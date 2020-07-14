Community Announcements 7-15-2020
Special Notices
ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students
Due to recent events and closures we have decided to do our registration process differently this year. We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year. If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten. If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K. If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] jocoed.net or [email protected]
Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in: Parent’s name, Child’s name, Phone number, Child’s date of birth , Address, School your child will attend
Truck & Tractor Pull – July 25 Canceled
Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull that was scheduled for July 25th.
Public Library – Curbside Service
Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Johnson County Recycling Center Closed
The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed. (The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)
Johnson County Transfer Station
The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.
Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed
The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.
Raising Funds
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 17
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, July 17 , 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.
Trade Community Center Fundraiser-August 9
The Trade Community Center is seeking donations for an auction to be held August 9, 2020. Arrangements for drop off can be made through Bill Roark at 423-895- 2213. Proceeds will go to maintaining the community canter and other community projects.
Meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.
American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled
Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled
Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 [email protected]
Johnson County Commission meeting – July 16
The Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.
Quilt Guild Meeting – July 18 canceled
The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild which was scheduled to meet Sat., Jul 18th is canceled. You are encouraged to check out our TN SunriseQuiltGuildfacebookpage to see what our members we are doing while we are apart.
Animal Control Committee meeting – July 21
There will be an Animal Control Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 21 at 5:15 pm at the Johnson County Courthouse lower courtroom.
Things to Do
Johnson County Center for the Arts is happy to announce that we are now open Fridays from 10 to 5. We will be following social distancing safety measures; we prefer customers wear masks; No more than 5 visitors in the center at once and our Maker Space and Coffee Bar are closed.
The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.
Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices and operations through the end of May. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. All ticket sales have been suspended.
The JC Young Artists’ “101 Dalmatians” has been cancelled for 2020 and will probably be rescheduled for Spring 2021. Kenny Price’s May 29 event has also been cancelled with the possibility of rescheduling for this season. The Community Theatre’s “Ghost of a Chance” has been cancelled. Long Journey Home’s documentary and the JC Community Foundation’s Talent Show have both been cancelled along with The Richard Lynch Band, scheduled for June 20. HH events presently rescheduled include Rockin’ the Hall, Aug 8 and The Kody Norris Show, Sept. 18. Please check heritagehalltheatre.org for up to date changes or if you have any questions, call 423 727 7444 and leave a message.
JC Library Summer Reading Program – June 5- July 17
The Summer Reading Program at Johnson County Library provides children with books,activity packets,snacks and fun. On Fridays from June 5 to July 17 children may pick up items at the Johnson County Library during library hours. A new activity packet will be available each week.There will be Stories and Music available on the Johnson County Public Library Facebook Page. Due to COVID-19 things may look a little different this year but there is lots of fun available in our new format.
Reunions
JCHS Class of 1958 on Saturday, July 18 – Canceled
Circumstances beyond our control necessitates that we cancel our JCHS Class of 1958 Reunion planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020. It is very difficult to plan a time or place under the current conditions. We do not feel we can expose our classmates to the potential of the current Corona-19 virus, since our age group is a prime target. Be sure we will plan our class reunion in 2021 on the third Saturday in July.
JCHS Class of 1965 on Saturday, July 18 – Canceled
JCHS Class of 1965, 55th Reunion planned for July 18, 2020, has been CANCELED due to closure of our venue as a result of the COVID19 virus. However, we are optimistic that we can have a 56th Reunion in 2021