance. If you have one or more family members in this cemetery, and would like to continue to or begin to donate money toward its up keep, please send your contributions to Debbie Wills Felty 145 Eggers Br. Rd. Trade, Tn 3769
Fundraising Quilt Applications
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild has completed a large bed quilt that it is donating to a local non-profit or charitable organization in Johnson County. The winning organization may then use the quilt for its fundraising purposes. To receive an application, contact Cindy at 423-895-2862. All applications must be received by August 8, 2021. The winning organization will be announced during our Quilt Show on August 28 and 29. You may view a photo of the quilt on our Facebook Page: TN Sunrise Quilt Guild.
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 31
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296-1658.
Meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact Chuck at 423-957-0171.
AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.
Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.
The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.
JCHS Class of 1956 planning meeting – July 21
The JCHS Class of 1956 is having a planning meeting on Wednesday, July, 21 at 3 p.m. in the Mountain City Presbyterian Church located at 201 Fair Grounds Lane, Mountain City TN. Any question call 727-4753.
County Commissioners Special Meeting – July 22
There will be a Special Call Meeting of the County Commissioners on Thursday July 22 at 6:00 pm at the Johnson County Courthouse in the lower courtroom.
The item on the agenda is the Opioid Settlement.
IBD Board meeting – Jul. 29
The IBD Board will meet Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. in The Johnson County Courthouse’s upper courtroom.
Trade Community Center Monthly meeting – Aug. 2
The regular monthly Trade Community Center meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Trade Elementary school.
Things to Do
Mountain Music Community Jam – 2nd & 4th Tues.
A Mountain Music Community Jam will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays in Jun., Jul., and Aug. on the Pickin’ Porch of the Johnson Center for the Arts. The Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) band and instructors will play from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then any group can sign up for a spot between 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt
KIDS ACTIVITY: The Johnson County Center for the Arts Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt is a free family friendly scavenger hunt through downtown Mountain City’s Heritage Square district. Pick up your map at the Center for the Arts and look for the clues created by local artist.
Jo. Co. Center for the Arts – (OPEN Thur., Fri.and Sat.)
The Johnson County Center for the Arts, located at 127 College Street, is now open on Thursday and Friday 10 – 5 and on Saturday 10 – 1. Please come by to see all the one-of-a-kind pieces from the many talented artists in Johnson County. You will not be disappointed. If you are looking for a special gift or f a treat for yourself, The Arts Center is the place to visit. For more information regarding our institution and facility, go to jocoartcenter.org..
Johnson County Farmers Market – Saturday
Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9-12. Summer is here, and the summer produce is rolling in! Some new arrivals at the market are summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, and the tomatoes have finally made their first appearance!! At JCFM you can expect to find a variety of fresh local produce, local USDA certified beef and pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and so much more! Our featured vendor this week is C2C Farms. Be sure to stop by their tent and see their fresh produce, plants, handmade wood crafts, and Cala’s wonderful local photography!
Mountain Farm & Craft Market – Saturdays
The Mountain Farm & Craft Market is happening every Saturday at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons located at 5500 Roan Creek
Rd. Mountain City from 9 a.m. to Noon (12 p.m.) Fresh local produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, plants, soap and crafts.
Heritage Hall is Back with Billy Joel Tribute – July 31
Heritage Hall Theatre at 211 N. Church Street will be featuring Stranger – A Billy Joel Tribute – with Mike Santoro on Saturday, July 31 at 7pm. Coupled with the raw energy of a live show, his drive to perform is all born from his appreciation for every fellow Billy Joel fan that comes out to see The Stranger and joins in celebrating his music. Mike has said “its like a communal experience, me and the band on the stage are just part of a big family having a party. In the words of Billy Joel himself to Mike, “Thank you for keeping my music alive”. This will be a night of wonderful memories including hits such as Piano Man, New York State of Mind, Only the Good Die Young, and It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me. For more information regarding Mike Santoro, please see https://www.thestrangerlive.com/bio
Sponsored by: Mountain View Nursery & Landscaping, Redden Realty & Mountain City Funeral HomeTickets: $25 in advance, $28 at the door, $15 Youth “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours.
Jo. Co. Senior Center’s Veterans Café – July 28
The Johnson County Senior Center will be having a Veterans Café on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 noon. This is for veterans 60 and older who would like to come hang out and enjoy talking with other veterans. We will have a variety of speakers, resources and information available. Lunch will be provided for our veteran’s compliments of KFC. Call the senior center to reserve your meal at 423-727-8883.
14th Annual Back to School Bash – July 31
Old Mill Ministries invites you to our 14 annual Back to School Bash. Like last year, it will be a drive through event. Where: Johnson County EMS – Crewette Building, 203 Vandilla St. Mountain City, TN. When: Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Stay in your car & drive through to receive your bag lunch and backpacks filled with school supplies for all children present in your vehicle. See you Saturday!
Jo. Co. Hikers – Aug. 4
Hiking in the Erwin TN area at Squibb Creek Falls. We will be in Sampson Mountain Wilderness on a just under 5-mile hike that follows a creek most of the way. There will be some creek crossings with the help of some well-placed rocks. I suggest walking poles. This is not a hard hike, but footing will be important. We will be going up to view the falls and then come back down the same trail. It seems this could be a wonderful way to spend a hot summer day, so plan on joining us. Questions? Call Carol at 727-5947.
Reunions
Arnold and Hartman family reunion- July 31
1:00 to 3:00 at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN 37683. Dinner will be served at 1:30. Please bring food, drinks, and stuff for door prizes. Also bring old pictures and history of the family. Donations will be taken up for next year’s reunion. We will do a raffle plus give-aways for the 3 people who came the longest distance. Also there will be music. Direct any questions to [email protected]
JCHS Class of 1970 Reunion – Aug. 2
JCHS Class of 1966 Reunion – Aug. 7
In celebration of our 55th year milestone, the JCHS Class of 1966 will have a covered dish lunch at the Bill Icenhour Lodge, 540 Bill Icenhour Lane,Butler,TN, Noon, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Spouses and/or guests are welcome. Please bring one dish per person by letter of last name: A-M Vegetable or appetizer N-Z Salad or dessert The Class will provide chicken, drinks and paper products. If you plan to attend , please contact one of the following: Carol Thomas Winebarger 423-727-8292, Barbara Fritts Stout 423-768-2472, Jane Ann Shoun McGee 423-727-1059 or Martha Jane Cress Elvidge 423-366-9977.
JCHS Class of 1970 – Sep. 18
The JCHS Class of 1970- Our “50+1” class reunion will be September 18th at the First Baptist Church park, 2284 Hwy 421 N. Mtn.. City, at 5:00 pm. Cost is $22 per person. Please send check to Janette Eastridge, 135 Hummingbird Lane, Mtn. City TN 37683, by August 21st. Please help by passing this information to other class members. You may also want to bring a lawn chair. For more info, contact Jerry/Terry Jordan, Joan Payne, Nancy Drake, or Janette. Hope to see you all there!!