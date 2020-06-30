Community Announcements 7-1-2020

Special Notices

Jo. Co. Courthouse and county offices – July 3 Closed

The Johnson County Courthouse and county offices will be closed July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Jo. County Transfer Station – July 3 and 4 Closed

The Johnson County Transfer Station will also be closed July 3 And 4 for the Fourth Of July holiday.

Town of Mountain City offices – July 3 Closed

The Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 in ob- servance of the Fourth of July Holiday. There will be no garbage pick-up this day. Garbage routes will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020. In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 423-727-5200.

Fourth of July Fireworks – Canceled

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.

Truck & Tractor Pull – July 25 Canceled

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull that was scheduled for July 25th.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed. (The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 3

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, July 3 , 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Doggy “Do” and SNAP Fundraiser –July 4

Come to the Johnson County Farmers Market located at Ralph Stout Park, Mountain City on Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to Noon to support two great causes; Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary animal shelter and SNAP, which is a food assistance program to help those with low or no-income. The Doggy “Do” and SNAP fundraiser will host an Art Sale by local artists, raffle basket drawing, dog walk and a 10:30 a.m. performance by Jan Standish and her dancing dog, Gracie. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 [email protected]