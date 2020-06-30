Community Announcements 7-1-2020
Special Notices
Jo. Co. Courthouse and county offices – July 3 Closed
The Johnson County Courthouse and county offices will be closed July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Jo. County Transfer Station – July 3 and 4 Closed
The Johnson County Transfer Station will also be closed July 3 And 4 for the Fourth Of July holiday.
Town of Mountain City offices – July 3 Closed
The Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 in ob- servance of the Fourth of July Holiday. There will be no garbage pick-up this day. Garbage routes will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020. In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 423-727-5200.
Fourth of July Fireworks – Canceled
Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.
Truck & Tractor Pull – July 25 Canceled
Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull that was scheduled for July 25th.
Public Library – Curbside Service
Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Johnson County Recycling Center Closed
The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed. (The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)
Johnson County Transfer Station
The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.
Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed
The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.
Raising Funds
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – July 3
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, July 3 , 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.
Doggy “Do” and SNAP Fundraiser –July 4
Come to the Johnson County Farmers Market located at Ralph Stout Park, Mountain City on Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to Noon to support two great causes; Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary animal shelter and SNAP, which is a food assistance program to help those with low or no-income. The Doggy “Do” and SNAP fundraiser will host an Art Sale by local artists, raffle basket drawing, dog walk and a 10:30 a.m. performance by Jan Standish and her dancing dog, Gracie. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.
American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled
Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled
Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 [email protected]
Johnson County Democrats meeting – July 2
To the Johnson County Democrats, we will be holding our July meeting on Thursday, July 2 at 5:30 via zoom.
Jo. Co. ECD-911 Board of Directors meeting – July 6,
Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday: July 6, 2020. The meeting will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. Please call to reserve a spot due to limit space in the EOC must be spaced out 6’apart. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.
Town of Mountain City Council meeting – July 7
The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.
Jo. Co. Election Commission Special Meeting – July 9
The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting July 9, 2020 at 12:00 NOON in Johnson County Election Commission Office. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the August 6, 2020 State and Federal Primary and County General Election: 1. Inspect the Early Voting and Election Day Voting Machines. 2. Any other matters that pertain to the election process.
Things to Do
Johnson County Center for the Arts is happy to announce that we are now open Fridays from 10 to 5. We will be following social distancing safety measures; we prefer customers wear masks; No more than 5 visitors in the center at once and our Maker Space and Coffee Bar are closed.
The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.
Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices and operations through the end of May. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. All ticket sales have been suspended.
The JC Young Artists’ “101 Dalmatians” has been cancelled for 2020 and will probably be rescheduled for Spring 2021. Kenny Price’s May 29 event has also been cancelled with the possibility of rescheduling for this season. The Community Theatre’s “Ghost of a Chance” has been cancelled. Long Journey Home’s documentary and the JC Community Foundation’s Talent Show have both been cancelled along with The Richard Lynch Band, scheduled for June 20. HH events presently rescheduled include Rockin’ the Hall, Aug 8 and The Kody Norris Show, Sept. 18. Please check heritagehalltheatre.org for up to date changes or if you have any questions, call 423 727 7444 and leave a message.
JC Library Summer Reading Program – June 5- July 17
The Summer Reading Program at Johnson County Library provides children with books,activity packets,snacks and fun. On Fridays from June 5 to July 17 children may pick up items at the Johnson County Library during library hours. A new activity packet will be available each week.There will be Stories and Music available on the Johnson County Public Library Facebook Page. Due to COVID-19 things may look a little different this year but there is lots of fun available in our new format.
Reunions
JCHS Class of 1958 on Saturday, July 18 – Canceled
Circumstances beyond our control necessitates that we cancel our JCHS Class of 1958 Reunion planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020. It is very difficult to plan a time or place under the current conditions. We do not feel we can expose our classmates to the potential of the current Corona-19 virus, since our age group is a prime target. Be sure we will plan our class reunion in 2021 on the third Saturday in July.
JCHS Class of 1965 on Saturday, July 18 – Canceled
JCHS Class of 1965, 55th Reunion planned for July 18, 2020, has been CANCELED due to closure of our venue as a result of the COVID19 virus. However, we are optimistic that we can have a 56th Reunion in 2021