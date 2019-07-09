Community Announcements 7-10-19

For Your Information Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age. Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423)460-3330. Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130. Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center. Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search

This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts May be of any size or condition. Selected quilts May be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners May show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877. Sunflower Festival Seeking Vendors

The Mountain City Sunflower Festival is seeking vendors for the 2019 festival on July 13. You may contact Renee Proffitt at 423-291-9029 for more information. Summer Food Service Program

School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals. After School Notice

Enrollment packets for the Town of Mountain City-Leaps after school program can be picked up at the MC/JC COMMUNITY CENTER beginning August 1..For more Information, call 423-727-2972.

Library Closing- July 13

The Johnson County Library will be closed on Saturday, July 13 for Kathleen S. Mount’s funeral.

Fundraisers Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025 Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you! Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org. Longhorn Walkway Brick Engraving

The Longhorn Touchdown Club is accepting orders for brick engraving on the Longhorn walkway connecting the field house to the football field. This is a great way to recognize anyone whether in honor or as a memorial such as family members, graduates, clubs, classmates, teachers and special Longhorn memories. A brick can be personalized with individual or company names with dates. Bricks may have one or two lines of text. Each line may have up to 25 characters including letters, punctuation marks, or spaces. Each brick can be personalized for a minimum donation of $25 with all proceeds going to the Longhorn Touchdown Club to support Longhorn football projects. For further information on placing your order, please contact Brenda Arnold at 423-291-2237 or deweyarnoldb@gmail.com by July 15, 2019. Go Horns! Johnson County 2nd District VFD- June 20-July 5

We invite you to come check out their selection of fireworks! For sale from June 20th – July 5th. Come check out our great prices! We have the lowest prices in the area. This is a fundraiser to help maintain firefighting capabilities for the Second District; the largest area covered in Johnson County! Money raised through our fundraising events stay in the community and help us with protecting our neighbors. We are a group of volunteers who dedicate our time, energy, and resources to protect everyone in the Second District of Johnson County. We are located at 4243 Hwy 421 South in Mountain City, TN 37683 near the old Glove Factory. Trade Turkey Shoot – July 6

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, July 6 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. The competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and

410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center

grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213. Levi Retirees Breakfast- July 13

The Levi Retirees Breakfast will be at the Crewette Building on July 13 from 6 AM – 10 AM. Breakfast includes homemade biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, potatoes, grits, jam, coffee and orange juice. Adults: $6 Children: $3. Carry-outs are available. Shady VFD BBQ Dinner- July 13

Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Bar-B-Q Chicken Dinner is Sat. July 13. serving from 12-6 pm at fire hall on Hwy 421. All dinners are $10.00. Menu consists of 1/2 chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, homemade dessert and drink. All donations are appreciated.

Benefit Bass Tournament-July 19

The upcoming fundraiser will be at Fish Springs Marina at 191 Fish Springs Road in Hampton from 7 PM to 2 AM. Cost is $35 per boat with a maximum of two contestants per team per boat. Proceeds go towards a seeing eye and comfort dog for 4-year-old Kourtnee Dawne Peters.

Trade Turkey Shoot – July 20

There will be a "Turkey Shoot" on Saturday, July 20 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competitionwill be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available.

grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213

Meetings Democrat Meeting- July 11

The Johnson County Democrat Party Meeting will be held Thursday, July 11 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library. FSA Meeting- July 17

Farm Service Agency announces a public meeting will be held on July 17, 2017 at the Johnson County Courthouse in the small court room. The meeting will start at 1:30 pm. Representatives from FSA will be present to update producers and potential customers on the 2019 County Office Committee Elections (COC Elections) and all current FSA Programs. For more information on the meeting, contact the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at (423) 727-9744 ext. 2 or email Robert.Earhart@usda.gov. County Commission Meeting- July 18

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, July 18 At 7:00 P.M. The meeting Will Be Held In The Upper Courtroom Of The Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The Budget Committee will not meet this month. American Legion Meeting- July 18

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, July 18 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church. Supper begins at 6PM with a business meeting to follow. Feel free to bring produce to swap. All members and potential members are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and enjoy and evening of good food and fellowship Quilt Guild Meeting July 20

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Jul 20 at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will continue with our block of the month project with a new block explanation and instructions and we will have a hands on lesson on how to make the Hidden Wells quilt block.

Johnson County Resident Town Meeting- July 25

July 25 6:30pm at Shady Valley Elementary. To discuss the School Boards June 13th vote to remove preschool and 6th grade at Shady Elementary School.Time to get our questions answered. For information contact Ashley Worlock at aworlockmail@gmail.com.